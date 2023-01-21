Read full article on original website
kinyradio.com
Another front of rain and wind expected for Southeast
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The weather advisory for wind and rain isn't quite over yet. Grant Smith, a meteorologist with National Weather Service Juneau, said more wind is coming to Southeast. "We had that first low that moved through a couple of days ago. It brought some heavy rain and...
ktoo.org
A warming climate is changing how drought plays out in Southeast Alaska
The fall of 2016 ushered in a historic drought for Southeast Alaska. Hot, dry summers wreaked havoc on subsistence crops like wild berries. Warmer waters disrupted salmon hatcheries in Juneau. And in 2018, about twice as many fires burned in the Tongass as what’s typical. By 2019, the U.S....
alaskapublic.org
Meet Miss Congeniality, Juneau’s representative to Alaska’s top pageant
Juneau’s representative at this year’s statewide Miss Alaska USA pageant placed third overall and received the coveted Miss Congeniality award. Honour Miller-Austin sat down with KTOO’s Chloe Pleznac to discuss her experience and future in pageantry. This interview has been edited for length and clarity. Chloe Pleznac:...
CAR AND DRIVER
Despite Buying a 'Lemon,' Juneau, Alaska, Is Not Done with Electric Buses
It's not easy keeping city passenger buses up and running, especially in cold climates. Swap out the diesel for electrons, and you've got a new set of challenges, like reduced range and slower charging times. Juneau was the first city in Alaska to buy an EV for its bus fleet,...
kinyradio.com
3rd annual Alaska Fashion Week will return this summer
Cordova Pleasants shares her excitment for this year's Fashion Week. It was first inspired when she went to a 2018 LA Fashion Show and thought Alaska could do it better. (Photo credit to Jasz Garrett/KINY) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Alaska Fashion Week brings designers and models from all over the...
kinyradio.com
Taku River Tlingit make historic declaration to protect Tlingit Way of Living & the Taku Watershed
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - At a series of community meetings held in Atlin, BC, and Whitehorse, YK this week, the Tak’hu (Taku) River Tlingit celebrated the declaration of an Indigenous Protected and Conserved Area (IPCA) within their traditional Territory. The Taku watershed covers 1.8 million hectares and is the...
ktoo.org
With songs and speeches, Alaskans rally in Juneau for more education funding
Educators, students and parents gathered on the steps of the Alaska State Capitol Monday night to call for more education funding. Tom Klaameyer is president of NEA-Alaska, a statewide union of public school employees. He said state funding is at the root of stalled negotiations with teachers’ unions across the state.
alaskapublic.org
Grant offers some Alaskans unconventional but stable housing for a year
It was raining softly at the Douglas Harbor when Candi Spicer popped out of the 30-foot sailboat she just started renting. She grew up on boats in California and is used to being on the water. “I think it’s a little rustic,” she said. “I love it though. I think...
ktoo.org
A tiny Juneau lot is the latest battleground in a dispute over tribal sovereignty
A small, vacant lot in downtown Juneau is at the center of a dispute between the state of Alaska and the U.S. Department of the Interior. It’s the latest development in a years-long effort by the Central Council of the Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska to protect traditional lands.
Unraveling The Unexplained: The Mysterious Disappearance of Thousands in the Alaska Triangle
Have you ever heard of the Alaska Triangle? Most people haven’t, but it is a mysterious region in Alaska that has been the site of thousands of unexplained disappearances. Since the 1940s, airplanes, boats, and hikers have vanished without a trace, and, to this day, the causes of these disappearances remain largely unknown.
