Don’t put away those winter boots just yet, as another winter storm is on the way Sunday. Following a period of wintry precipitation that dropped both snow and rain on communities across Massachusetts on Thursday and Friday, dry and seasonable weather returned to the state after sunrise Saturday. However, the mild conditions won’t last long, as a strong coastal storm is expected to hit the state and much of New England with more snow and rain late Sunday into Monday night, according to forecasters.

