ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ceres, CA

Ceres, January 21 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 4 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Ceres.

The Patterson High School basketball team will have a game with Central Valley High School - Ceres on January 20, 2023, 17:45:00.

Patterson High School
Central Valley High School - Ceres
January 20, 2023
17:45:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The Patterson High School basketball team will have a game with Central Valley High School - Ceres on January 20, 2023, 19:15:00.

Patterson High School
Central Valley High School - Ceres
January 20, 2023
19:15:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
8K+
Followers
12K+
Post
752K+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy