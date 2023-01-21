Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Calling in the cavalry? City Council calls on NOPD to ink agreements with outside police agencies
The short-staffed New Orleans Police Department would get outside help, juvenile detention officers would be allowed to live outside city limits and City Hall would launch an ad campaign warning residents about the dangers of stolen guns under measures aimed at fighting crime passed by a City Council committee on Monday.
NOPD pleads for the public to step forward with info on January 17 homicide
The incident happened On Jan. 17 in the 4400 block of Reynes Street and left a man dead.
fox8live.com
‘Excuse,’ ‘cop out;’ New Orleans criminal justice leaders react to Mayor Cantrell’s claims on national TV
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Members of New Orleans’ criminal justice community are responding to Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s statements made on national television about the city’s crime fight. Cantrell claimed New Orleans’ murder rate and police officer attrition were on the “decline” and expressed little concern Sunday (Jan....
Bogalusa police push back on mayor's call for National Guard to patrol city
Captain David Miller with the Bogalusa Police Department says deploying the National Guard to patrol the city would create a new set of problems.
WDSU
New Orleans parade security plan deadline extended
NEW ORLEANS — Monday was the deadline for Orleans Parish Mardi Gras krewes to submit their parade route security plans to the city for approval, but krewes now have a little more time to find help. New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell set Monday as the deadline for krewes to...
WDSU
New Orleans police investigating homicide in the Filmore neighborhood
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans police are investigating a homicide that happened in the Filmore neighborhood Tuesday afternoon. According to police, a man was shot in the 4500 block of Perlita around 2:29 p.m. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment where he later died,...
Black men are 70x more likely to be killed in New Orleans than the national average
Black men are 70 times more likely to die due to homicide in New Orleans than the national average, according to the New Orleans Heath Department. City Council President JP Morrell spoke to Newell Normand about how the city can address crime.
Three More from Louisiana Sentenced in Connection with Conspiring to Stage Automobile Accidents in Order to Defraud Insurance and Trucking Companies
Three More from Louisiana Sentenced in Connection with Conspiring to Stage Automobile Accidents in Order to Defraud Insurance and Trucking Companies. New Orleans, Louisiana – Three individuals from Louisiana have been sentenced and ordered to pay $43,000 in restitution for their involvement in a staged car accident to defraud an insurance company.
fox8live.com
Bogalusa mayor asks governor for help from state police and National Guard to tackle crime; installing cameras
BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - Fresh off of being sworn into office earlier this month, Bogalusa Mayor Tyrin Truong is putting an early focus in his term on tackling crime in his city. The 23-year-old first-time elected official announced at the end of last week that he sent a request to...
defendernetwork.com
New Orleans mayor blasts affair allegations as sexist
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, who is defending herself after reports indicated that she’s having an affair with a police officer, described the accusations against her as sexist. Cantrell expressed her statement in a text message to Nola.com. “By the time I complete my tenure as mayor I would...
WDSU
NOPD arrests two teens in connection with Tulane armed robberies
The New Orleans Police Department has arrested two teenagers in connection with the armed robberies of Tulane Students. The armed robberies were reported on Jan 15. on Hillary Street. According to a news release issued to students by Tulane Police, the suspects are 15 and 16 years old. Anyone with...
WDSU
New Orleans Fire Department investigating truck fire
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Fire Department is investigating a truck fire in the Gentilly Terrace neighborhood on Monday. According to NOFD, the truck caught on fire at Painters and Dreaux Streets. The cause of the fire is currently unknown.
Police: Man found dead in New Orleans East was visiting from Europe
Janis Galis was found dead early last Tuesday morning on Reynes Street near Ransom Street, about two blocks off the Chef Menteur Highway. Now, detectives are seeking leads that can point them in the right direction.
Crimestoppers tip helps cops arrest suspect in Warehouse District murder
The New Orleans Police Department says a tip to Crimestoppers led their detectives to a suspect in last month’s deadly shooting in the 300 block of Julia Street. Twenty-six-year-old Cache Shelton was booked on a charge of second-degree murder.
theadvocate.com
Letters: A grieving father says criminal justice system is broken
March 20 marks 10 months since our son, and only child, was shot as he worked the bar at Cat's Meow on Bourbon Street at 2 a.m. He never laid eyes on the assailant, nor she him. It was one of the senseless homicides occurring almost daily in New Orleans, and it seems that the reaction by the media, the police and the politicians is that it is all, as is the death on the highways, the cost of doing business — just another killing!
NOLA.com
LaToya Cantrell to discuss crime, police on CBS' 'Face the Nation'
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is scheduled to appear Sunday morning on CBS' "Face the Nation" show, in a segment about fighting crime with understaffed police departments. The show said host Margaret Brennan will speak with Cantrell and other mayors. The program airs at 9:30 a.m. central time on WWL-TV, and can be seen on CBS' streaming site at 9:30 a.m., noon and 3 p.m.
Woman accused of Lower Garden District murder, arrested in St. Tammany Parish
When they arrived, a 29-year-old man was found suffering from a gun shot wound.
WDSU
Ground Pat'i staff in disbelief of fire; still hopeful of future
METAIRIE, La. — Nearly a day after a catastrophic loss of a Jefferson Parish staple, Ground Pat'i employees say they are hopeful the restaurant will return better than ever. After a fire Monday night, nothing is left but a shell of the building, and employees of the establishment say they are holding tight to memories.
WDSU
Jefferson Parish Fire Department investigating fire at Ground Pat'i restaurant
Jefferson Parish Fire Department is investigating a 2-alarm fire at a restaurant in Metairie. According to the fire department, Ground Pat'i on David Drive caught fire on Monday evening. It is currently unknown the cause of the fire. Stay tuned with WDSU for any more updates.
WDSU
Jefferson Parish SWAT searching for stolen car suspects in the Timberlane Village Subdivision
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office reports that a SWAT team is currently searching for stolen car suspects on the Westbank off Manhattan. SWAT has air units, dogs, and drones in the Timberlane Village Subdivision. It is advised to avoid the area. No other information is available...
