EMMITSBURG, Maryland – The Marist men's basketball team suffered a 59-55 loss to Mount St. Mary's in a Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference game on Sunday at Knott Arena. Marist took an 8-5 lead four minutes in thanks to three-pointers from Patrick Gardner and Isaiah Brickner, and a steal and dunk from Jaden Daughtry.

POUGHKEEPSIE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO