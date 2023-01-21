Read full article on original website
Related
Snow, rain storm in Massachusetts could make Wednesday evening commute hazardous
Hazardous conditions as a result of Wednesday’s storm could impact commuters leaving school and work, the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency warns. Using a chart, the agency detailed on Twitter Tuesday how different hazards could impact drivers’ commutes in the afternoon and evening. The chart was retweeted by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation. For instance, high wind could result in power outages and branches on the road.
Winter weather advisory: Here’s how much snow to expect during Wednesday night’s storm
Bay State residents living northwest of I-95 are expected to experience the brunt of Wednesday night’s looming snowstorm. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for most of the state with the Fitchburg area expected to get the most snow with about 4 to 6 inches Wednesday evening. In Springfield, residents should expect 2 to 3 inches of snow, meanwhile, Worcester residents are set to get 3 to 4 inches.
westernmassnews.com
Preparations made as western Mass. prepares for second winter storm this week
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Tuesday was the calm before yet another storm set to hit western mass this week, and as crews clean up from Monday’s event, some local businesses are looking ahead to Wednesday’s expected snow. Western Mass News spoke with one local towing company who said...
WCVB
Parts of Mass. still in dark as more ice, wet snow threatens trees, power lines
The snow that fell in Central Massachusetts earlier this week never melted off the trees. The branches are sagging, and in some cases, snapping, under even more snow falling Wednesday night.
WCVB
Storm to bring more snow, rain, wind to Massachusetts
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Snow is moving into Massachusetts and southern New England, making for a slippery afternoon and evening commute on Wednesday. Info: Closings and Delays | Interactive Radar | Futurecast. Winter weather advisories are in effect for much of Massachusetts, outside of Rte. 128. "(The) heaviest snow will...
How much more snow will Massachusetts get Wednesday? (Interactive map)
As Massachusetts residents clear anywhere from a thin layer to nearly a foot of snow, forecasters are already tracking the state’s next winter storm. The National Weather Service expects a snowstorm to arrive Wednesday afternoon and continue into Wednesday night. But the snow will transition to rain sometime between 6 p.m. and midnight, leading to what could be “another messy ride home” Wednesday evening, the weather agency said.
How to prepare for power outage ahead of snow storm
Monday's winter storm caused tens of thousands of power outages across the state, mainly in Franklin and Worcester counties.
Town-by-town totals: Here’s how much snow has fallen in Massachusetts so far
ASHBY, Mass. — Parts of Massachusetts have already seen some snow accumulation with totals expected to rise throughout the day as rain transitions back to snow. After a snowy Sunday evening, the flip back to snow will happen from the northwest to southeast, according to Boston 25 Meteorologist Shiri Spear.
westernmassnews.com
Thousands without power as wintry weather falls on western Mass.
(WGGB/WSHM) - Thousands of customers are without power as a storm featuring snow and rain hits western Massachusetts. As of 1:45 p.m. Monday, Eversource is reporting 2,612 outages across western Massachusetts. Some of the harder hit communities include Pittsfield (948), Ashfield (222), Hinsdale (199), Washington (180), Whately (136), Gill (125), Conway (115), Colrain (110), Buckland (107) and Northfield (100).
School closings and delays in Massachusetts, southern New Hampshire
BOSTON - Several school districts have delayed the start of classes or closed Tuesday. See the entire list here.
More than 30K without power in Mass., NH as another winter storm rolls through
WESTMINSTER, Mass. — More than 30,000 homes and business are without power in Massachusetts and New Hampshire on Monday as another winter storm rolls through the region. In Massachusetts, more than 6,000 people were without power as of 7:45 a.m., according to the MEMA outage map. Most of the outages were centered in Franklin and Worcester counties.
Here are the biggest 1-day snowfall records in Mass. history
Massachusetts is no stranger to infamous snow storms. One of the harshest snow storms, the Blizzard of 1978, left Boston covered in 27.1 inches of snow over the course of two days, according to WCVB. However, that storm only came second to the Presidents Day storm of 2003, when a...
WATCH: Massachusetts trail cam captures video of otter frolicking in the snow
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, Mass. — A trail camera set up near a pond in Massachusetts recently captured video of an otter frolicking in the snow. Spartan cam video shared by Sally Naser on the CR Wildlife Cams Facebook page showed the otter sliding and gliding through the snow next to an iced-over beaver pond on protected conservation land in Northern Berkshire County.
Here’s what forecasters are saying about the timing and impacts of Monday’s wintry weather
Forecasters say commuters should be careful driving home from work Monday. Boston is bracing for a bout of wet, wintry weather to kick off the week. Many of us are already seeing rain, and in some places sleet and snow, Sunday night. But forecasters say the real danger will come Monday when many parts of Massachusetts will get several inches of snow.
NECN
Coastal Flooding Reported in Parts of Massachusetts
Coastal flooding is being reported in several Massachusetts communities Monday afternoon. Part of Morrissey Boulevard in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, and the ramp off 93 to Morrissey, were closed due to flooding, Massachusetts State Police said Monday. Drivers are warned to avoid the area until the waters recede. Driving through standing...
What you need to prepare for wintry weather
We have seen very little in the way of snow this year, and it also hasn't been that particularly cold overall.
Massachusetts weather: Strong coastal storm to hit state with more snow, rain
Don’t put away those winter boots just yet, as another winter storm is on the way Sunday. Following a period of wintry precipitation that dropped both snow and rain on communities across Massachusetts on Thursday and Friday, dry and seasonable weather returned to the state after sunrise Saturday. However, the mild conditions won’t last long, as a strong coastal storm is expected to hit the state and much of New England with more snow and rain late Sunday into Monday night, according to forecasters.
WEATHER ALERT: Winter storm will bring rain and snow to western Massachusetts
The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for rain and snow that could lead to tough travel Monday.
WCVB
Rocket launch from NASA facility could be visible in skies over Boston area Tuesday night
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Keep your eyes on the skies between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. for a chance to see a 59-foot-tall rocket streaking skyward from a NASA launchpad. The space agency said it could be visible in Massachusetts for about 30 seconds, starting approximately two minutes after launch.
Three Massachusetts Cities Named Smartest in The Country
Massachusetts is known for many things, including Plymouth Rock, championships sports teams, beautiful landscapes from beaches to mountains, and of course some of the best schools in the country. Not only some of the best colleges in the U.S., but some of the best public and private grade and high schools, so it might not be a big surprise that three Massachusetts cities were deemed some of the most educated in America.
Comments / 3