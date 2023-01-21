Read full article on original website
Virginia's Cannabis 'Limbo,' Hemp Flags In NC, Expensive MMJ Cards In KY, Rastas Sidelined From Industry
Although Virginia was the first state in the South to legalize cannabis in 2021, local press reports the state still lacks a consistent market. “Lawmakers (...) did not take the necessary steps to establish a commercial market, effectively leaving the commonwealth in limbo,” reads an Op-Ed from The Virginia Pilot. According to the article, “the law contained a couple of key contradictions.”
Will South Carolina Legalize Medical Marijuana In 2023? State Senator Re-Files Bill To Get It Done
South Carolina is one of the few states where both medical and recreational cannabis is still illegal. But state Sen. Tom Davis (R) is trying to change that with a revised bill he just introduced to legalize MMJ by the 2023 session. On Jan. 19, the S.C. Compassionate Care Act...
Delaware Is At It Again: Renewed Effort To Legalize Recreational Weed Clears Dem-Led House
A bill authorizing the creation of a state-licensed recreational marijuana industry in Delaware cleared a Democrat-led House committee on Tuesday, reported AP. The measure is part of a renewed effort by Democratic lawmakers to allow adults over 21 to consume recreational cannabis and to create a functioning industry. Delaware is, after all, right smack in the middle of several legal-cannabis states and could use the income inevitably created by cannabis taxation.
Louisiana State Police encourages passengers to speak up to stop reckless driving
WEST MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) — From January 22, 2023, through January 28, 2023, is National Passenger Safety Week. and vehicles in 2019 made up 62% of traffic fatalities nationwide according to officials. The Louisiana State Police and Destination Zero Deaths are working together to give passengers tools so that the roads are safer. Passengers are […]
Rocket Lab USA Launches First Electron Mission From US
Rocket Lab USA Inc RKLB said it has successfully launched its 33rd Electron rocket and first mission from Virginia. The "Virginia is for Launch Lovers" mission lifted off at 18:00 EST on January 24 from Rocket Lab Launch Complex 2 (LC-2) at Virginia Space's Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport within NASA's Wallops Flight Facility.
Who Could Do This? Who Would? PA Cops Chase Down Joint-Smoking 120 MPH Driver, DUI Charges Ensued
Pennsylvania cops charged a man after he led them on a high-speed chase -that is 120 mph in a 45 mph zone - while smoking a joint the entire time. When the Stroud Area Regional Police finally caught the speed demon they charged him with 75 counts of various traffic violations...and more.
