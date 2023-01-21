ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Witcher 3 on PS5 is getting a physical release

By Josh Broadwell
 4 days ago
CD Projekt RED is publishing physical copies of The Witcher 3 for PS5 and Xbox Series X, complete with all the RPG’s recent next-gen updates. If you’re a collector, you get everything that released in December 2022’s big 4.0 update and a shiny box for your platform of choice.

CD Projekt RED didn’t announce how much the boxed version will cost, though since the digital versions cost $49.99, it’s probably safe to assume the physical edition will cost the same amount.

In case you missed the next-gen update when it first released, it includes asset and texture upgrades, ray tracing, and other improvements, alongside a new set of quests and diagrams to help you craft Witcher gear inspired by Netflix’s The Witcher series. Yes, you too can look like Henry Cavill’s Geralt, which is more than Henry Cavill will be doing now that he’s left the show.

Despite introducing improvements, the next-gen patch came with a few problems of its own, including asset pop-in. CDPR said the team is working on a patch to address some of those issues, though didn’t provide a timeline for when to expect it.

If you’re on PC, you might want to check out a new mod that improves the next-gen version’s graphics even further.

