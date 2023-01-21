QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A major Winter storm is set to strike the region packing several inches of snow. All of the Tri-State area is under Winter Weather Advisory from 9 p.m. Tuesday night through 6 p.m. Wednesday. A vigorous low-pressure system will be getting better organized and continue to strengthen as it spins out of Texas and begins to track into the Tennessee Valley pulling up lots of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico on its journey.

