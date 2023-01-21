Grand Junction Fire Department Graduates 13 New Firefighters
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. ( KREX ) — It’s sure to be a busy week for the Grand Junction Fire Department. Friday thirteen recruits graduated the fire academy and were welcomed into the department with a ceremony. This comes after recruits outlasted a 13-week fire academy and a three-week EMS orientation academy. Grand Junction’s newest firefighters get to work next week, and that work might be in Grand Junction’s newest station. Fire Station 8 is opening its doors for the first time on Monday.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
