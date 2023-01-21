ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atlantanewsfirst.com

Proposed affordable housing web portal passes important hurdle

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Finding an affordable place to live in Atlanta isn’t easy, but now a simple solution could make a world of difference for a lot of families. A city council member wants to launch a new website that lists all the options. Councilmember Michael...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Plane makes landing on I-985 in metro Atlanta

New photos released of possible arson suspects at Atlanta Target, Walmart. Multiple state agencies are asking for the public’s help to identify two persons of interest. Gov. Kemp declared Tuesday Addiction Recovery Awareness Day. Updated: 53 minutes ago. Gov. Kemp declared Tuesday Addiction Recovery Awareness Day. Event created to...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Man killed in shooting at Brookhaven apartments identified

Vine City Walmart will reopen, Howell Mill site to close permanently. A Walmart statement said “a variety of economic headwinds existed at both stores before they were closed due to arson.”. Fund created after Atlanta Spa shooting aids California after mass shooting. Updated: 4 hours ago. Fund created after...
BROOKHAVEN, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Online app used to help people pay rent fails, causing bigger issues for Cobb County woman

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Cobb County woman says an online service designed to make paying rent easier, ended up causing her nothing but headaches and problems. “Brilliant marketing. It was supposed to make my life easier, but here we are it’s looming, it’s hanging over my head,” Acworth resident Julie Connor told Channel 2 Consumer Investigator Justin Gray.
COBB COUNTY, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Atlanta promoter and entrepreneur indicted on PPP loan fraud

Travis Lee Harris has been arraigned on federal charges stemming from his fraudulent acquisition of a Paycheck Protection Program loan for small businesses. Harris was indicted by a federal grand jury on January 3, 2023. “Congress established the Paycheck Protection Program to help small businesses, not to be easy money for anyone willing to lie […] The post Atlanta promoter and entrepreneur indicted on PPP loan fraud appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

A closer look at the plans for the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta’s Public Safety Training Center has been the center of controversy for years. A lot of information has been spread about the plans for this site. Atlanta News First is taking a deeper dive into what is actually planned for this area and who will use it.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Armed robbery reported at Regions Bank in Hall County, officials say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police responded to a report of an armed robbery at Regions Bank on Shallowford Road Tuesday afternoon. Police said a man entered the bank, brandished a firearm, and left the facility. No injuries were reported. No further information was available. Anyone with information is...
HALL COUNTY, GA
The Center Square

Feds charge Georgia businessman with PPP fraud

(The Center Square) — An Atlanta businessman has been arraigned on federal charges that he provided fraudulent information on a Paycheck Protection Program loan application. On Jan. 3, a federal grand jury indicted Travis Lee Harris, 41, of Atlanta, Georgia, on a wire fraud charge. Federal prosecutors say Harris signed a PPP loan application with fraudulent information about the number of employees, payroll and revenue for his business, Atlanta Luxury...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Man’s entire $400,000 savings stolen by identity thief at Atlanta bank

ATLANTA — A California man is trying to figure out how his entire retirement savings was stolen in one fell swoop at an Atlanta bank. Ira Siegelman does not live in Atlanta and has never even been to Atlanta. Still, someone walked into a Buckhead Chase bank with Siegelman’s IRA rollover check pretending to be him. That crook walked out of the bank nearly half a million dollars richer.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantatribune.com

Atlanta Drivers Fed Up with Airport Mishaps Would Rather Drive

Driving vs Delays: The average Georgia traveler would opt to drive for 5 hours rather than take a one-hour flight. Recent travelers rate their frustrations at 8/10. Over half would be prepared to pay a premium for flight tickets if it would guarantee there would be no delays. Interactive map...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Out-of-state activists fueling training center protests, KSU prof says

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The violent protests that occurred this weekend over the proposed Atlanta Police Training Center are stemming from a decentralized movement that is spanning the nation. “You’re going to bring people who may have anti-government fringe politics, anti-authority that are also nested within this far...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Male shot after trying to stop people from breaking into cars in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Atlanta are investigating after a male was shot trying to stop two people from breaking into cars in southwest Atlanta on Saturday evening. According to police officials, officers responded to the 2900 block of Landrum Drive after reports of a person shot...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Man wanted by Atlanta police nearly 3 months after deadly shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Police Department is looking to identify a person wanted in connection to a murder in the Old Fourth Ward section of Atlanta. According to the police, on October 27, at around 9:00 p.m. officers responded to a person shot at 657 Boulevard NE.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy