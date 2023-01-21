ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Graeter’s brings sweet treat to Buffalo ahead of the playoff game

By Sarah Bean
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yURLE_0kM7SWwT00

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Graeter’s is bringing a classic Cincinnati favorite to Buffalo, just in time for Sunday’s playoff game.

Buffalo business unites Who Dey Nation and Bills Mafia

This Sunday, the Cincinnati Bengals will be playing the Buffalo Bills in a much-anticipated rematch – and Graeter’s Ice Cream will be right there to celebrate what they hope will be a sweet victory.

In the early hours of Friday, January 20, team members Amanda Buchel and Andy Connoly loaded the Graeter’s truck “up to the gills” with fresh ice cream and set off for Buffalo New York.

“It is a lot,” Amanda said. “No room on the truck for anyone else but the ice cream!”

The two started handing out free scoops outside of Anchor Bar, known to be the birthplace of the original Buffalo wings.

GE Aerospace headquarters to remain in Cincinnati after company split

After trying some wings, and handing out free ice cream, they will head out to several other stops before sharing the love with fans at a Bengals tailgate Sunday.

“WHO DEY! We’re excited to bring home it for the Bengals and Cincinnati,” Amanda said. “Yeah, we want to give all this ice cream away while we’re here. We don’t want to bring any back,” Andy said.

Graeter’s Ice Cream has been family owned and operated since its start in 1870. Their home base is in Cincinnati, but they have about 55 locations across the Midwest and can be found in grocery stores even as far as Buffalo.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDTN

Which counties remain under a snow emergency?

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Multiple counties in the Miami Valley were under a Level 1 Snow Emergency Sunday. Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck has canceled the Level 1 Snow Emergency for Montgomery County. Other area counties around the area that were also issued a Level 1 Snow Emergency have been canceled: During a Level 1 […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Winter Storm Warning for Snow/Winter Mix

Tonight, a major winter storm moves into the region. This will bring in snow after midnight. The snow will fall steady and heavy at times, and road conditions will deteriorate. A heavy, wet snow will make for a very messy Wednesday morning commute. We expect to have 1″ south to 5″ north, of a Bellefontaine/Troy/Richmond line, on the ground by sunrise.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Ohio man choked to death by another man, police say

BUCYRUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Bucyrus Police Department have arrested a man and released details in connection with a person who was found dead early Monday morning after reports of a fight. Police have identified the victim as 46-year-old Sean Cassaro, who was found laying face-down in the driveway of a home on the 500 […]
BUCYRUS, OH
WDTN

Shots fired at Butler Township Olive Garden

According to authorities, Officers responded just after 3:15 p.m. to the Olive Garden on Miller Lane in Butler Township on reports of a shooting. Huber Heights police confirmed there is an active investigation at this site.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Police: Man disarms Ohio business security, drills into safe, steals $3,000

Police say security cameras captured the alleged suspect placing a magnet on a door alarm to the back entrance of a business in the 2800 block of North High Street, causing the alarm to malfunction. Days later, surveillance footage shows the alleged suspect entering the business and drilling into a safe, police say. The suspect got away with about $3,000.
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

WDTN

42K+
Followers
24K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy