kswo.com
Comanche County Memorial Hospital hosts active shooter training classes
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - On Tuesday, the Comanche County Memorial Hospital had its staff sit through the classroom portion of their active shooter training. Participants watched a presentation on active shooting events and learned the ways to react if one breaks out in their workspace. The training was organized in response to a growing rate of gun violence across the nation.
kswo.com
City of Lawton, tribal leaders hold symposium
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - On Monday, officials with the City of Lawton met with members of the Fort Sill Apache Tribe for a special event. The Sovereignty and Cities, United Strength Symposium brought together municipal and tribal leaders in order to strengthen relations between the two groups. The Symposium featured...
kswo.com
Fort Sill hosts annual 5K polar bear plunge
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -Fort Sill kicked off it’s first race of the year with their Polar Bear 5K at Lake Elmer Thomas Recreation Area. The 5K had 221 participants and was followed by a plunge in the lake, which had significantly less participants. One participant, Sharon Cheatwood says she’s...
kswo.com
LATS cancels clockwise routes for the day
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Area Transit System announced changes to their regular schedule due to the inclement weather on Tuesday. Update: Jan. 24, 2023 at 3:10 p.m. LATS has recently announced they’ll be stopping service as of 5 p.m. Tuesday. Wednesday, there will be a delayed start at 9 a.m. and service will run until 6 p.m.. There will still be no clockwise buses during this time.
Oklahoma Now Has Two ‘West Texas Buc-ee’s’
Last summer there were rumblings that a West Texas favorite convenience store was moving into Southwest Oklahoma. As of mid-January 2023, Altus now has two Allsup's locations in their small military metropolis. Altus isn't unique in their Allsup's locations. Frederick has long had an Allsup's too... but I honestly don't...
kswo.com
Kiowa Co. crash sends Lawton man to hospital
KIOWA COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man was flown to an Oklahoma City hospital following a crash in Kiowa County on Sunday. The wreck happened around 1:30 on Sunday afternoon on U.S. Highway 62 near Snyder. According to an OHP report, Bernabe Puente, 60, of Lawton was traveling east...
Recent Study Reminds Oklahoma Fishermen of Lake Contamination
A recent study pointed out the growing PFAS - AKA - "Forever Chemical" contamination issues plaguing our American fisheries. If you don't know, PFAS are lab-developed man-made chemicals used in all facets of American life for the last 80 years... Non-stick cookware, water-repellant clothing, stain-free flooring/carpet, etc... have been proven to cause a variety of cancers.
kswo.com
The family of the man killed at the Executive Inn speaks out
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The family of the man who was killed at the Executive Inn last Wednesday is speaking out. They said they did not find out about his death until last night. The family of Roger Smith said the 41-year-old was killed at the Executive Inn last Wednesday,...
kswo.com
Cameron Baptist kicks off 13 week grief share support group
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cameron Baptist Church is kicking off its 13-week Grief Share Support Group with the “Loss of a Spouse” seminar. Grief Share is a support group that helps those struggling with the loss of a loved one. Linda Purdue has been the program’s facilitator for several years.
chickashatoday.com
Rush Springs man injured in accident
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported a one car collision with personal injury in Stephens County sent a Rush Springs man to the hospital. Matthew R. Hesbrook, 40 of Rush Springs was west bound on East Bois D Arc Avenue approximately 1.3 miles east of Duncan when his 2008 Dodge Ram departed the roadway to the right for an unknown reason. The vehicle then struck a ditch, continuing west bound, striking two trees before coming to rest. The accident happened at 9:00 pm on Sunday, January 15th.
kswo.com
Lawton Police Department investigating 2 homicides of the new year
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - There have been two homicides in Lawton since the beginning of the year. Those deaths and one other homicide are still under investigation by the Lawton police department. According to projectcoldcase.org, The Lawton Police Department has solved 78.70% of the city’s homicides from 1965 to 2021....
kswo.com
City provides CDL classes to employees
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton is providing a higher level of training for their employees seeking an entry-level CDL after federal rules for CDLs were amended last year. This training usually costs between $4-$6,000 per employee and could take up to 28 days when training at an...
kswo.com
Monster Truck Wars rolls into Duncan
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The National Monster Truck Wars tour stopped in Duncan for the day on Saturday. The event featured giant monster trucks with a variety of themes putting on a show for the community. Saturday’s performances even included a Team Oklahoma versus Team Texas face-off. Even kids...
kswo.com
Man in critical condition after Grady County crash
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A man is in critical condition, after crashing the car he was driving in snowy conditions in Grady County on Tuesday. Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the crash happened on OK-19/County Street 2800, one mile west of Ninnekah, shortly after 11:30 a.m. OHP says Manjit Singh, 50,...
kswo.com
Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry hosting Red & White Sweetheart Ball fundraiser
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry will be hosting its fundraising event, ‘The Red and White Sweetheart Ball,’ to support its efforts in helping the community. 7News spoke with Adriene Davis, the founder of Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry, about the event and what the community can...
Anadarko man facing charges after assault at hospital, claimed police were devils
An Anadarko man is facing several charges after attacking emergency room health care professionals.
News On 6
Metro Nonprofit Says Athena Brownfield’s Case Is One Of Many Child Neglect Cases In State
A metro nonprofit is hoping to draw attention to the growing number of child abuse cases following the murder of a young Oklahoma girl. Her caretakers are charged in connection to her death. Both caregivers are now behind bars at the Caddo County Detention Center. A nonprofit organization said this...
KOCO
Hours before a child’s remains found in Grady County, Athena Brownfield caregiver appears in court
GRADY COUNTY, Okla. — Just hours before a child’s remains were found in Grady County, one of Athena Brownfield’s caregivers appeared in court. Attorneys wanted a gag order in the case which has drawn a huge online following. The court wouldn’t allow cameras in or outside but KOCO 5 was in the room as Alysia Adams stood before a judge.
Rural Land Where OSBI Found Child's Remains Recently Sold At Auction
A woman whose relatives recently purchased property where a child’s remains were found, watched in disbelief as investigators combed the land. “I recognized the property and it broke my heart and prayed that it was not the property,” said the woman who did not wish to be identified.
