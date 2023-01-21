Pe Ell, January 21 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Pe Ell.
The Willapa Valley High School basketball team will have a game with Pe Ell High School on January 20, 2023, 17:40:00.
Willapa Valley High School
Pe Ell High School
January 20, 2023
17:40:00
Middle School Boys Basketball
The Willapa Valley High School basketball team will have a game with Pe Ell High School on January 20, 2023, 19:00:00.
Willapa Valley High School
Pe Ell High School
January 20, 2023
19:00:00
Middle School Boys Basketball
