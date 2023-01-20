ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Quinta, CA

S.H. Kim shot a triple bogey on a bad break after perfect shot bounces off flag

By Tyler Nettuno
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Golf is a game of breaks, and sometimes, the ball just doesn’t bounce your way. Literally.

During Friday’s Round 2 of The American Express at La Quinta Country Club in La Quinta, California, S.H. Kim experienced that first-hand. The South Korean golfer entered Hole 16 sitting at two-under, and with a third shot from 83 yards out on the Par 5 that sailed straight toward the hole, he seemed to be in line to record a birdie.

But instead of resting next to the pin, the ball bounced off of it, instead. After one of the unluckiest bounces you’ll ever see, it rolled off the green and down a steep hill.

Luckily for Kim, the ball didn’t go into the trap as it became wedged under the rake. However, it still took him four more shots to clear the hill before a well-placed pitch allowed him to one-putt and escape with an eight-shot triple bogey.

Just another day on the links.

Fortunately, Kim bounced back on the next hole by recording a birdie on the 17th after his ball ricocheted off a rock and landed safely on the island green. All’s well that ends well, I suppose.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

