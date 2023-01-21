On-the-spot interviews will be offered at the upcoming annual career expo and organizers are encouraging local job seekers to take a day to change their future. Champaign County Career Expo 2023 will be held in the Activities Building of the Champaign County Fairgrounds on Wednesday, Feb. 22 from 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. The fairgrounds is located at 384 Park Ave., Urbana.

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH ・ 11 HOURS AGO