NEW DELHI (AP) — A court in New Delhi has approved an extradition request for the prime suspect in the killing of a woman on an Australian beach four years ago. Rajwinder Singh, who is of Indian origin, was arrested in India in November, three weeks after he was targeted with a 1 million Australian dollar, or $677,000, reward. Australia had applied to India for Singh’s extradition in March 2021, but he could not be found. The 38-year-old flew from Sydney to India the day after 24-year-old Australian Toyah Cordingley’s body was found on the Queensland state coast in 2018. The court’s order on the extradition will now need to be signed off by the Indian government.

1 DAY AGO