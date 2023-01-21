Read full article on original website
Charges filed against man for alleged assault, pursuit on I-10
Felony charges were filed today against a Whitewater resident who allegedly threatened to kill his ex-girlfriend and pointed a gun at officers during a pursuit on Interstate 10 that blocked traffic for several hours. Jairo Santiago Chaides, 37, was charged with one felony count each of false imprisonment, criminal threats that result in great bodily The post Charges filed against man for alleged assault, pursuit on I-10 appeared first on KESQ.
KTLA.com
More than $10,000 in stolen property recovered from Santa Ana riverbed encampment
Police in San Bernardino recovered more than $10,000 in stolen property and arrested three suspects last week in a transient encampment in the Santa Ana riverbed, officials announced Monday. Members of the department’s Southern District Resource Team had been investigating several recent commercial burglaries at businesses bordering the riverbed. On...
vvng.com
Woman found dead in homeless encampment in Adelanto
ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A death investigation is underway after a woman was found dead at a homeless encampment in Adelanto Tuesday morning. Sheriff’s dispatch received a call referencing CPR in progress in a field just north of the Carl’s Jr located near Highway 395 and Palmdale Road.
Fontana Herald News
Police recover about $10,000 worth of items that were stolen by people in homeless encampment
Police recovered about $10,000 worth of items that were stolen from businesses by people living in a homeless encampment in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. On Jan. 18, the P.D.’s Southern District Resource Team conducted a follow-up investigation into several recent commercial burglaries at businesses bordering...
KTLA.com
Riverside County woman arrested in fatal hit-and-run
A Riverside County woman has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run earlier this month. On Jan. 12, 47-year-old Rita Quintana of Nuevo struck a pedestrian on Montgomery Avenue north of Nuevo Road, the California Highway Patrol said in a release. Quintana was behind the wheel of a blue...
mynewsla.com
Hemet PD: Monterey Park Shooting Suspect Alleged Poisoning Attempts by Family
The man identified as the gunman who killed 11 people and wounded nine others at a Monterey Park dance studio went to Hemet police in early January making a series of allegations against his family, including possible poisoning attempts, police said Monday. Huu Can Tran, 72, lived at a senior...
San Bernardino police arrest three for string of burglaries at businesses near Santa Ana river
San Bernardino police arrested three people for a string of robberies at businesses near the Santa Ana River in recent days, equaling nearly $10,000 worth of stolen property. According to a release from San Bernardino Police Department, investigators looking into burglaries at several businesses found that the crimes were "being committed by transients camping in the riverbed."Detectives located a "sizable transiet encampment," in the Santa Ana riverbed, including "several high-value items" that included over a dozen laptops, cell phones, iPads, point-of-sale devices, Milwaukee power drills, Stihl chainsaws, concrete saws and hydraulic cutting tools, as well as "a large quantity of new and used construction equipment."Authorities estimate that around $10,000 worth of stolen property was recovered during the investigation.As a result, three people were arrested and charged with felonies. San Bernardino County Public Works plans to clean the camp in coming days. Anyone with additional information was asked to contact police at (909) 384-4885.
18-year-old woman arrested for assaulting high school student in Rancho Cucamonga
An 18-year-old woman was behind bars on Tuesday after she assaulted a student at Alta Loma High School in Ranch Cucamonga. According to the Rancho Cucamonga station of San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, deputies were dispatched to the school, located on Base Line Road, at around 10 a.m. after receiving reports of an assault. When they arrived, they learned that a student was assaulted by 18-year-old Monterey Park resident Genesis Delgado prior to the beginning of school at their home in Rancho Cucamonga. During their investigation, the victim received a "threatening text message" that stated she "possessed a handgun," police said. She arrived at the campus shortly after and was taken into custody without further incident. She had no weapon in her possession at the time of arrest. Investigators learned that Delgado had left a backpack at a nearby grocery store, which officers retrieved and located a handgun inside. She has been booked for criminal threats, carrying a loaded firearm in public and inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant/date. Delgado is being held in lieu of $50,000 bail. Anyone with additional information was asked to contact authorities at (909) 477-2800.
newsantaana.com
An auto theft suspect was arrested and five stolen vehicles were recovered in Fountain Valley
Last week, while conducting a nightly patrol check, Fountain Valley police officers located two stolen vehicles in the parking lot of a local hotel. The police officers set up surveillance and observed two more vehicles enter the area, both of which were also determined to be stolen. FVPD coordinated with...
Fontana Herald News
Armed robbery occurs at Fontana store on Jan. 19
An armed robbery occurred at a Fontana store on Jan. 19, according to the Fontana Police Department. Shortly before 10 p.m., employees at the Rite Aid in the 15300 block of Baseline Avenue called to report that there had been a robbery, said Officer Steven Reed. The suspect was armed...
Loved ones remember Palm Desert woman killed in DUI crash, suspect charged with murder
Loved ones are remembering Palm Desert resident Sara Ahmadie, 36, who was killed in deadly crash earlier this month. 26-year-old Alberto Lopez of Coachella is suspected of driving under the influence at a high rate of speed when he crashed into the Ahmadie's car. Lopez has been charged with murder. He has pleaded not guilty. The post Loved ones remember Palm Desert woman killed in DUI crash, suspect charged with murder appeared first on KESQ.
Fontana Herald News
Authorities arrest 13 persons at various locations, including one in Bloomington, during week-long period
Authorities arrested a total of 13 persons at various locations, including one in Bloomington, during a targeted crime suppression sweep over a recent one-week period, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. As part of the ongoing “Operation Consequences” program, between Jan. 14 and Jan. 20, investigators from...
vvng.com
3 guilty after killing prisoner in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Three men have been found guilty of second-degree murder in the beating death of another inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution II in Victorville, the Justice Department announced. Aurelio Patino, a.k.a. “Augie,” 39, of Riverside, Christopher Ruiz, 48, of San Diego, and Jose Villegas, a.k.a....
onscene.tv
Fallen Deputy Darrell Calhoun’s Funeral Procession | Rancho Cucamonga
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 1-21-23 10:00 AM LOCATION: Abundant Living Family Church CITY: Rancho Cucamonga DETAILS: Riverside County Sheriff’s Department and other allied agencies escorted Fallen Deputy Darnell Calhoun to Abundant Living Family Church for the funeral service. Deputy Calhoun was shot and killed while responding to a call for service. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
z1077fm.com
Man with stolen motorcycle and drugs parks in front of Joshua Tree courthouse, subsequently arrested
A man was arrested in front of the Joshua Tree courthouse on suspicion of possessing a stolen motorcycle and drugs. At around 1:45 p.m. on Thursday (January 19), County Sheriff’s Deputies observed a man standing with a motorcycle that was partially stripped and missing a license plate at the bus stop on Twentynine Palms and White Feather Road. After approaching the man, identified as Paul Holinaty, a 33 year-old resident of Desert Hot Springs, Deputies determined that the motorcycle had been reported as stolen in Desert Hot Springs.
Fontana Herald News
Juvenile is injured after man's vehicle crashes into gas station in San Bernardino; suspect is arrested
A man was arrested on charges of DUI and felony hit and run after his vehicle crashed into a gas station in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. On Jan. 21 at about 10:08 p.m., deputies from the Central Station responded to the Chevron gas station...
KTLA.com
Monterey Park gunman was making silencers, had stockpiled ammunition, sheriff says
Sheriff: rifle, hundreds of rounds of ammunition were found inside Tran's home. The man accused of gunning down 11 people and wounding nine others in Monterey Park, California had been stockpiling ammunition and was making homemade gun silencers inside his home, authorities revealed Monday. Law enforcement officers and federal agents...
z1077fm.com
Yucca Valley Women collides with utility pole after awaken by police, served DUI
A woman alleged to have been asleep behind the wheel was awoken by Sheriff’s Deputies, at which point she drove her car into a utility pole. At around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday morning (January 21), Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a vehicle blocking traffic on Twentynine Palms Highway near Pinon Dr. in Yucca Valley.
Fontana Herald News
Vehicle smashes into center median of Foothill Boulevard in Fontana on Jan. 20
A single-vehicle traffic collision occurred in Fontana in the early morning hours of Jan. 20, according to the Fontana Police Department. Shortly before 2 a.m., police received a report of the incident at Foothill Boulevard and Catawba Avenue, said Officer Steven Reed. Officers arrived and discovered that the vehicle struck...
foxla.com
Dogs attack woman in Riverside
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - A woman is recovering in Riverside after she was attacked by two dogs that remain on the loose, according to police. The attack happened Monday around 9:10 p.m. in the 10300 block of Keller Avenue. Authorities said the woman was treated by paramedics at the scene and...
