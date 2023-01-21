Read full article on original website
Rick Owen
4d ago
a decade or so ago Gary Brown was on TV crying like a baby because he wasn't sure how he was gonna pay his water bill, city residents can use some help mr brown.
In Detroit, a 5-year-old kid shoots and kills himself using an unattended gun; his uncle is accused.San HeraldDetroit, MI
Michigan witness describes diamond-shaped object as it glides overheadRoger MarshMichigan State
Leading discount supermarket chain opening another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersMichigan State
Detroit Bikes Release USA-Made, 32lb eBike; Looks Like a Normal BikeBikerumorDetroit, MI
Popular Michigan restaurant chain opening another new location in the stateKristen WaltersRoyal Oak, MI
Michigan boosts funding to turn historic Detroit auto plant into housing
LANSING, MI – A project turning a historic Detroit auto factory into affordable housing is getting additional funding from the state. The Michigan Strategic Fund during its Tuesday board meeting approved increasing a community revitalization loan by $2,045,000 for the redevelopment of a former Studebaker sales center at 411 Piquette Ave. The 108,000-square-foot industrial site is attached to the Ford Motor Company Piquette Plant where Henry Ford invented the Model T.
Detroit News
Detroit-style pizzeria looks for new home to avoid raising prices
Beloved Detroit-style pizzeria Michigan & Trumbull has been at its home near the famous corner in Corktown for three years. This week, however, owners announced that they're looking for a new location for the family business in an effort to avoid raising prices, and so they can continue to pay a living wage to employees and keep donating to local nonprofits via their "Good Corner" program.
fox2detroit.com
Will schools be closed Wednesday in Southeast Michigan? Check the snow day calculator
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Hoping for a snow day this week?. While there is no surefire way to calculate if Wednesday's weather will lead to a day off school, the snow day calculator determines the chances. All you have to do is put in your zip code, how many snow...
Mid-week snowstorm probably taking aim at Detroit, Ann Arbor, parts of southeast Michigan
A significant weather system is going to move from near the Gulf of Mexico into the southern Great Lakes and Ohio Valley. Far southeast Lower Michigan should be on the northern edge of what we Michiganders would call a heavy snow. At the moment, the storm center looks like it...
Storm forecast, timeline for Ann Arbor, Detroit, Jackson shows who flirts with 6 inches of snow
A decent sized snowstorm is going to move across southeast Lower Michigan, Indiana and Ohio on Wednesday and Wednesday night. Far southeast Lower Michigan will be on the northern edge of meaty shovelfuls of snow. Here is the timeline and snowfall forecast just for our part of Lower Michigan. The...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Here’s how schools are preparing for closures ahead of Michigan winter snowstorm
We’re almost into February, and we’re looking at the first big snowfall of the year, and of course, there are schoolchildren across Michigan watching closely to see if they’ll get that first snow day of the school year. But Wednesday’s (Jan. 24) storm may prove challenging for...
Winter roaring back, 3 snowstorms possible in Michigan before end of January
UPDATE: Mid-week snowstorm probably taking aim at Detroit, Ann Arbor, parts of southeast Michigan. The storm track will be very active now through at least the end of January. It looks like Lower Michigan will be in line for at least three accumulating snows in the next 10 days. We’ve...
Detroit News
DTE, Walker-Miller open academy to train Detroiters to do home energy upgrades
A new academy from DTE Energy Co. and a Detroit-based energy services firm is paying and training Detroiters to join a pathway to skilled trades that make home improvements for energy efficiency. In Detroit, nearly 40,000 owner- and renter-occupied households lack adequate housing conditions, according to the University of Michigan’s...
Hundreds of Detroiters are able to sign up for free lead paint removal program
On Saturday a free event in Detroit kicked off the expansion of The Detroit LeadSafe Housing Program's free lead paint removal program.
fox2detroit.com
Bad Brads BBQ opening 5th location in Metro Detroit
The first time Bad Brads BBQ showed up on FOX 2, they had one location. Things have changed big time for the Metro Detroit eatery, which just opened a 5th spot in Livonia.
5-8 inches of snow forecast throughout Wednesday in metro Detroit
Kids, don’t get too excited, but there's a chance you could get a snow day this week. Parts of metro Detroit are under a snow watch Wednesday, with forecasts calling for up to 8 inches of snowfall from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. in Wayne, Monroe, and Lenawee counties. Less snow is...
ClickOnDetroit.com
String of fires under investigation after funeral home was firebombed on Detroit’s east side
DETROIT – A Detroit man working on renovating a funeral home on the city’s east side fell victim to a suspicious firebombing. That’s not the only suspicious fire in the neighborhood in the past few weeks, as at least three fires have been reported along Chalmers Street near east Outer Drive, and people living there fear a firebug may be on the loose.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor’s TheRide: Bus service delays, detours possible during winter storm
ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority, known as TheRide, warned commuters on Tuesday evening that service could be interrupted on Wednesday and Thursday due to anticipated snowfall. “Due to the upcoming winter storm on Wednesday, January 25 and Thursday January 26, service may be delayed or...
1051thebounce.com
People Are Leaving Michigan for This State
I personally think Michigan is a great state. I’ve lived here almost my entire life, and other than the snow and ice in the winter, I can’t find anything wrong with the Great Lakes State. However, one Michigan city has made the list of the “Top 10 Metros...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor officials say Maynard Street fire started in restaurant kitchen, not vape shop
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Ann Arbor officials said a fire that tore through businesses on Maynard Street last week started in the kitchen of a restaurant, not the nearby vape shop. Ann Arbor fire Chief Mark Kennedy said firefighters were called around 7 a.m. Friday (Jan. 20) to investigate smoke on Maynard Street between Liberty and Williams streets near the University of Michigan campus.
mitechnews.com
DTE To Charge Start Time-Based Fees In March
DETROIT – Electricity rates will depend on time of day, and year, for DTE customers starting in March. The news came in mailers sent to customers this month to notify them of the upcoming change. The time-of-day rate will charge customers nearly 35 percent more during peak times in...
WGAL
Video: Doorbell camera shows girl get help for great-grandmother trapped under SUV
WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (Video above: WXYZ via CNN) — A doorbell camera captured the moment 7-year-old Mariah Galloway began to cry for help after her great-grandmother got stuck under a rolling SUV in a driveway near Detroit, Michigan. "So she was picking me up from school and she...
michiganchronicle.com
New Chick-fil-A Restaurant in Livonia Opens With Community Building in Mind
The Chick-fil-A Livonia restaurant brings approximately 130 full- and part-time jobs to the community and honors 100 Local Heroes with free Chick-fil-A meals for a year. When local businesswoman Vikki Hardy Brown began her latest venture in opening up a Chick-fil-A location in Livonia, she did it to not only make a financial win professionally but to also bring an additional ingredient to the fast-food chain that customers will remember long after they’re done eating.
20 dollar stores across Detroit robbed in 22 days, DPD say
In 22 days, 20 Dollar Stores in Detroit have been held up and robbed. Some within minutes of each other.
Police have leads, but many questions remain in death of man found on Southfield Freeway
Michigan State Police are asking for tips from the public as they continue to investigate the mysterious case of a young man found dead along the Southfield Freeway.
