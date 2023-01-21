Read full article on original website
Pauline Compton Yingling
Pauline Compton Yingling passed away peacefully in her sleep on January 15th, 2023, at the age of 80. She was born on September 25th, 1942, in Mississippi to very humble beginnings. She was raised in Denham Springs, Louisiana and was able to live a life full of love, travel and accomplishments. She left behind a legacy that will live on for generations.
Patricia Wilkerson Pittman
Patricia Wilkerson Pittman of Tickfaw, Louisiana, passed away at her home on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at the age of 68. She was born on February 8, 1954, in Selmer, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Grady Wilkerson and Joann Ferguson Wilkerson. Patricia is survived by her husband, Johnny L....
Joseph “Jody” Columbus Abbott
A resident of Kentwood, LA, passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023 at The Butterfly Wing in Baton Rouge, LA. He was born October 31, 1949 in Pride, LA and was 73 years of age. He is survived by daughter, Jennifer Abbott Blackwell and husband, Craig; 3 granddaughters, Reagon Campbell and husband, Chase, Raini Blackwell, Brooke Perry and husband, Adam; 4 great-grandchildren, Windham Perry, Rowdy Perry, soon to be George Perry, and Lane Campbell; 3 sisters, Ovelene Spears, Janice Hutchinson, and Charlotte Boyer; 1 brother, James Abbott. Preceded in death by parents, Columbus and Margaret Abbott; 4 sisters, Wilmagene Abbott Powers, Jenny Willie, Evelyn Umfress, and Carnelia Stidham; 5 brothers, Paul Abbott, Charles Abbott, Lowell Abbott, Olan Abbott and Timothy Abbott. Visitation at McKneely Funeral Home, Kentwood, from 5:00PM until 8:00PM with a funeral service at 6:30PM on Wednesday January 25, 2023. Interment will be private at Woodland Cemetery, Kentwood, LA. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
Pamela Morris Smith
A resident of Holden, LA, passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at her home. She was born October 23, 1964, and was 58 years of age. She is survived by her daughter, Jessica Wall and husband, Joseph; 2 granddaughters, Jayde and Jolie Wall; sister, Vickie Futrell; niece, Jennifer Martin; nephew, Jase Martin; and brother, Phillip Morris and Debbie Rhodes. Preceded in death by husband, Kerry V. Smith; son, Jason Phillip Smith; parents, James E. Morris and Mary Kathryn Morris; brother-in-law, Mitch Futrell. Graveside Services will be held at Montpelier Cemetery at 1:00PM Thursday, January 26, 2023. McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, in charge of arrangements. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
Adrian L. Bailey
Adrian L. Bailey of Hammond, Louisiana, passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023, at the age of 80. He was born on October 23, 1942, in Springfield, Louisiana. Adrian was a proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He was a longtime resident and dependable friend of the Metairie Lawn Drive neighborhood in Metairie and the Sisters Road neighborhood in Hammond. Adrian was a reliable and handy neighbor to have, a jack-of-all-trades helping wherever he could. His was always the porch you could visit to pass the time. Adrian was loved tremendously by family and friends, and he will be missed dearly.
Richard Newman, Jr.
And a resident of Franklinton passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Sunday January 22, 2023. He was born in Gulfport, MS on August 11, 1955 before moving with his family to Franklinton at the age of 14. Richard attended Bowling Green School and was a member of the first graduating class of 1973. Soon after graduating, he began his law enforcement career working for the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Franklinton Police Department before reaching his ultimate goal of becoming a Louisiana State Trooper. Richard truly loved his jobs in law enforcement, particularly his many years of service as a Trooper. His last few years with the State Police, he worked as a detective and ultimately retired as a Master Trooper. Richard also loved watching his two boys play sports. He and Marsha traveled many miles watching Scott’s and Ricky’s teams. When he could, Richard also loved saltwater fishing. He just loved being on the water and it really didn’t matter to him if he caught anything at all. In his earlier years, he was also an avid golfer.
Virginia “Dale” Boler
On Saturday, January 21, 2023, Virginia “Dale” Boler, a beloved Mother and Grandmother, passed away peacefully at home the day after her 90th birthday. Born Virginia Dale Holloway in Bogalusa, LA, she was the oldest of 14 children and had 7 brothers and 6 sisters. She was raised Catholic by a loving, strong, widowed Mother, Maude Holloway. As a child, she attended Annunciation Catholic School and was chosen by the nuns to attend a Catholic academy in Florida for one semester of high school.
MBB: Feb. 4 SLU-Texas A&M-Corpus Christi matchup to be nationally televised on ESPNEWS
HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University men’s basketball team’s Feb. 4 Southland Conference contest versus Texas A&M-Corpus Christi has been picked up by ESPNEWS, the league office announced Monday. The game time has been moved to 11 a.m. at the University Center to accommodate the broadcast,...
Sheriff: Human remains found on border of Washington/St. Tammany Parishes
On January 19, a citizen searching for arrowheads in a field on the east end of Chadell Road discovered what he believed to be human bones. He notified the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office and detectives were dispatched to the scene. Washington Parish detectives determined the bones were likely human...
