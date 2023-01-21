Read full article on original website
KITV.com
Gov. Green signs emergency proclamation on Hawaii’s homeless crisis
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Identifying top priorities of his administration, Hawaii Gov. Josh Green signed an emergency proclamation, Monday, to pave way toward expedited resolution to the state’s severe homelessness crisis. “As long as we are in a housing crisis, we will treat it like an emergency,” said Green during...
Gov. Green lays out his vision for Hawaii
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Gov. Josh Green laid out his vision for Hawaii during his first State of the State address. Attending the event on Monday, Jan. 23, were lawmakers, invited guests and members of the public. Green also addressed the actions that have already been taken as he enters day 49 of his administration. In order to move Hawaii forward, […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
The state is defending its climate record. These kids aren’t buying it (and they’re suing)
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Fourteen young people in Hawaii who are plaintiffs in a climate change lawsuit against the state are preparing for their day in court. Ranging between the ages of 8 to 20, they call the case Navahine v. Hawaii Department of Transportation. The state’s attorneys want the case...
mauinow.com
Gov. Green issues emergency proclamation addressing homelessness
Governor Josh Green, M.D. signed an emergency proclamation on Monday addressing homelessness in Hawaiʻi. The proclamation seeks to work collaboratively with federal and county agencies on measures to provide relief, and pave a path toward expedited resolution of homelessness in Hawaiʻi. “As long as we are in a...
hawaiinewsnow.com
As dangerous surf continues to roll in, here's some ocean safety tips
The speech focused on affordable housing, homelessness and reducing Hawaii's high cost of living. Green signed an emergency proclamation on homelessness aimed at addressing the affordable housing shortage. During State of the State, Green signs emergency proclamation to address housing crisis. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Green signed an emergency...
Here is why Hawaii has the longest life expectancy in the country
Story at a glance Hawaii’s rich natural beauty and year-round warm weather are not the only perks to calling the Aloha State home. Research shows Hawaii residents, on average, live the longest out of anyone else in the United States. In 2021, the average life span in the U.S. followed a now years-long trend by…
Advocates Say It’s No Longer Whether Hawaii Should Charge A Green Fee, But How
In 2022, state leaders nearly passed a law to better safeguard Hawaii’s imperiled natural resources by raising revenues through a $40 or $50 “green fee” charged to tourists. Proponents hope to build on that momentum this year and push a visitor-impact fee through the House and Senate and onto Gov. Josh Green’s desk.
Does Hawaii get its energy from burning garbage?
According to the City and County of Honolulu, most residential and general commercial trash is disposed of at H-POWER.
hawaiinewsnow.com
In State of the State, Green proposes broad tax relief ― and wants it in place this year
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In his first State of the State address, Gov. Josh Green proposed a $312 million package of tax breaks designed to target low and middle-income families that also includes income tax cuts for higher income families. The package replaced his campaign pledge to eliminate the excise tax...
hawaiinewsnow.com
High cost of living continues to drive more Native Hawaiians out of the state
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - New data shows that more Native Hawaiians are leaving the Aloha State due to the high cost of living. The median price for a single-family home tops $1 million in Honolulu. Hawaii residents also spend more than 40% of their income on rent — that’s more than...
bigislandnow.com
42 recruits to increase ranks of Hawai‘i conservation officers by 50%
Forty-two recruits will be commissioned as Hawai‘i Conservation Resources Enforcement Officers in mid-March. The ceremony will expand the Hawai‘i Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement, or DOCARE, by 50%. For the past seven months, 37 men and five women have been receiving...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Amid a budget surplus, Gov. Green proposes tax cuts for all Hawaii families to help ease cost of living
Concealed carry gun laws in Hawaii spur new pressure for local enforcement. After last year's U.S. Supreme Court ruling expanding gun rights, the state is now under pressure to find a new balance. Innocence project attorneys ask judge to vacate conviction 3 decades after Dana Ireland's murder.
hawaiinewsnow.com
14 Hawaii youth plaintiffs move forward with lawsuit against state
Family of Hawaii teen abducted, held captive seeks community's support in courtroom. The man accused of abducting
hawaiinewsnow.com
HNN News Brief (Jan. 24, 2023)
Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 5 p.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Releasing balloons
hawaiinewsnow.com
Releasing balloons in Hawaii skies? You run the risk of a $500 fine
The teenage survivor and her family say they're prepared to face her abductor in court. The man
mauinow.com
$198,000 grant allows for launch of Native Hawaiian Owner-Builder project on Molokaʻi
Hawai‘i Community Lending announced grant awards totaling $1.3 million that aim to increase economic stability on Moloka‘i by helping the island’s native Hawaiian community to actualize affordable homeownership. A $198,000 grant was issued through the Office of Hawaiian Affairs that will match $1.1 million in funding from...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Mystery of flying spiral over Mauna Kea solved
Concealed carry gun laws in Hawaii spur new pressure for local enforcement. After last year's U.S. Supreme Court ruling expanding gun rights, the state is now under pressure to find a new balance. Innocence project attorneys ask judge to vacate conviction 3 decades after Dana Ireland's murder.
bigislandnow.com
Invasive species prevention in Hawai‘i gets millions in federal funding
U.S. congressmembers Ed Case (HI-01) and Jill Tokuda (HI-02) announced Friday the U.S. Department of Agriculture will award over $2.5 million to Hawaiʻi’s Plant Pest and Disease Management and Disaster Prevention Program. “Invasive species pose an especially grave threat to Hawai‘i’s unique ecosystems,. natural resources and...
LIST: Best public high schools in Hawaii for 2023
NICHE has released its annual ranking of best public high schools in Hawaii.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hacked road sign along Pali Highway tied to deadly environmentalist protests in GA
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A road sign was hacked along Pali Highway Tuesday evening. It reads “Deoccupy Hawaii... Stop Cop City... Defend Atlanta Forest.”. It’s a reference to an ongoing protest in Atlanta, Georgia as activists try to stop construction of a police training facility in the Weelaunee Forest.
