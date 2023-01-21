ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sturgis, MI

KEYT

DOJ sues Google over its dominance in online advertising market

The Justice Department and eight states sued Google on Tuesday, accusing the company of harming competition with its dominance in the online advertising market and calling for it to be broken up. The move marks the Biden administration’s first blockbuster antitrust case against a Big Tech company. The eight states...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KEYT

Legal, political strategy in letting FBI search Biden’s home

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s decision allowing the FBI to search his home in Delaware last week is laying him open to fresh negative attention and embarrassment following the earlier discoveries of classified documents at that home and a former office. But it’s a legal and political calculation that aides hope will pay off in the long run as he prepares to seek reelection.
FLORIDA STATE
KEYT

Classified records pose conundrum stretching back to Carter

WASHINGTON (AP) — The mishandling of classified documents is not a problem unique to President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump. At least three presidents, a vice president, a secretary of state and an attorney general have all been tripped up. The issue of classified records and who, exactly, has hung onto them has gotten more complicated as news surfaced Tuesday that former Vice President Mike Pence also had such records in his possession after he left office. As in Biden’s case, lawyers for Pence say he willingly turned the documents over to authorities. The latest discoveries lay bare an uncomfortable truth about the nation’s secrets: Policies meant to control the handling of sensitive information are haphazardly enforced among top officials.
WASHINGTON STATE
KEYT

Amazon launches a subscription prescription drug service

Amazon is adding a prescription drug discount program to its growing health care business. The retail giant said Tuesday that it will launch RxPass, a subscription service for customers who have Prime memberships. Amazon said people will pay $5 a month to fill as many prescriptions as they need from a list of about 50 generic medications, which are generally cheaper versions of brand-name drugs.
WASHINGTON STATE
KEYT

Mexico court: army doesn’t have to tell police about arrests

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s Supreme Court has ruled that the armed forces do not have to advise civilian police when they make an arrest. The issue is a sensitive one, because Mexico’s military is supposed to be participating in civilian law enforcement only as ‘support’ for police. But the court ruled Tuesday that soldiers can make an arrest with telling police, as long as they register the arrest later in a computer system that civilian agencies use. The armed forces have frequently been accused of violating human rights. But Mexico’s underpaid, antiquated police forces can’t handle the country’s well-armed drug cartels alone.
KEYT

China cites US debt issue to deflect pressure on Africa debt

BEIJING (AP) — The Chinese government says the U.S. should stop pressuring it on debt relief for Zambia and focus on averting a government default at home with possible repercussions for the global economy. Its embassy in Zambia responded Tuesday to remarks by U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who said on a visit to the African nation this week that it’s crucial to address its heavy debt burden with China. The Chinese Embassy response zeroed in on the battle between Republican lawmakers and the Democratic Biden administration over raising the U.S. debt limit to allow more borrowing to keep the government running.
KEYT

Daily border encounters have dropped by more than half in January, DHS official says

Daily migrant encounters along the US-Mexico border have dropped by more than half in January compared to last month, a Homeland Security official tells CNN, citing the expansion of a Trump-era Covid restriction and recently launched programs to legally migrate to the US. Last month, border authorities wrestled with a...
KEYT

FDA rejects two menthol Vuse e-cigarette products

The US Food and Drug Administration issued marketing denial orders for two menthol e-cigarette products marketed by R.J. Reynolds Vapor Company. The agency said Tuesday that Vuse Vibe Tank Menthol 3.0% and the Vuse Ciro Cartridge Menthol 1.5% should not be marketed or distributed. “The applications for these products did...
KEYT

With newfound powers, statehouse Democrats race to expand voting rights

After strong electoral results in the midterm elections, Democrats in some key states are moving quickly this year on voting rights — pushing ambitious plans to expand access to the ballot ahead of the 2024 presidential election. In the presidential swing state of Michigan — where Democrats have gained...
MICHIGAN STATE
KEYT

‘Diamond’ of pro-Trump commentary duo dies of heart disease

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Conservative political commentator Lynette Hardaway died earlier this month of a heart condition, according to a death certificate obtained by The Associated Press. Known by the moniker “Diamond” of the pro-Trump commentary duo Diamond and Silk, Hardaway, 51, died Jan. 8 of heart disease due to high blood pressure. The cause of Hardaway’s death had become a topic of widespread speculation. A torrent of social media users suggested COVID-19 was to blame, while noting the sisters’ promotion of falsehoods about the virus. COVID-19 was not listed as a cause or contributing factor on Hardaway’s death certificate.
KEYT

US court gives $153 million to Miami man jailed in Venezuela

MIAMI (AP) — A federal judge in Miami has awarded $153 million in damages to the family of an exiled Venezuelan lawyer lured back home by his father’s kidnapping only to end up imprisoned for two years on trumped up charges, Carlos Marrón is the second victim of President Nicolas Maduro’s government to leverage a little used federal law that allows American victims of foreign terror groups to seize the assets of their victimizers. Marrón in his lawsuit accused Maduro of heading a purported drug-smuggling ring involving top Venezuelan officials aligned with a Colombian rebel group that allegedly sends 200 metric tons of cocaine from Venezuela into the U.S. each year.

