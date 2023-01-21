Beloved Detroit-style pizzeria Michigan & Trumbull has been at its home near the famous corner in Corktown for three years. This week, however, owners announced that they're looking for a new location for the family business in an effort to avoid raising prices, and so they can continue to pay a living wage to employees and keep donating to local nonprofits via their "Good Corner" program.

DETROIT, MI ・ 21 HOURS AGO