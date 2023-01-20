Read full article on original website
Florida beach walkers spot triangle light formation hovering over oceanRoger MarshDelray Beach, FL
Isla & Co. brings Australian themed dining to West Palm BeachBest of South FloridaWest Palm Beach, FL
Toddler Is Found ‘Wandering Alone’ at Park After Parents Forget Her. They Realized the Next MorningWestland DailyPalm Beach, FL
The Salary You Need to Be Part of the Middle-Class in 2 Heavily-Populated Florida Cities, According to a Recent SurveyL. CaneFlorida State
From Working in a Factory to Falling in Love: How a Trip to Palm Beach Changed One Man's Fate ForeverAbby JosephPalm Beach, FL
Isla & Co. brings Australian themed dining to West Palm Beach
West Palm Beach's emerging Warehouse District has welcomed a new restaurant to the fold — one helmed by a chef who oversaw the kitchen at two Michelin starred Marea in New York City.
Anthony's Runway slated to reopen this week in Fort Lauderdale as new Runway 84
Before popular red sauce establishments like Carbone, Prime Italian, and Café Martorano made their way to South Florida, there was Anthony’s Runway 84. The iconic dining institution first opened in the heart of Fort Lauderdale 40 years ago, considered a landmark establishment that maintained a well-earned reputation for classic Italian-American cooking and hospitality.
Regal Cinemas to close movie theater near Boca Raton
Among the 39 Regal Cinemas to close are two in South Florida, including the Shadowood 16 movie theater west of Boca Raton.
The Daily South
Jupiter, Florida, Is The Perfect Spring Break Destination That No One Ever Talks About
When you think of spring break in Florida, you probably picture crowded sands teeming with vacationers. That’s the modus operandi of many destinations once spring break arrives, but there are certain pockets of shoreline in the Sunshine State where you can find less-crowded beaches and lots of fun. One of these places is Jupiter, Florida, a laid-back destination with a classic old-beach-town atmosphere. There is as much fun to be had here as there is in spring-break standbys like Daytona Beach and Panama City, so let us introduce you.
New Brightline Station In Boca Raton Has Been "Wildly Successful"
Mayor Scott Singer says the high-speed rail line is even looking into changing their schedule based on the high demand and that "major businesses" are taking a deeper look at what they could be doing downtown because of the convenience of Brightline.
Vintage sale being held at Armory Art Center in West Palm Beach
The Armory Art Center is hosting a vintage sale called Artistry that will feature 101-year-old fashion icon Iris Apfel as the honorary chair.
2021: Spring Break 2021 – Pompano Beach – Lucky Fish and Pelicans
After spending a few days with my son, I travelled further south in Florida down to Pompano Beach to visit my aunt. As soon as I got down there, she wanted to go to her favorite restaurant – Lucky Fish – which is right on the beach, and I had an amazing Poke bowl. Afterwards we walked down the Pompano Beach Fisher Family Pier and took some pictures with the pelicans without getting attacked.
Fort Lauderdale Ranked Top Departure Port for Premium Cruises
Cruising Web site CruiseCompete has released its latest CruiseTrends report. Among the study’s findings:. This post contains affiliate links. For more information, click here. Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is the most popular departure port for premium-cruise travellers. I’ve cruised from its Port Everglades twice. The oceanside city has miles...
Disdwet Restaurant to Open in Boynton Beach
The new takeout spot will soon start serving up Haitian cuisine on Boynton Beach Blvd
Live flies in sports bar, cockroaches under grill forces three South Florida restaurants shut
Rodent droppings near vodka bottles, live flies on a kitchen prep table, and cockroaches beneath a grill were among the issues that forced state inspectors to temporarily shut three South Florida restaurants last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections conducted by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation in Broward and Palm Beach ...
Legendary rocker Jon Bon Jovi makes a surprise appearance in Palm Beach
PALM BEACH, Fla. — TheHanley Foundation is committed to fighting addiction among Palm Beach County youth. Thursday was their Palm Beach dinner and the people inside were stunned by the celebrity guest that showed up. At the Sailfish Club on Palm Beach, the emcee of the event made a...
I-95 Boca Raton To Close This Week, Glades Road Restrictions For Diverging Diamond
WEEK FULL OF TRAFFIC TROUBLE… MAKE A PLAN NOW… BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Get ready for several major traffic headaches in Boca Raton this week. I-95 will close overnight in Boca Raton for multiple nights. Access will be restricted to the I-95 on-ramps […]
HOMETOWN HERO: Local woman; global wildlife advocate on mission to save endangered animals
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla — When Robin Ganzert isn’t traveling the world working to save animal species on the brink of extinction, she’s cuddled up with her own furry friends at her home in West Palm Beach. “I will never forget the special healing power of the...
More antisemitic messages found in West Palm Beach; Jewish community speaks out
WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Words of hate were found stuffed into plastic bags in West Palm Beach For the second time this month. Michael Hoffman with the Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County called this an act of hate. “I am not surprised but continue to be shocked,”...
4 arrested, dozens kicked out of South Florida Fair
The South Florida Fair is considering stricter rules after fights broke out over the weekend leading to four arrests. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, about 60 people were escorted off of the fairgrounds, in addition to the arrests, Saturday night. Video posted on social media showed groups of kids fighting on the fairgrounds.
Adopt Scooby & Casey! Pets of the Week!
Scooby is a handsome, 1-year-old male who loves to play! This rambunctious boy knows his basic commands and will play fetch all day long. He loves to be close to his humans and will even lean on them for extra affection. Scooby would do well as an only pet will thrive with positive reinforcement and daily exercise.
Evolution of Palm Beach Gardens started with amenities for wealthy residents
The land around the Interstate 95-PGA Boulevard juncture is bustling with construction. Apartments and an office building are on their way to the PGA Station enclave. Palm Beach Post reporter Alexandra Clough recently wrote about those plans, which would add an additional 600 apartments and a 200,000-square-foot office building to the area known as PGA Station. To read that story, go here. ...
Miles Grant Condo Real Estate Market Report January 2023
Miles Grant Condo Real Estate Market Report January 2023. For January 2023, there are 3 condos available to purchase in the Miles Grant community of Stuart, FL in Rocky Point. The list prices range from $164,000 up to $274,900. This is an average list price of $222,633 which is $198.21 per sq. ft. of living area.
West Boca Raton Man, Tired Of Waiting At HOA Gate, Threatens Driver With Knife
PBSO: Homeowner Arrested After Threatening Driver In Mission Bay. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Waiting in line is often better than sitting in jail. That’s the message likely learned by Marcelo Loureiro. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says Loureiro was tired of waiting […]
POLICE ACTIVITY AT SPANISH RIVER HIGH
Full Day Of Training For Police As Parkland Anniversary Approaches. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — If you see a large police presence Saturday at Spanish River High School in Boca Raton, do not be alarmed. The Palm Beach County School District’s police force is […]
