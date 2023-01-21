ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 7

Rick Owen
4d ago

a decade or so ago Gary Brown was on TV crying like a baby because he wasn't sure how he was gonna pay his water bill, city residents can use some help mr brown.

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Grand Rapids Press

Michigan boosts funding to turn historic Detroit auto plant into housing

LANSING, MI – A project turning a historic Detroit auto factory into affordable housing is getting additional funding from the state. The Michigan Strategic Fund during its Tuesday board meeting approved increasing a community revitalization loan by $2,045,000 for the redevelopment of a former Studebaker sales center at 411 Piquette Ave. The 108,000-square-foot industrial site is attached to the Ford Motor Company Piquette Plant where Henry Ford invented the Model T.
LANSING, MI
Detroit News

Detroit-style pizzeria looks for new home to avoid raising prices

Beloved Detroit-style pizzeria Michigan & Trumbull has been at its home near the famous corner in Corktown for three years. This week, however, owners announced that they're looking for a new location for the family business in an effort to avoid raising prices, and so they can continue to pay a living wage to employees and keep donating to local nonprofits via their "Good Corner" program.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

DTE, Walker-Miller open academy to train Detroiters to do home energy upgrades

A new academy from DTE Energy Co. and a Detroit-based energy services firm is paying and training Detroiters to join a pathway to skilled trades that make home improvements for energy efficiency. In Detroit, nearly 40,000 owner- and renter-occupied households lack adequate housing conditions, according to the University of Michigan’s...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

String of fires under investigation after funeral home was firebombed on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – A Detroit man working on renovating a funeral home on the city’s east side fell victim to a suspicious firebombing. That’s not the only suspicious fire in the neighborhood in the past few weeks, as at least three fires have been reported along Chalmers Street near east Outer Drive, and people living there fear a firebug may be on the loose.
DETROIT, MI
1051thebounce.com

People Are Leaving Michigan for This State

I personally think Michigan is a great state. I’ve lived here almost my entire life, and other than the snow and ice in the winter, I can’t find anything wrong with the Great Lakes State. However, one Michigan city has made the list of the “Top 10 Metros...
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Ann Arbor officials say Maynard Street fire started in restaurant kitchen, not vape shop

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Ann Arbor officials said a fire that tore through businesses on Maynard Street last week started in the kitchen of a restaurant, not the nearby vape shop. Ann Arbor fire Chief Mark Kennedy said firefighters were called around 7 a.m. Friday (Jan. 20) to investigate smoke on Maynard Street between Liberty and Williams streets near the University of Michigan campus.
ANN ARBOR, MI
mitechnews.com

DTE To Charge Start Time-Based Fees In March

DETROIT – Electricity rates will depend on time of day, and year, for DTE customers starting in March. The news came in mailers sent to customers this month to notify them of the upcoming change. The time-of-day rate will charge customers nearly 35 percent more during peak times in...
DETROIT, MI
michiganchronicle.com

New Chick-fil-A Restaurant in Livonia Opens With Community Building in Mind

The Chick-fil-A Livonia restaurant brings approximately 130 full- and part-time jobs to the community and honors 100 Local Heroes with free Chick-fil-A meals for a year. When local businesswoman Vikki Hardy Brown began her latest venture in opening up a Chick-fil-A location in Livonia, she did it to not only make a financial win professionally but to also bring an additional ingredient to the fast-food chain that customers will remember long after they’re done eating.
LIVONIA, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy