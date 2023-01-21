ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois Secretary of State executes settlement agreement with Carvana

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias announced a settlement agreement Tuesday with online used-car retailer Carvana. Carvana admitted to violating Illinois law and agreed to abide by new restrictions aimed at protecting consumers. Illinois was the first state in the nation to suspend Carvana’s license in May 2022.
Assault weapons ban temporarily halted only for plaintiffs in lawsuit

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — Effingham County Judge Joshua Morrison on Friday granted a temporary restraining order against the Illinois assault weapons ban, but only for the parties named in the lawsuit. Those 866 plaintiffs, represented by Tom Devore, argued that the law violates the Illinois state constitution and believe...
'PEEPEE': Illinois rejects hundreds of vanity plates

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — There will be no PEEPEE, SUKIT or DUCKYOU for Illinois drivers. Those are just a few of the nearly 400 requests for vanity and personalized license plates that were rejected by the Illinois Secretary of State’s office in 2022, according to Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias.
$113.8 million investment in downstate transit

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Governor JB Pritzker was in Decatur on Tuesday to announce that $113.8 million has been awarded to downstate transit providers. The funding brings the total investment in downstate transit via competitive grants to $337.8 million. “I’m proud to announce the third round of Rebuild Illinois...
Winter storm taking aim at Tri-States

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A major Winter storm is set to strike the region packing several inches of snow. All of the Tri-State area is under Winter Weather Advisory from 9 p.m. Tuesday night through 6 p.m. Wednesday. A vigorous low-pressure system will be getting better organized and continue to strengthen as it spins out of Texas and begins to track into the Tennessee Valley pulling up lots of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico on its journey.
