How 2022 Gun Sales in Arizona Compare to the Rest of the Country
ARIZONA - Gun sales, as approximated by background checks, surged in 2020 to 39,695,315 just as the COVID-19 pandemic began. They have declined each year since, to 38,876,673 in 2021 and to 31,596,646 in 2022. Still, these numbers remain higher than pre-pandemic levels. The FBI's National Instant Criminal Background Check...
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs will continue to bus border-crossers to other states
(The Center Square)- Arizona Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs will continue to transport migrants out of state, but her office plans to take a slightly different approach than the Ducey administration. "It's something that provides support to those local communities," Hobbs said at a news conference on Friday. However, the governor...
‘Drag is art’: Drag artists, LGBTQ community and allies rally against GOP vitriol
Rey, 18, fixes her sign declaring that drag performances are art, during a protest of recent anti-drag bills in the state legislature in Phoenix on Jan. 22, 2023. Photo by Gloria Rebecca Gomez | Arizona Mirror. Rey spent more than six hours perfecting her look for a protest against anti-drag...
