Paducah Police are looking for a teen suspected of stealing a pair of vehicles over the weekend. Officers identified the suspect as 18-year-old Justus K. White of Paducah. On Sunday, a woman called police from Park Avenue to report that her wallet, cash, and bank card were stolen from her vehicle. She said she alerted by her bank that someone had tried to use her card at the Kroger gas station on Park Avenue.

PADUCAH, KY ・ 13 HOURS AGO