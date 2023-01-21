ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, GA

FedEx driver called racial slurs by Ga. man in viral video reveals what happened that day

WSB Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jRX6Z_0kM7XSEW00

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — A video of a Georgia man yelling racial slurs at a Black FedEx worker has gone viral since it was posted on social media earlier this week.

Investigators are now looking into whether charges should be filed against the man in the video.

Channel 2 Action News spoke to the driver who shot the video.

Michael Rush said he has never experienced anything like he did when he dropped off a package at a home on Rand Drive on Tuesday afternoon.

The man’s face in the video is blurred since he has not been charged with a crime.

Rush said his route has recently changed so the home on Rand Drive was new to him.

“As I pulled up to his house, I waved at him and everything to let him know I was there,” Rand said. “He started yelling out, saying ‘I hate Black people.’”

That’s when Rush hit the record button on his phone.

“Go ahead and get out you dumb (n-word),” the barefoot man says to Rush, pacing around in the driveway of what looks like a luxury home. ‘Freedom of speech you stupid monkey.”

Rush said he started backing out of the driveway to get away.

“As I was backing up, he was going back to the car, (yelling), ‘You stupid (n-word)! You stupid monkey!’” Rush said. “I was just like, ‘Hold on now.’”

Rush said the encounter made him feel threatened.

Channel 2 stopped by the home on Friday where there were ‘no trespassing signs plastered outside the gate. Neighbors off-camera said the signs had been placed there recently.

Rush’s lawyer, Ryan Williams said he filed a police report yesterday and is pushing for criminal charges.

“You can keep that in your closet and be covert with it, but as soon as he hit record and doubled down on it, then we’re gonna come for you with everything you’re about,” Williams said.

Douglas County Sheriff Tim Pounds released a statement Friday night that read:

“On 1/19/2023, I met with Mr. Rush and his attorney in my office about the incident and video which has now gone viral. As a law enforcement agency, we investigate crimes, there was no evidence presented to me of a crime being committed during this incident. Most of us in today’s society find this language degrading, derogatory, offensive and racist. However, the First Amendment of the Constitution protects citizens’ freedom of speech.

“As part of my oath of office, it is my responsibility to uphold the Constitutional Rights of all citizens and not allow my personal opinion to dictate how I enforce the laws.

“As the Sheriff, I am sworn to serve and protect the citizens of Douglas County, the business owners, and those traveling through on their daily commute. Law enforcement officials do not always agree with another’s perspective, but we must protect and serve the community equally, fairly, and impartially. We must protect all persons within the laws and Constitution of Georgia as well as the Constitution of the United States of America.

“On the marked DCSO vehicles you see patrolling the county, there is a quote that says, “Progress Is Impossible Without Change”. I ask you this, how will we ever move forward if we continue to do the things that keep us divided?”

©2023 Cox Media Group

Comments / 140

Mrs.Myra Carter
4d ago

unfortunately, we live in a world where some people choose to be ignorant. As long as you know who you are, you can ignore the foolish talk. God requires us to love all, we are not to lower our standards to foolishness. Prayer is the key to change all things!!!!!

Reply(2)
53
Donalddumpisthe3rdantichrist
3d ago

racism will never end because racially motivated people will forever teach their kids the false narrative that they are superior to other races

Reply(15)
50
Jamie Archer
3d ago

so sorry that the fed ex worker had to go through that!!!!!!! no one should EVER be treated like that!!!!! he was just doing his job ....

Reply(1)
33
Related
The Hill

Atlanta police shooting protest turns violent

A protest against a law enforcement shooting in Atlanta turned violent on Saturday night, with demonstrators setting a police car on fire and damaging property, according to the city’s mayor. The protest stemmed from the police shooting of an activist, Manuel Teran, 26, during a raid to clear the construction site of a public safety…
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Male shot after trying to stop people from breaking into cars in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Atlanta are investigating after a male was shot trying to stop two people from breaking into cars in southwest Atlanta on Saturday evening. According to police officials, officers responded to the 2900 block of Landrum Drive after reports of a person shot...
ATLANTA, GA
wrbl.com

Father of 2021 slain mother now arrested after receiving custody of grandchildren

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – One LaGrange man is now facing multiple charges after receiving custody of his grandchildren after their mother was allegedly murdered. Akeila Ware, the slain LaGrange mother that was allegedly killed in Oct. 2021 by a former Ft. Bragg soldier left behind several children. Her father, William Frank Ware Jr., 49, received custody of them at the time of her death.
LAGRANGE, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Teen girl reported missing in East Point, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Authorities in East Point are looking for a missing teen girl. Police said 14-year-old Ronique Shuler was last seen on Washington Road and is known to visit Clayton County. Shuler is described as 5-feet-9-inches tall, weighs 135 pounds, and has brown eyes and black...
EAST POINT, GA
Complex

Video Shows Physical Altercation Between Georgia Parent and School Bus Driver

A substitute school bus driver was placed on leave this week after an argument with parents escalated into physical violence. According to WSBTV, the incident occurred Wednesday afternoon in Paulding County, Georgia, as Allgood Elementary students were making their way home. A viral TikTok video showed the bus parked at a busy intersection while several adults pulled the children from the windows and the emergency exit.
PAULDING COUNTY, GA
11Alive

13-year-old killed in shooting near Atlanta skating rink, police say

ATLANTA — A 13-year-old boy was killed late Saturday night off Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in southwest Atlanta, police said. Atlanta police officers were called to a location along the 3300 block around 11:24 p.m. and found the boy with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Grady Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy