Warriors Could Make Bold Win-Now Trade With Hornets

The Golden State Warriors have yet to find their footing in the 2022-23 season. The defending NBA champions have struggled mightily on the road this season, going 6-18 away from the Chase Center, which has led to a 23-24 record overall. The franchise is doing a delicate balancing act, trying...
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed

After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Former NFL Star and Coach Dies

The NFL community is mourning the loss of one of their former players and coaches this week after his passing was announced late last week by his former team. Former San Francisco 49ers star linebacker Ed Beard reportedly died last Monday, however, his death was not announced by the team until Friday. In a tweet, the Niners announced his passing while also reaching out with condolences to his family, friends, and wife Bobbie.
Bucks get potentially devastating news with Bobby Portis injury

Obviously, everybody's situation is a bit different, but for comparison's sake, Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant is also currently out with an MCL sprain and hasn't played since Jan. 8. Durant was re-evaluated earlier this week and it was reported that while he's been making progress in his recovery, he will be out at least another two weeks.
This Knicks-Magic Trade Features Derrick Rose

Every rebuilding NBA team needs its veterans. Of course, they don’t just need any veterans. They need the right ones. A veteran sulking because the team isn’t winning games, or because they aren’t playing, can be a negative influence on a locker room. Instead, teams need veterans...
Bold NBA Trade Scenario Moves Eric Gordon, Jae Crowder

Being the “adult in the room” is about as fun as it sounds. Picture a child’s birthday party. Hopefully, the kids are having fun. If they are, that means somebody is supervising – and probably cleaning up messes in the process. It’s not a spot that NBA veterans like to be in.
Pelicans Eyeing Trade For Hawks’ John Collins

A recent skid has the New Orleans Pelicans falling down the standings in the Western Conference. On a four-game losing streak, their record has dropped to 26-21, putting them in fourth place in the conference, seven games behind the Denver Nuggets. As the NBA trade deadline nears, could they get active?
