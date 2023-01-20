Read full article on original website
Shareholders can sue McDonald's ex-executive in landmark ruling
WILMINGTON, Del. (Reuters) - Shareholders can sue McDonald Corp's former global chief people officer for the damage they claim he caused to the restaurant chain by allegedly allowing a culture of sexual harassment to flourish, according to a groundbreaking legal ruling. The decision marks the first time the influential Delaware...
Bankrupt Brazilian retailer Americanas owes about $8 billion, court finds
SAO PAULO (Reuters) -Brazilian retailer Americanas SA owes a variety of creditors around $8 billion, a Rio de Janeiro court said on Wednesday, providing the most detailed picture yet of the exposure of banks and other groups to the company's bankruptcy. Americanas, backed by the billionaire trio that founded investment...
Tesla plans $3.6 billion Nevada expansion to make Semi truck, battery cells
(Reuters) -Tesla Inc said on Tuesday it would invest more than $3.6 billion to expand its Nevada Gigafactory complex with two new factories, one to mass produce its long-delayed Semi electric truck and the other to make its new 4680 battery cell. The cell plant would be able to make...
Biden administration officials tout EVs at DC auto show
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Two senior Biden administration officials got behind the wheel of new electric vehicles (EV) Wednesday at the Washington, D.C. auto show to urge Americans to consider buying a zero-emission model. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and White House climate adviser Ali Zaidi took spins in a Ford F-150...
Tesla's FSD falls in Consumer Reports ratings
© Reuters. Tesla’s (TSLA) FSD falls in Consumer Reports ratings. Consumer Reports announced Wednesday that Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) Full Self-Driving (FSD) system has fallen in the rankings of 12 driver assistance programs evaluated by the nonprofit. Of 12 systems tested by Consumer Reports, Ford Motor's (NYSE:F) BlueCruise was first,...
Exonerated Deutsche Bank trader accuses bank of 'malicious prosecution'
NEW YORK (Reuters) - A former Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) trader whose conviction for rigging the Libor rate benchmark was overturned has begun a $30 million legal action in New York accusing the German bank of malicious prosecution for making him a scapegoat. Gavin Black, who worked on the bank's...
Taxi drivers in Cancun drop airport blockade protesting Uber
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Travelers (NYSE:TRV) reached the airport in Mexico's tourist hot spot of Cancun without problem on Tuesday after a protest by local taxi drivers against ride-share app Uber left many stranded the day before. Angry taxi drivers on Monday blocked the main road between Cancun's airport and...
Exclusive-Equinor joins Western oil firms' retreat from Nigeria -sources
LONDON (Reuters) - Norway's Equinor has launched the sale of its stake in an offshore Nigerian oilfield, joining a retreat by Western energy firms from the West African country as they focus on newer and more profitable operations, three industry sources said. The company has hired investment bank Standard Chartered...
Volvo Cars recalls around 106,900 cars worldwide
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden-based Volvo Cars is recalling around 106,900 cars worldwide over a suspected fault related to the brakes, a Volvo Cars spokesperson said on Tuesday. The vehicles being recalled are of the 2023 year model of the C40, XC40, S60, V60, XC60, V90 and XC90 models, the spokesperson...
Google says U.S. Justice Department complaint is 'without merit'
(Reuters) - Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Inc's Google said on Wednesday it believes the complaint from the U.S. Department of Justice accusing the company of abusing its dominance in digital advertising is "without merit". The company also added it will "defend itself vigorously". The government on Tuesday said Google should be forced...
China offers Sri Lanka debt moratorium, IMF help still in doubt
NEW DELHI/COLOMBO (Reuters) -The Export-Import Bank of China has offered Sri Lanka a two-year moratorium on its debt and said it would support the country's efforts to secure a $2.9 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund, according to a letter reviewed by Reuters. Regional rivals China and India are...
Judge dismisses Whole Foods workers' lawsuit over 'Black Lives Matter' masks
(Reuters) -A federal judge on Monday dismissed a lawsuit by three former Whole Foods employees who said they had been illegally fired for opposing the upscale grocery chain's alleged discriminatory discipline of workers who wore "Black Lives Matter" masks. U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs in Boston found little evidence to...
U.S. oil refining margins hit 3-month high as plant outages rise
(Reuters) - U.S. oil refining margins on Tuesday hit a three-month high and are likely headed higher, analysts said, as unplanned refinery outages weigh on already-tight fuel supplies. The outages have pushed up gasoline prices in Texas and Oklahoma this year ahead of what is expected to be a heavier...
Microsoft cloud outage hits users around the world
(Reuters) -Microsoft Corp said on Wednesday it had recovered all of its cloud services after a networking outage took down its cloud platform Azure along with services such as Teams and Outlook used by millions around the globe. Azure's status page showed services were impacted in Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific,...
Amazon deepens healthcare push with $5 monthly subscription
(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) said on Tuesday it is offering a $5 monthly subscription plan for U.S. Prime members that will cover a range of generic drugs and their doorstep delivery, furthering the ecommerce giant's push into healthcare. The program, named RxPass, includes more than 50 medications addressing over...
Microsoft leads earnings flood, GE warns, Eurozone grows - what's moving markets
Investing.com -- Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is the first of the Big Tech megacaps to report earnings for the final quarter of 2022, and it's expected to show profit falling. There's a flood of other earnings to digest in the meantime, with General Electric (NYSE:GE) suffering after giving a weak outlook and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) coming in just ahead of expectations. Europe appears to have returned to growth, but at a price - the cost of energy subsidies and interest payments on inflation-linked debt sent U.K. government borrowing sharply higher in December. Poland puts Germany on the spot with a request to send tanks to Ukraine, while crude oil is drifting ahead of the latest U.S. inventory data. Here's what you need to know in financial markets on Tuesday, 24th January.
