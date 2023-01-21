Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KIMT
Collision east of Stewartville sends one to the hospital
HIGH FOREST TOWNSHIP, Minn. – One driver is hurt after a collision east of Stewartville. The Minnesota State Patrol says Wade Alan Baker, 47 of Wykoff, was driving east on Highway 30 and Owen Donald Nelson, 17 of Stewartville, was southbound on County Road 20. The State Patrol says they collided in the intersection around 6:46 pm Monday after one driver failed to stop for the stop sign.
myaustinminnesota.com
Stewartville teen injured in two-vehicle accident on Highway 30 in Olmsted County Monday night
A Stewartville teen was injured in a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Highway 30 and Olmsted County Road 20 SE Monday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2011 Ford F350 being driven by 47-year old Wade Alan Baker of Wykoff was eastbound on Highway 30 at approximately 6:48 p.m. Monday evening, while a 2005 Volkswagen Jetta being driven by 17-year old Owen Donald Nelson of Stewartville was southbound on County Road 20. The State Patrol indicated that one vehicle failed to stop for the stop sign and collided with the other vehicle at the intersection of the two roads.
Rochester Home Struck by Multiple Bullets, Suspect At Large
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department is investigating a weekend shooting that left several bullet holes in a southeast Rochester residence over the weekend. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said dispatch received a call from an 18-year-old woman reporting a suspicious person walking around her home with their face...
KIMT
4 pets die in Albert Lea house fire
ALBERT LEA, Minn. - Multiple pets died during a house fire Monday night in Albert Lea. The fire happened at 6 p.m. at 203 Giles Place and the occupants of the home were able to escape. Two dogs and two cats died as a result of the fire, which caused $50,000 in damage.
KIMT
Rochester man to stand trial for summer assaults
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A man accused of assaulting a police officer is pleading not guilty. Mahamed Adan Abikar, 30 of Rochester, is now scheduled to stand trial on April 17 for fourth-degree assault and fifth-degree assault. Court documents state that Rochester police were called to the Salvation Army on July...
KIMT
Snowmobile catches fire Thursday
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Olmsted county deputies responded to a report of a vehicle on fire Friday night to find 90% of a seemingly abandoned snowmobile melted or burned. A passerby called it in around 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Silver Creek Rd. and Highway 42. While deputies examined the 2018 Ski-Doo, a car pulled up. The driver said he'd given the owner of the snowmobile a ride home. Deputies contacted the owner, who did not show signs of impairment.
KIMT
No persons of interest in mobile home shooting
ROCHESTER, Minn. - No one is hurt after shots are fired at a Rochester mobile home. On Wednesday just before 11:30 p.m., a woman living in a mobile home park in the 2300 block of Park Ln SE called police, saying a suspicious person with their face covered was circling her home. While on the phone with a dispatcher, the person shot at her home multiple times.
KIMT
Man who ran over and killed a woman in Rochester in 2018 is finally sentenced
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man has been sentenced to 45 days in jail after being found guilty of being on drugs when he ran over a woman in an alley. Dewain Fredrick Siewert, 44 of Rochester, was arrested in March 2019 and charged with criminal vehicular homicide and DWI. The Rochester Police Department says Siewert was driving a truck on September 17, 2018, when he ran over a woman in an alley off of 12th Street NW. Police say they arrived to find Siewert giving the victim chest compressions.
KIMT
Plunging for Pink returns to Austin's East Side Lake this Saturday
AUSTIN, Minn. – The 11th Annual Plunging for Pink returns to East Side Lake this Saturday. Dozens are expected to plunge into freezing waters to raise money for breast cancer research at The Hormel Institute. “It’s an amazing time at the lake with a ton of positivity and laughs...
Elderly Rochester Woman Injured in Fiery Crash
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - An elderly Rochester woman was transported to St. Marys Hospital following a two-vehicle crash early this evening. The State Patrol says 87-year-old Inez Strahl was traveling west on Civic Center Drive when she attempted to take the left turn onto the south on Highway 52 entrance ramp and collided with Jeep traveling east on Civic Center Drive. The crash occurred around 5:40 PM.
Charges for Rochester Man Seen with Airsoft Gun at Medical Call
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office filed charges this week against the Rochester man accused of disrupting a medical call with an airsoft gun and having meth in his vehicle while it was parked at an elementary school. A Rochester Police spokesman said officers responded to...
KIMT
Dodge County shows off renovated highway department facility
DODGE CENTER, Minn. - On Tuesday afternoon, an open house was held at the newly renovated highway department facility for Dodge County. Dodge County engineer Guy Kohlnhofer said the building was built in 1980 and needed to be modernized. The facility has improved heating and cooling systems, along with security...
KIMT
Pictures of suspect, suspect vehicle released after UTV stolen from business in Olmsted County
STEWARTVILLE, Minn. - The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office is looking for suspects after a utility vehicle theft is caught on camera at Podein's Power Equipment. The sheriff's office received a call for a motor vehicle theft around 10:30 Sunday night. Surveillance cameras show the theft happened between 6:00 and 6:45...
KAAL-TV
Three charged after Austin meth sting; one remains in custody
(ABC 6 News) – Two Austin apartment residents and their guest were arrested in late December on charges of storing meth paraphernalia in the presence of children after police served a search warrant to the 31st Street SW apartment. Raul Javier Gomez Jr., and Israelia Lee Robinson, the apartment...
Rochester’s First Smash Room Is Opening This Week
Sometimes they’re called smash rooms and sometimes they’re called rage rooms. Rochester’s will be known as The Mess Hall and it will be open soon. If you’re aren’t familiar, these businesses are places to go to… smash things. It’s a great place to go...
KIMT
UTV stolen from power equipment business
STEWARTVILLE, Minn. - The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office is looking for suspects after a utility vehicle theft is caught on camera at Podein's Power Equipment. The sheriff's office received a call for a motor vehicle theft around 10:30 Sunday night. Surveillance cameras show the theft happened between 6:00 and 6:45 p.m. A black truck entered the lot. The suspects approach a red 4-door 2023 Polaris Razor XP4 1000 UTV, drive it to the back of the building, and load it onto a trailer attached to a light colored SUV. At least two people are believed to be involved in the theft.
Pickup trucks sink through ice after being parked on Lake Pepin
A group of anglers who went to Lake Pepin for ice fishing found their pickup trucks needing rescue after they began to sink through thin ice. The picture above was taken by Ricky Lee, who observed from the Minnesota side of the lake as multiple vehicles became partially submerged. According...
myalbertlea.com
Law Enforcement Log
Friday at 11:09 a.m. A juvenile at Albert Lea High School cited for E-Cig possession. 11:24 a.m. 42-Year old Jason Hall arrested on Mower County warrant and local charges. 9:09 p.m. 46-Year old Adam Enhollow arrested on local warrants, with new charges. 11p.m. 44-Year old Arnoldo Barrientos Jr. cited for...
50+ Puppies at Rochester Animal Rescue, Here’s How to Help
Hi, crazy animal lover Carly, back again with another animal story! As sad as it is, there's a never-ending stream of dogs and cats that need forever homes in and around Rochester, Minnesota. I volunteer at Paws and Claws Humane Society in Rochester and every time a dog kennel opens up it quickly gets filled with another dog that needs our help. That's the case always but especially now. There are a whopping 50 puppies at Paws and Claws currently! Not all of them are ready for adoption yet but there are plenty that are if you're looking.
myaustinminnesota.com
Austin man sentenced to prison time on felony manslaughter charge in Mower County District Court
A third suspect involved in the beating death of an Austin man at his residence in October of 2021 has been sentenced to prison time in Mower County District Court. 19-year old Francisco Javier Lagunes Silva of Austin was sentenced Thursday to 51 months, or three years and five months in prison, with credit for 449 days already served after pleading guilty in December of 2022 to a felony charge of 2nd degree manslaughter, culpable negligence, creating unreasonable risk in the death of 75-year old William Hall, who was found dead in his Austin residence on October 13th, 2021, when people delivering meals discovered his body. Court documents state that Hall died from blunt-force injuries with rib fractures and hemorrhaging of various organs.
Comments / 0