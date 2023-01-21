ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, OH

WLWT 5

Crews responding to reported structure fire on West North Bend Road

CINCINNATI — Crews responding to reported structure fire on West North Bend Road in Carthage.
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

Shots fired at Butler Township Olive Garden

According to authorities, Officers responded just after 3:15 p.m. to the Olive Garden on Miller Lane in Butler Township on reports of a shooting. Huber Heights police confirmed there is an active investigation at this site.
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Report of an injury crash on I-75 southbound in Boone County

BURLINGTON, Ky. — Crews respond to a report of an injury crash on I-75 southbound in Boone County.
BOONE COUNTY, KY
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Kilby Road in Harrison

HARRISON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Kilby Road in Harrison.
HARRISON, OH
WLWT 5

Crash with injuries reported on Dixie Highway in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Dixie Highway in Hamilton.
HAMILTON, OH
WLWT 5

Crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries in Walton

WALTON, Ky. — Crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries in the 100 block of Mary Grubbs Highway in Walton.
WALTON, KY
WLWT 5

Auto robbery reported on Magnolia Street in Over-the-Rhine

CINCINNATI — Auto robbery reported on Magnolia Street in Over-the-Rhine.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Driver arrested after car crashes into house in Mt. Lookout

CINCINNATI — A driver was arrested Tuesday morning after police found a car crashed into a Mount Lookout home. It happened on Herschel Woods Lane around 2 a.m. No one inside the home was injured, but a building inspector was called to see if the home is still stable.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Crews on scene of a crash, with injuries, on Mill Street in Cleves

CLEVES, Ohio — Crews on scene of a crash, with injuries, possible entrapment, on West Mill Street in Cleves.
CLEVES, OH

