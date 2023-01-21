Read full article on original website
New York voters continue to rank public safety a major concern
It's been a consistent result in polling in New York statewide: Voters are worried about crime and public safety. The Siena College poll on Monday arrived with the latest and similar result seen in the last year: A combined 93% of voters call crime a "very serious" or "somewhat serious" issue for them and their neighborhoods.
Bipartisan push begins for 20% Medicaid increase to aid long-term care
New York nursing homes are facing deepening financial and staffing crises, pushing them to the brink of collapse. That's mobilized a bipartisan group of lawmakers and long-term care facility owners who rallied in the state Capitol on Tuesday, pleading with Gov. Kathy Hochul to increase the state's Medicaid reimbursement rates for adult care by 20% in her executive budget.
Bill reintroduced to phase out subminimum wage for tipped workers
Restaurant workers in New York currently earn 66% of the minimum wage before tips, and several state lawmakers want to change that. About a dozen state senators and assembly members took orders and served lunch Monday afternoon to restaurant workers from New York City who came up to the Capitol for the day.
New York farmers call for unemployment debt relief
New York should provide unemployment debt relief to businesses who are shouldering the added costs of the COVID pandemic shutdown from spring 2020, the New York Farm Bureau on Tuesday said. The organization released its goals for the 2023 legislative session in Albany with the ongoing controversy surrounding unemployment debt...
New York AFL-CIO and key labor unions back legislative staff union
A coalition of regional and statewide labor unions on Tuesday publicly endorsed the effort by legislative staffers in the New York Senate and Assembly to organize, according to a letter signed by the New York State AFL-CIO. The unionization push by legislative staffers has the backing also of the large...
Hochul pushes back on criticism about gas appliance proposal
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Even as she was delivering good news for three communities — $10 million awarded to the city of Dunkirk and $4.5 million each to the villages of Lancaster and Wellsville for downtown revitalization projects — Gov. Kathy Hochul was aware many of the Western New Yorkers at her event Monday were likely still thinking about what happened in Orchard Park the day before.
Hochul wants more money for DAs to enact criminal justice changes
Prosecutors in New York would receive millions of dollars more to help them implement criminal justice law changes under a proposal by Gov. Kathy Hochul this year as she seeks to navigate the thorny politics of addressing crime and public safety in New York. The proposal, which would increase funding...
Theaters — 'the backbone' of upstate New York’s downtowns — seek state funding
Thirteen upstate New York theaters that have similar histories, including Shea’s in Buffalo, the Palace in Albany and the Bardavon in Poughkeepsie, and have rebranded themselves “Alive Downtowns!," are seeking state money for general operating funds. The group was formerly known as the Upstate Theater Coalition. According to...
Bar association wants to clean up New York's messy succession
New York's gubernatorial line of succession needs to be clarified to ensure a clear procedure for when the governor is incapacitated or unable to serve, the New York State Bar Association on Monday said. The organization is backing an amendment to the state constitution that would enshrine a transition of...
Siena poll: Despite challenges in Albany, New York voters boost Hochul
Gov. Kathy Hochul has faced her share of challenges since winning a full term in November with a high-profile fight with her own party in the state Senate over her nominee to lead the state's top court. But a Siena College poll released Monday found a majority of voters approve...
Equal Rights Amendment will head to New York voters next year
State lawmakers on Tuesday gave final passage to a state constitutional amendment that supporters hope will solidify an expansive set of rights for all New Yorkers. The measure was approved alongside a package of bills meant to bolster abortion rights, as well, as the Democratic-led state Legislature seeks to lay a marker on the politically charged issue.
Proposed Belmont Park renovation has labor, small business backing
Labor unions, along with small business organizations and industry groups are urging Gov. Kathy Hochul to back a plan that would enable Belmont Park on Long Island to undergo a major renovation project. The coalition of organizations, We Are NY Horse Racing, has formed to boost the project, which needs...
Hochul still mulling lawsuit over chief judge nomination
Gov. Kathy Hochul is still deciding whether to sue the state Senate after a key committee voted to reject her nominee for chief judge, Hector LaSalle. “We are just evaluating all of our options,” Hochul told Reporters over the weekend. “The vote was held just recently in the committee. So, we are looking at all the options, speaking to a lot of experts.”
The 'New York Medical Aid in Dying Act' is back; so are its critics
It’s one of the toughest ethical questions any of us will have to answer. If a loved one faces a terminal diagnosis, should they have the option to take their own life?. For the eighth year in a row, the New York Medical Aid in Dying Act has been introduced in Albany, this time sponsored by the new Assembly Health Committee Chair Amy Paulin and Senate Judiciary Chair Brad Hoylman-Sigal.
New York attorney general makes ethics panel nomination
New York Attorney General Letitia James has nominated an Albany Law School professor to serve on New York's newly formed lobbying and ethics watchdog. James has tapped Ava Ayers for the Commission on Ethics in Lobbying and Government, a successor to the Joint Commission on Public Ethics, her office on Monday announced.
New York health officials move to expand wastewater monitoring
Public health officials in New York are planning an expansion of infectious disease monitoring in wastewater in order to detect more illnesses that may be otherwise quietly spreading through a community. The state Department of Health on Monday announced its plan through $21.6 million in funding, including a $6.6 million...
