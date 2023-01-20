ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Best of South Florida

Anthony's Runway slated to reopen this week in Fort Lauderdale as new Runway 84

Before popular red sauce establishments like Carbone, Prime Italian, and Café Martorano made their way to South Florida, there was Anthony’s Runway 84. The iconic dining institution first opened in the heart of Fort Lauderdale 40 years ago, considered a landmark establishment that maintained a well-earned reputation for classic Italian-American cooking and hospitality.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
The Daily South

Jupiter, Florida, Is The Perfect Spring Break Destination That No One Ever Talks About

When you think of spring break in Florida, you probably picture crowded sands teeming with vacationers. That’s the modus operandi of many destinations once spring break arrives, but there are certain pockets of shoreline in the Sunshine State where you can find less-crowded beaches and lots of fun. One of these places is Jupiter, Florida, a laid-back destination with a classic old-beach-town atmosphere. There is as much fun to be had here as there is in spring-break standbys like Daytona Beach and Panama City, so let us introduce you.
JUPITER, FL
mascrapping.com

2021: Spring Break 2021 – Pompano Beach – Lucky Fish and Pelicans

After spending a few days with my son, I travelled further south in Florida down to Pompano Beach to visit my aunt. As soon as I got down there, she wanted to go to her favorite restaurant – Lucky Fish – which is right on the beach, and I had an amazing Poke bowl. Afterwards we walked down the Pompano Beach Fisher Family Pier and took some pictures with the pelicans without getting attacked.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
sancerresatsunset.com

Fort Lauderdale Ranked Top Departure Port for Premium Cruises

Cruising Web site CruiseCompete has released its latest CruiseTrends report. Among the study’s findings:. This post contains affiliate links. For more information, click here. Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is the most popular departure port for premium-cruise travellers. I’ve cruised from its Port Everglades twice. The oceanside city has miles...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Live flies in sports bar, cockroaches under grill forces three South Florida restaurants shut

Rodent droppings near vodka bottles, live flies on a kitchen prep table, and cockroaches beneath a grill were among the issues that forced state inspectors to temporarily shut three South Florida restaurants last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections conducted by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation in Broward and Palm Beach ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

4 arrested, dozens kicked out of South Florida Fair

The South Florida Fair is considering stricter rules after fights broke out over the weekend leading to four arrests. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, about 60 people were escorted off of the fairgrounds, in addition to the arrests, Saturday night. Video posted on social media showed groups of kids fighting on the fairgrounds.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
treasurecoast.com

Adopt Scooby & Casey! Pets of the Week!

Scooby is a handsome, 1-year-old male who loves to play! This rambunctious boy knows his basic commands and will play fetch all day long. He loves to be close to his humans and will even lean on them for extra affection. Scooby would do well as an only pet will thrive with positive reinforcement and daily exercise.
PALM CITY, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Evolution of Palm Beach Gardens started with amenities for wealthy residents

The land around the Interstate 95-PGA Boulevard juncture is bustling with construction. Apartments and an office building are on their way to the PGA Station enclave. Palm Beach Post reporter Alexandra Clough recently wrote about those plans, which would add an additional 600 apartments and a 200,000-square-foot office building to the area known as PGA Station. To read that story, go here. ...
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
stuartfloridarealestatenews.com

Miles Grant Condo Real Estate Market Report January 2023

Miles Grant Condo Real Estate Market Report January 2023. For January 2023, there are 3 condos available to purchase in the Miles Grant community of Stuart, FL in Rocky Point. The list prices range from $164,000 up to $274,900. This is an average list price of $222,633 which is $198.21 per sq. ft. of living area.
STUART, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

POLICE ACTIVITY AT SPANISH RIVER HIGH

Full Day Of Training For Police As Parkland Anniversary Approaches. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — If you see a large police presence Saturday at Spanish River High School in Boca Raton, do not be alarmed. The Palm Beach County School District’s police force is […]
BOCA RATON, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy