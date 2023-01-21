ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WDSU

New Orleans parade security plan deadline extended

NEW ORLEANS — Monday was the deadline for Orleans Parish Mardi Gras krewes to submit their parade route security plans to the city for approval, but krewes now have a little more time to find help. New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell set Monday as the deadline for krewes to...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Three More from Louisiana Sentenced in Connection with Conspiring to Stage Automobile Accidents in Order to Defraud Insurance and Trucking Companies

Three More from Louisiana Sentenced in Connection with Conspiring to Stage Automobile Accidents in Order to Defraud Insurance and Trucking Companies. New Orleans, Louisiana – Three individuals from Louisiana have been sentenced and ordered to pay $43,000 in restitution for their involvement in a staged car accident to defraud an insurance company.
HOUMA, LA
defendernetwork.com

New Orleans mayor blasts affair allegations as sexist

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, who is defending herself after reports indicated that she’s having an affair with a police officer, described the accusations against her as sexist. Cantrell expressed her statement in a text message to Nola.com. “By the time I complete my tenure as mayor I would...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

NOPD arrests two teens in connection with Tulane armed robberies

The New Orleans Police Department has arrested two teenagers in connection with the armed robberies of Tulane Students. The armed robberies were reported on Jan 15. on Hillary Street. According to a news release issued to students by Tulane Police, the suspects are 15 and 16 years old. Anyone with...
WDSU

New Orleans Fire Department investigating truck fire

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Fire Department is investigating a truck fire in the Gentilly Terrace neighborhood on Monday. According to NOFD, the truck caught on fire at Painters and Dreaux Streets. The cause of the fire is currently unknown.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

Letters: A grieving father says criminal justice system is broken

March 20 marks 10 months since our son, and only child, was shot as he worked the bar at Cat's Meow on Bourbon Street at 2 a.m. He never laid eyes on the assailant, nor she him. It was one of the senseless homicides occurring almost daily in New Orleans, and it seems that the reaction by the media, the police and the politicians is that it is all, as is the death on the highways, the cost of doing business — just another killing!
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

LaToya Cantrell to discuss crime, police on CBS' 'Face the Nation'

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is scheduled to appear Sunday morning on CBS' "Face the Nation" show, in a segment about fighting crime with understaffed police departments. The show said host Margaret Brennan will speak with Cantrell and other mayors. The program airs at 9:30 a.m. central time on WWL-TV, and can be seen on CBS' streaming site at 9:30 a.m., noon and 3 p.m.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Ground Pat'i staff in disbelief of fire; still hopeful of future

METAIRIE, La. — Nearly a day after a catastrophic loss of a Jefferson Parish staple, Ground Pat'i employees say they are hopeful the restaurant will return better than ever. After a fire Monday night, nothing is left but a shell of the building, and employees of the establishment say they are holding tight to memories.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA

