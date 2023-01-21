Read full article on original website
khqa.com
Illinois Secretary of State executes settlement agreement with Carvana
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias announced a settlement agreement Tuesday with online used-car retailer Carvana. Carvana admitted to violating Illinois law and agreed to abide by new restrictions aimed at protecting consumers. Illinois was the first state in the nation to suspend Carvana’s license in May 2022.
khqa.com
Assault weapons ban temporarily halted only for plaintiffs in lawsuit
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — Effingham County Judge Joshua Morrison on Friday granted a temporary restraining order against the Illinois assault weapons ban, but only for the parties named in the lawsuit. Those 866 plaintiffs, represented by Tom Devore, argued that the law violates the Illinois state constitution and believe...
khqa.com
Twenty days after being sworn in, Andrew Bailey announces 2024 run for Attorney General
Missouri's new Attorney General announced on Monday that he will run for his office in 2024. Andrew Bailey was just sworn into the office on January 3. Gov. Parson selected Bailey to be Attorney General after Eric Schmitt was elected to the United States Senate. “I’m a combat veteran who...
khqa.com
'PEEPEE': Illinois rejects hundreds of vanity plates
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — There will be no PEEPEE, SUKIT or DUCKYOU for Illinois drivers. Those are just a few of the nearly 400 requests for vanity and personalized license plates that were rejected by the Illinois Secretary of State’s office in 2022, according to Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias.
khqa.com
$113.8 million investment in downstate transit
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Governor JB Pritzker was in Decatur on Tuesday to announce that $113.8 million has been awarded to downstate transit providers. The funding brings the total investment in downstate transit via competitive grants to $337.8 million. “I’m proud to announce the third round of Rebuild Illinois...
khqa.com
Egg shortage, high prices prompt more to raise backyard chickens
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — Consumers and businesses are seeing an increase in egg prices and a shortage of eggs at the grocery store. The price of eggs is now costing on average $4.25 a dozen, which is a 138% price increase from 2021. Due to the price spike, many...
khqa.com
Private land owners, community leaders can connect with federal conservation help
The U. S. Department of Agriculture-Natural Resources Conservation Service, NRCS, is working with private land owners and community leaders to work to protect and enhance our precious natural resources. NRCS began its fight against erosion as the Soil Conservation Service (SCS) back in 1935 and continues the mission today. The...
khqa.com
Winter storm taking aim at Tri-States
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A major Winter storm is set to strike the region packing several inches of snow. All of the Tri-State area is under Winter Weather Advisory from 9 p.m. Tuesday night through 6 p.m. Wednesday. A vigorous low-pressure system will be getting better organized and continue to strengthen as it spins out of Texas and begins to track into the Tennessee Valley pulling up lots of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico on its journey.
