ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Juneau, AK

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kinyradio.com

Another front of rain and wind expected for Southeast

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The weather advisory for wind and rain isn't quite over yet. Grant Smith, a meteorologist with National Weather Service Juneau, said more wind is coming to Southeast. "We had that first low that moved through a couple of days ago. It brought some heavy rain and...
JUNEAU, AK
ktoo.org

A warming climate is changing how drought plays out in Southeast Alaska

The fall of 2016 ushered in a historic drought for Southeast Alaska. Hot, dry summers wreaked havoc on subsistence crops like wild berries. Warmer waters disrupted salmon hatcheries in Juneau. And in 2018, about twice as many fires burned in the Tongass as what’s typical. By 2019, the U.S....
JUNEAU, AK
alaskapublic.org

Meet Miss Congeniality, Juneau’s representative to Alaska’s top pageant

Juneau’s representative at this year’s statewide Miss Alaska USA pageant placed third overall and received the coveted Miss Congeniality award. Honour Miller-Austin sat down with KTOO’s Chloe Pleznac to discuss her experience and future in pageantry. This interview has been edited for length and clarity. Chloe Pleznac:...
JUNEAU, AK
kinyradio.com

3rd annual Alaska Fashion Week will return this summer

Cordova Pleasants shares her excitment for this year's Fashion Week. It was first inspired when she went to a 2018 LA Fashion Show and thought Alaska could do it better. (Photo credit to Jasz Garrett/KINY) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Alaska Fashion Week brings designers and models from all over the...
JUNEAU, AK
ktoo.org

With songs and speeches, Alaskans rally in Juneau for more education funding

Educators, students and parents gathered on the steps of the Alaska State Capitol Monday night to call for more education funding. Tom Klaameyer is president of NEA-Alaska, a statewide union of public school employees. He said state funding is at the root of stalled negotiations with teachers’ unions across the state.
JUNEAU, AK

Comments / 0

Community Policy