ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Airway Heights, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXLY

Spokane doctor sent to prison for trying to hire hitman on dark web

SPOKANE, Wash - A Spokane neonatologist will spend eight years in prison for trying to hire a hitman on the dark web to kidnap his estranged wife and a former colleague. Ronald Ilg was initially charged with attempted kidnapping and other charges, linked to messages on the dark web. The...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Suspect arrested after threatening to kill 3 workers at local business

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane County Sheriffs Office (SCSO) have arrested one suspect after they threatened to kill three employees at a local business on Monday. According to SCSO, an employee called the police after 30-year-old Justin Toombs assaulted the boss of the business, throwing things and yelling racial slurs.
SPOKANE, WA
Cat Country 102.9

Montana Singles: Be Cautious of Online Dating

How about Melanie with a felony for a romantic partner?. Thursday morning we were talking about the two felons who were on the run together and apprehended Wednesday on the west end. Q2 reported on Jan. 18 that authorities arrested 32-year-old Lucas Hancock from Spokane, Washington, and Shyla Chapman, 25 from Idaho.
MONTANA STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

NonStop Local raises $10,000 for Vandal Strong Memorial

SPOKANE, Wash. – NonStop Local in partnership with University of Idaho’s ASUI and Vandal Solutions programs, raised $10,000 for the Vandal Strong Memorial honoring the lives of Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves. During a special 2-hour Connect Center, students from the University of Idaho...
MOSCOW, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘As a mom, I’m terrified’: Concerns arise following online threats at North Pines Middle School

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Last weekend, a North Pines Middle School student made online threats of a school shooting. It was a Snapchat conversation between two students that spread rapidly through North Pines Middle School last weekend. ‘Wanna see the AK I’ma bring to school on Tuesday?’ followed by a picture of a gun trigger were sent in the messages....
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Spokane County drops lawsuit over Camp Hope

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane County has dropped their abatement process on the lawsuit against Washington State, Spokane County spokesperson Jared Webley confirmed. According to Webley, this decision was made to keep conversations going with the Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) to resolve the homelessness issue and close the camp.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KXLY

2 people injured in North Spokane crash

SPOKANE, Wash. - 2 people are injured after a truck crashed inside a home on 7100 North Fleming St on Monday, Jan. 23. The Spokane Fire Department responded to the scene at around 11:56 p.m. Firefighters arrived to find the truck lodged inside a home with a man trapped under the dashboard and steering wheel. Emergency crews had to extract the man from the car.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane man arrested in Post Falls with drugs, including fentanyl, and stolen guns

POST FALLS, Idaho. — The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 22-year-old man who had drugs and two stolen guns with him during his arrest. KCSO says detectives from the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit and KCSO Patrol Deputies conducted a traffic stop around West Seltice Way and North Idahline Road on Friday in Post Falls. KSCO seized...
POST FALLS, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy