Read full article on original website
Related
Four Brave American Airmen Were Brutally Butchered for Cannibalistic Purposes in the Gruesome Chichijima incident
The Chichijima Incident, also known as the "Murasaki" incident, was a real historical event that occurred during World War II in which American airmen were captured by the Japanese and killed.
Zelenskyy fired 9 top officials after reports that members of his government went on vacation to Spain and France and took bribes during the war
The wave of dismissals comes amid claims of bribery among leaders and criticism levied at two officials who took holidays in Spain and France.
Putin’s Favorite Neighbor Whips Out the Big Guns in New Warning
Belarus’ army has begun removing armored vehicles from long-term storage to contribute to the joint regional grouping of Russian and Belarusian fighting forces, according to the Belarusian Ministry of Defense.The decision was made in order to facilitate “interoperability measures” for the battlegroups, which have been conducting joint drills since October in Belarus, according to TASS.It’s just the latest sign that Belarus could be gearing up for military action—or that it might be preparing to serve as a launchpad for Russian assaults on Ukraine.Last fall, Russia sent tens of thousands of troops and armored vehicles into Belarus to conduct live fire...
Russian TV Warns New 'Big War' Coming After Putin Ultimatum
State TV host Margarita Simonyan said in the future Russia may have to produce a more threatening ultimatum that could include nuclear weapons.
KEYT
UN aid chief seeking to reverse ban on Afghan women workers
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. humanitarian chief and leaders of two major international aid organizations are in Afghanistan following last week’s visit by a delegation led by the U.N.’s highest-ranking woman with the same aim. They want to reverse the Taliban’s crackdown on women and girls including its ban on Afghan women working for national and global humanitarian organizations. U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Undersecretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths was in the Afghan capital Monday along with leaders of Save The Children US and Care International. Dujarric said the ban on Afghan women working for NGOs is “sowing fears that the already dire humanitarian situation in Afghanistan will get even worse.”
KEYT
Lebanon’s prosecutor defies judge investigating Beirut blast
BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s chief prosecutor is defying the judge leading the investigation into Beirut’s massive 2020 port blast, claiming he can’t proceed with the probe until the country’s judicial authorities rule on the matter. Tuesday’s statement by the prosecutor, Ghassan Oweidat, came a day after Judge Tarek Bitar resumed the investigation, following a 13-month halt over legal challenges raised by politicians accused in the probe. Hundreds of tons of highly explosive ammonium nitrate, a material used in fertilizers, detonated on Aug. 4, 2020, in Beirut’s Port, killing more than 200 people, injuring over 6,000 and damaging large parts of Beirut.
Putin's navy frigate armed with hypersonic missiles 'sails towards US'
The Admiral Gorshkov, armed with Zircon missiles which Vladimir Putin boasts has 'no equivalent in the world', is being closely monitored by NATO navies during its maiden voyage.
KEYT
Brazil police: Businessman ordered killings of men in Amazon
SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian police plan to indict a Colombian fish trader as mastermind behind the killings of Indigenous expert Bruno Pereira and British journalist Dom Phillips, on June 5, 2022. According to the investigation, Ruben Dario da Silva Villar provided the ammunition used to kill the pair, made phone calls before and after the crime to the confessed killer, and paid his lawyer. He denies any involvement. Pereira and Phillips were traveling in the remote area of the Amazon when they disappeared, and their bodies were recovered after the confessions. Phillips was researching for a book about how to save the world’s largest rainforest.
KEYT
Daily border encounters have dropped by more than half in January, DHS official says
Daily migrant encounters along the US-Mexico border have dropped by more than half in January compared to last month, a Homeland Security official tells CNN, citing the expansion of a Trump-era Covid restriction and recently launched programs to legally migrate to the US. Last month, border authorities wrestled with a...
Ukraine's Odessa wins UNESCO status despite Russia opposition
UNESCO on Wednesday added the historic centre of Ukraine's port city of Odessa, often described as "the pearl of the Black Sea", to its World Heritage List, overcoming opposition from Russia. Six other Ukrainian sites have already been inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List, including the Saint-Sophia Cathedral in the capital Kyiv and the historic centre of the western city of Lviv. cf-ah/sjw/kjm
KEYT
Indian court grants extradition for Australia murder suspect
NEW DELHI (AP) — A court in New Delhi has approved an extradition request for the prime suspect in the killing of a woman on an Australian beach four years ago. Rajwinder Singh, who is of Indian origin, was arrested in India in November, three weeks after he was targeted with a 1 million Australian dollar, or $677,000, reward. Australia had applied to India for Singh’s extradition in March 2021, but he could not be found. The 38-year-old flew from Sydney to India the day after 24-year-old Australian Toyah Cordingley’s body was found on the Queensland state coast in 2018. The court’s order on the extradition will now need to be signed off by the Indian government.
Scholz’s caution over tanks for Ukraine echoed on Berlin streets
The hesitation with which German chancellor Olaf Scholz arrived at Wednesday’s decision to deliver a company of Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine, also allowing other European states to deliver more, has frustrated partners in Europe and puzzled political allies in Berlin. But to Hilde Blücher the pace was just right.
KEYT
New Mexico AG seeks to codify abortion rights, nullify bans
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s attorney general is asking the state Supreme Court to nullify abortion ordinances that local elected officials passed in recent months in some communities. Democrat Raúl Torrez claims in a writ filed with the court Monday that the ordinances exceed local government authority to regulate health care access, and violate the New Mexico Constitution’s guarantees of equal protection and due process. On the heels of the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, Torrez’s filing targets Roosevelt and Lea counties, and the cities of Hobbs and Clovis — all located in conservative areas of the state along the Texas border.
KEYT
GOP states sue Biden administration over new border policy
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Twenty states with GOP attorneys general are suing the Biden administration over a major change in immigration policy. The lawsuit filed Tuesday in a federal court in Texas challenges new rules that would turn away more migrants but still allow 360,000 people to legally enter each year from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela. Among those leading the challenge is Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who has succeeded before in temporarily stopping new immigration rules under President Joe Biden. The changes that Biden announced this month amounted to his boldest move yet to confront the arrival of migrants that have spiraled since he took office two years ago.
KEYT
Pakistan arrests senior leader from ex-PM Imran Khan’s party
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani police have arrested a senior leader from former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s political party on charges of threatening the chief of the elections overseeing body and other government officials. The arrest on Wednesday of Fawad Chaudhry was quickly condemned by his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, which demanded its vice president be released immediately. Chaudhry was arrested in a predawn raid at his house in Lahore, the capital of eastern Punjab province. Islamabad police said it acted on a complaint from the Election Commission of Pakistan on charges that Chaudhry had threatened its officials.
KEYT
Slovakia parliament changes constitution to enable snap vote
BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Slovakia’s parliament has amended the country’s constitution to make it possible to hold early elections. Ninety-two lawmakers voted on Wednesday in favor of an amendment that allows a snap vote if it is approved by a three-fifths majority in the 150-seat National Council of the Slovak Republic. The Constitution of Slovakia previously did not allow for an early election. After the coalition government led by Prime Minister Eduard Heger lost a no-confidence vote in parliament in December, President Zuzana Caputova gave lawmakers an end of January deadline to make the needed constitutional changes. The National Council is scheduled Thursday to start debating a possible general election date.
KEYT
Pope warns German church reform process elitist, ideological
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis says there’s a risk that a reform process in the German church could become “ideological.” Francis spoke in an interview with The Associated Press at the Vatican on Tuesday. He was asked about Germany, where Catholic bishops and representatives of an influential lay organization are engaged in a process that is addressing calls to allow church blessings for same-sex couples, married priests and female deacons. The pope said that while dialogue is good, the process in the German church has been led by the “elite” because it doesn’t involve “all the people of God.” Francis says the goal must always be unity. German church leaders have insisted the process won’t trigger a schism.
Bank of Israel governor warns Netanyahu that judicial overhaul could hurt economy – reports
The governor of the Bank of Israel has warned Benjamin Netanyahu that his new government’s proposals for sweeping judicial reform could damage the country’s economy, according to Israeli media reports. Prof Amir Yaron met the Israeli prime minister on Tuesday, according to the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper, after requesting...
KEYT
New Zealander killed in Ukraine helped hundreds, parents say
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The parents of a New Zealand scientist who was killed in Ukraine say he helped save hundreds of people while volunteering in the dangerous Donbas region. Andrew Bagshaw was a dual New Zealand and British citizen who was killed along with British colleague Chris Parry while attempting to rescue an elderly woman from the town of Soledar when their car was hit by an artillery shell. Bagshaw’s parents say Ukrainian authorities are working with officials in New Zealand and Britain, but it could take some time to get their son’s body returned. They told reporters their son was a humanitarian who believed the war was immoral and traveled to Ukraine in April with little more than a backpack and a travel guide.
KEYT
US court gives $153 million to Miami man jailed in Venezuela
MIAMI (AP) — A federal judge in Miami has awarded $153 million in damages to the family of an exiled Venezuelan lawyer lured back home by his father’s kidnapping only to end up imprisoned for two years on trumped up charges, Carlos Marrón is the second victim of President Nicolas Maduro’s government to leverage a little used federal law that allows American victims of foreign terror groups to seize the assets of their victimizers. Marrón in his lawsuit accused Maduro of heading a purported drug-smuggling ring involving top Venezuelan officials aligned with a Colombian rebel group that allegedly sends 200 metric tons of cocaine from Venezuela into the U.S. each year.
Comments / 0