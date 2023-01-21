ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

Grand Junction Fire Department Graduates 13 New Firefighters

By Mike Kretz
KREX
KREX
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PAlAp_0kM7YBRC00

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. ( KREX ) — It’s sure to be a busy week for the Grand Junction Fire Department. Friday thirteen recruits graduated the fire academy and were welcomed into the department with a ceremony. This comes after recruits outlasted a 13-week fire academy and a three-week EMS orientation academy. Grand Junction’s newest firefighters get to work next week, and that work might be in Grand Junction’s newest station. Fire Station 8 is opening its doors for the first time on Monday.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KJCT8

Grand Rivers Pet of the Week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet Pelican!. She is a two-year-old black Lab mix. She weighs about 65 pounds and has a good amount of energy. She loves playing outside with others dogs. Pelican is very treat motivated. She has plenty of love to give, but she has not lived with other cats. Anyone interested should be cautious when introducing her to a cat.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

Mesa County Sheriff’s Office looking for victim advocate volunteers

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is looking for compassionate volunteers to provide comfort to victims of crime and traumatic incidents. These volunteers are trained by the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office and respond to emergency scenes as needed to offer support and solace immediately following a crime or other traumatic event. […]
MESA COUNTY, CO
KREX

GJPD and FBI investigating Grand Junction bank robbery

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The Grand Junction Police Department and FBI responded to a reported robbery on Monday, January 23, 2023. The report came around 5:00 p.m. from the Bank of The San Juans located at 685 Horizon Drive. According to the report, the suspect handed the bank teller a note insisting on money. […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Mesa County Sheriff’s Deputy Involved Shooting

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A Mesa County Sheriff’s Deputy has been involved in a shooting on North Avenue between 28 1/4 and 28 1/2 Rds. The Critical Incident Response Team has been activated. No deputies have been injured. There is no public threat. Traffic in the area is...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

Central sweeps Grand Junction in hoops

A packed house got to watch Grand Junction and Central square off in hoops. The Grand Junction girls were looking for their first win of the season but Central proved to be too much. Central runs away with this one, 58-20. Grand Junction is still looking for its first win of the season.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

GJPD makes arrest after Ouray Ave shooting

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Officers with the Grand Junction Police Department have made an arrest following the shooting in the 1400 block of Ouray Ave this weekend. Officers booked 32-year-old Neil Veitch into the Mesa County Detention Facility on the following charges: On Saturday around 7:45 p.m., GJPD officers responded to the 1400 block […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Suspect in Sherwood Drive murder arrested and charged

MONTROSE, Colo. (KKCO) - The Montrose Police Department reports that a suspect in the murder on Sherwood Drive from earlier this week has been arrested. Elijah J. Johnson, a 26-year-old Montrose resident, was arrested and charged with second degree murder. Investigators say he shot and killed his mother’s boyfriend, 59-year-old David Lofley. Court documents indicate that Johnson argued with Lofley, then shot him in the head. Johnson is being held on a $500,000 bond.
MONTROSE, CO
westernslopenow.com

January 23, 2023 Forecast First

Calmer weather and sunny skies are expected throughout this week. Over the higher elevations east and south of Montrose and Grand Junction can expect snow accumulation this evening.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
99.9 The Point

Colorado’s Most Dangerous Counties Based On Impaired Driving Fatalities

In 2022, 736 people lost their lives on Colorado roads - and many of those deaths were preventable. Colorado's Attempt To Reduce Drunk Driving Fatalities. Colorado's first DUI enforcement period of the year is underway and there is a good reason why there will be 16 of these periods in 2023. Drunk drivers are making Colorado roads a dangerous place to be. Last year, these DUI enforcement periods resulted in over 4,500 arrests. On New Year's Eve, 143 drunk drivers were arrested in Colorado, and you have to believe there were plenty more that didn't get caught.
COLORADO STATE
KJCT8

New Chief of Police named in Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Matt Smith has been selected as the new Chief of Police in Grand Junction. “The national search for a new Chief of Police was a comprehensive one. In addition to the standard application review and background check, the process included opportunities for police department personnel and the community to meet each candidate and ask questions,” said Greg Caton, city manager. “We were impressed with the caliber of candidates, and felt the process was key to determining the most qualified candidate to take on this important role for our city.”
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

UPDATE: Colorado Highway 82 westbound reopens outside Carbondale

UPDATE 6:45 P.M. SATURDAY, JAN. 21: Colorado Highway 82 westbound has reopened. Colorado Highway 82 is closed following a wreck at mile marker 8 near Carbondale, a Garfield County alert states. There is currently no estimate for when it will reopen. Support Local Journalism. Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield...
CARBONDALE, CO
KREX

Cohee Trial: Day 6

On Tuesday, video evidence was shown capturing Cohee's last steps before the brutal murder, and one of the people who knows Cohee best took the stand a second day, his closest friend.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

GJHS students create haberdashery

Day-to-day life can be hard for a lot of folks, but the little things can make a big difference. That's why one "grand junction high school" teacher decided she and her students would open a real-life haberdashery.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
99.9 KEKB

Grand Junction Colorado Is Setting Their Thermostats at These Temperatures

Grand Junction, Colorado's nighttime temperatures are hanging out in the teens, and they're only getting lower. At what temperature are we setting our thermostats?. Times are a bit chilly, and the week of January 23, 2023, sees us dropping down into the single digits. The colder temperatures approaching, I asked on Facebook, " "At what temperature are you currently setting your thermostat?" Here's what you had to say.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
99.9 KEKB

Regal Cinemas Closing Two Colorado Theater Locations

At least 39 more Regal Cinemas movie theaters are closing across the nation including two in Colorado. The COVID-19 pandemic was devastating to the movie industry and it's possible it will never fully recover. Cineworld, the parent company of Regal filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy four months ago and is closing 39 more theater locations across the country.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

KREX

7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KREX 5 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Grand Junction area on westernslopenow.com.

 https://www.westernslopenow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy