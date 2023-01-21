Read full article on original website
Moulton demolition makes room for something new
MOULTON — After almost 20 years of the doors officially shutting, Moulton Elementary School outside Wapakoneta is coming down. The Auglaize County commissioners passed a resolution Wednesday afternoon to accept bids for the demolition of Moulton School. The property, 14274 Moulton-Fort Amanda Road, Wapakoneta, was closed in 2004. The...
When is enough enough?
It isn’t frustrating enough that Ohio has been ruled, seemingly forever, by arch conservatism is its state legislature, any deviation from its right-wing orthodoxy results in the wrath of its Republican colleagues. About all we Ohioans get from the GOP (Grand Old Party) dominated state legislature are voter suppression...
City Council introduced to new police chief
SIDNEY – The Sidney City Council was introduced to Mark McDonough on his first day as Sidney’s new police chief during a regular session on Jan. 23. City Manager Andrew Bowsher read McDonough’s past law enforcement experience and credentials to the council and swore him in with his wife, Susan, in attendance.
Community calendar
• The Al-Anon Lunch Bunch AFG will be held beginning at 11:30 a.m. at Sidney First United Methodist Church, 230 E. Poplar St., Sidney. Those attending may park behind the church and meet in room 306. • The Writer’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. in the Piqua Public Library, 116...
Cox receives recognition
CELINA — Cayden Cox, associate claims representative at Celina Insurance Group, recently earned the Associate in Claims (AIC) designation. The AIC designation is awarded by The Institutes, an organization dedicated to providing accreditation and continuing education to insurance professionals. Cox earned this recognition upon successful completion of four courses.
Out of the past
————— C.E. Thomson had a telephone placed in his residence recently. He now has a good joke on his wife. Every time she goes to answer the telephone bell she involuntarily removes her apron and brushes her hair just as if she was going to receive a guest at the front door.
Spirit EMS record
Jan. 15-21 According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, Spirit EMS responded to six emergency medical dispatches from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office 911 dispatch center. That’s one more call than the week prior. All calls were in the Houston EMS district which includes Loramie and Washington...
Premier Community Health unveils new mobile clinic
DAYTON – Premier Community Health, a subsidiary of Fidelity Health Care, unveiled a new Mobile Clinic on Friday, Jan. 20. The new clinic, which was funded by CareSource through the Miami Valley Hospital Foundation, will serve people in communities with limited access to health care throughout Southwest Ohio. “The...
Finger food
Tyler Rickert, left, 5, watches as Evan Yoh, 4, both of Sidney, displays one of his fruit snacks stuck to his thumb during lunch at Sidney Cooperative Nursery School on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Tyler is the son of Kayla and Devon Rickert. Evan is the son of Amanda and Justin Yoh.
SNAP program changes
SIDNEY — Due to a change in the federal law, associated with the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023, SNAP emergency allotments will end after February 2023. According to the Shelby County Department of Job and Family Services, beginning in March 2023, SNAP recipients will only receive their normal monthly allotment and will not receive a second deposit towards the end of the month.
Leo Academy: A look at Matt Huffman’s involvement
LIMA — Months before Leo Academy closed, the private school reached out to a powerful source for help: There wasn’t enough money for payroll. What did Matt Huffman think the school board should do?. The Ohio Senate president, whose law firm represented Leo Academy and its predecessor, Golden...
Edison State to host open house in February
PIQUA — Edison State Community College will be hosting an open house on Monday, Feb. 20. The event will be held in the Robinson Student Career Center at the Piqua Campus from 9 a.m. to noon. Guests can engage with faculty and staff; explore the college’s 100-plus programs; tour...
Village to purchase new trucks
JACKSON CENTER — New trucks for the village of Jackson Center were discussed during the council meeting Monday night, Jan. 23. Village Administrator Bruce Metz discussed a resolution which will allow the village to purchase a 2023 Chevrolet Silverado Pick Up truck. They will buy three trucks for the village. The first one will be for the Sewage Department. One month from now, the second truck will be available for the Electric department. The third truck will go to the Parks Department.
City record
-6:57 p.m.: drugs. Police responded to drugs in the 200 block of North Walnut Avenue. -6:53 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the 1000 block of Michigan Street. -5:14 p.m.: scam. Police received a scam report in the 600 block of Folkerth Avenue. -2:40 p.m.: warrant. Steven Tyler...
Lima City Council Passes Tax Abatement Legislation for New Multi-Million Dollar Hotel
LIMA, OH (WLIO)- Lima City Council held a regular meeting on Monday Night and approved legislation that is part of a new multi-million dollar hotel project in Lima. Council approved the construction of a "Home2 Suites" extended-stay hotel located at South Leonard Avenue in Lima through the support of a 15-year property tax abatement of 50% for the City of Lima, Perry Local Schools, and the Apollo Career Center. The estimated construction cost of the hotel is approximately $8.4 million with a tentative construction start date of April 1st, 2023, and completion date of October 31st, 2024. With the help of this tax abatement, city officials are optimistic about the community benefits of this project.
Downtown Sidney Restaurant and Retail Weeks underway
SIDNEY- Sidney Alive, along with participating small businesses, will host Downtown Sidney Restaurant and Retail Weeks through Feb. 4, 2023. Shoppers and diners can enjoy special menus and shopping deals from participating locations including Amelio’s Pizzeria, Greenhaus Coffee, Moonflower Effect, Murphy’s Craft Bar & Kitchen, Namaste Body Contouring & Wellness, Ron & Nita’s, Tavolo Modern Italian, The Bridge and The Royal Parlour.
Popular Hamburger Wagon in Miamisburg undergoes renovation
A downtown Miamisburg business with more than a century of savory service recently made some much-needed structural upgrades. Hamburger Wagon owner Jack Sperry owns several wagons, using some of them for private events, fairs and festivals, but the star attraction is a wooden wagon he parks on the side of the Market Square building every day.
Meeting rescheduled
SIDNEY — The Jan. 25 Shelby County Regional Planning Commission meeting will be re-scheduled due to the expected winter storm warning that is in effect until Wednesday evening. The meeting will be held Wednesday, Feb. 1.
A running battle
Ethan Medlock, right, 13, throws a snowball at his brother, Kolton Medlock, 10, both of Sidney, during a snowball fight in a parking lot on Fair Road. Kolton had the idea to have the snowball fight while the brothers and two of their friends were trying to figure out what to do with the fresh snow on Sunday, Jan. 22. The brothers are the children of April Gross. Approximately 2 inches of snow fell on Sidney Sunday.
Defense attorney questions competency of alleged killer
LIMA — The attorney for a Tennessee man whose 2019 murder conviction in Allen County was overturned late last year by the Third District Court of Appeals has suggested his client is incapable of assisting in his own defense and therefore is incompetent to stand trial. Steve Chamberlain of...
