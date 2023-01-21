ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Snow, rain storm in Massachusetts could make Wednesday evening commute hazardous

Hazardous conditions as a result of Wednesday’s storm could impact commuters leaving school and work, the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency warns. Using a chart, the agency detailed on Twitter Tuesday how different hazards could impact drivers’ commutes in the afternoon and evening. The chart was retweeted by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation. For instance, high wind could result in power outages and branches on the road.
Winter weather advisory: Here’s how much snow to expect during Wednesday night’s storm

Bay State residents living northwest of I-95 are expected to experience the brunt of Wednesday night’s looming snowstorm. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for most of the state with the Fitchburg area expected to get the most snow with about 4 to 6 inches Wednesday evening. In Springfield, residents should expect 2 to 3 inches of snow, meanwhile, Worcester residents are set to get 3 to 4 inches.
WCVB

Storm to bring more snow, rain, wind to Massachusetts

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Snow is moving into Massachusetts and southern New England, making for a slippery afternoon and evening commute on Wednesday. Info: Closings and Delays | Interactive Radar | Futurecast. Winter weather advisories are in effect for much of Massachusetts, outside of Rte. 128. "(The) heaviest snow will...
How much more snow will Massachusetts get Wednesday? (Interactive map)

As Massachusetts residents clear anywhere from a thin layer to nearly a foot of snow, forecasters are already tracking the state’s next winter storm. The National Weather Service expects a snowstorm to arrive Wednesday afternoon and continue into Wednesday night. But the snow will transition to rain sometime between 6 p.m. and midnight, leading to what could be “another messy ride home” Wednesday evening, the weather agency said.
Thousands without power as wintry weather falls on western Mass.

(WGGB/WSHM) - Thousands of customers are without power as a storm featuring snow and rain hits western Massachusetts. As of 1:45 p.m. Monday, Eversource is reporting 2,612 outages across western Massachusetts. Some of the harder hit communities include Pittsfield (948), Ashfield (222), Hinsdale (199), Washington (180), Whately (136), Gill (125), Conway (115), Colrain (110), Buckland (107) and Northfield (100).
WATCH: Massachusetts trail cam captures video of otter frolicking in the snow

BERKSHIRE COUNTY, Mass. — A trail camera set up near a pond in Massachusetts recently captured video of an otter frolicking in the snow. Spartan cam video shared by Sally Naser on the CR Wildlife Cams Facebook page showed the otter sliding and gliding through the snow next to an iced-over beaver pond on protected conservation land in Northern Berkshire County.
Coastal Flooding Reported in Parts of Massachusetts

Coastal flooding is being reported in several Massachusetts communities Monday afternoon. Part of Morrissey Boulevard in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, and the ramp off 93 to Morrissey, were closed due to flooding, Massachusetts State Police said Monday. Drivers are warned to avoid the area until the waters recede. Driving through standing...
Massachusetts weather: Strong coastal storm to hit state with more snow, rain

Don’t put away those winter boots just yet, as another winter storm is on the way Sunday. Following a period of wintry precipitation that dropped both snow and rain on communities across Massachusetts on Thursday and Friday, dry and seasonable weather returned to the state after sunrise Saturday. However, the mild conditions won’t last long, as a strong coastal storm is expected to hit the state and much of New England with more snow and rain late Sunday into Monday night, according to forecasters.
Three Massachusetts Cities Named Smartest in The Country

Massachusetts is known for many things, including Plymouth Rock, championships sports teams, beautiful landscapes from beaches to mountains, and of course some of the best schools in the country. Not only some of the best colleges in the U.S., but some of the best public and private grade and high schools, so it might not be a big surprise that three Massachusetts cities were deemed some of the most educated in America.
