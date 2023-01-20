ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

Growth Expectations for China at a 17-Year High: How to Play the Trend

This past weekend marked the start of the year of the Water Rabbit, based on the Chinese lunar calendar. The combination of the rabbit and yin water “bodes well for a calmer 2023 compared to last year’s tumultuous experience,” writes CLSA in its annual Feng Shui Index.
investing.com

Creditors Take Issue With Genesis’ Sloppy Bankruptcy Filing

Creditors Take Issue With Genesis’ Sloppy Bankruptcy Filing. Two of Genesis’ creditors have taken issue with the crypto lender’s “sloppy” bankruptcy filing. Mirana and Cumberland have accused the crypto lender of including inaccurate and misleading information in the filing. Genesis had shown in its filing...
NEW YORK STATE
investing.com

Is Virgin Galactic Stock Preparing for Lift-Off?

Virgin Galactic will resume commercial space flights in the second quarter of 2023. The company has also undergone management reorganization. Ground tests are scheduled to start soon. Meanwhile, Shares have a 23.37% short interest. Commercial space flight company Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE:SPCE) stock has rallied over 30% in the new...
CALIFORNIA STATE
investing.com

'P.R. job' or antidote to 'groupthink'? Bank of Canada to offer policy-meeting minutes

OTTAWA (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada will offer minutes from its policy-setting meeting this week for the first time in its history, a move some analysts say will help restore credibility lost last year amid soaring inflation and encourage out-of-the-box thinking. Annual inflation shot to 8.1% in June, the...
investing.com

1 Stock to Buy, 1 Stock to Dump This Week: Visa, Intel

Microsoft + Tesla earnings, Q4 GDP data, PCE inflation in focus. Visa stock is a buy amid strong profit, sales growth. Intel shares set to underperform amid weak results, sluggish outlook. Stocks on Wall Street rose on Friday, but the major averages ended the week mostly lower after the latest...
investing.com

Binance’s Signature Bank Bans Crypto Trading Transfers Under $100,000

Binance’s Signature Bank Bans Crypto Trading Transfers Under $100,000. The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, has announced that some users would no longer be able to use SWIFT bank transfers for crypto transactions under $100,000 due to issues with one of its partner banks. Minimum SWIFT Transfer on...
investing.com

Gold prices eye 9-month high as markets mull over U.S. recession

Investing.com -- Gold prices rose slightly on Monday, trading close to a nine-month high as markets awaited more U.S. data this week to gauge whether the world’s largest economy was facing a potential recession in 2023. Trading volumes in metal markets were also relatively smaller at the beginning of...
investing.com

Defense firms set to post higher sales, McCarthy's election clouds outlook

(Reuters) - Defense companies are expected to post higher fourth-quarter sales, according to analysts, bolstered by easing supply chain bottlenecks and increased defense outlays as the Pentagon and its allies step up spending to aid Ukraine in its conflict against Russia. However, Republican Kevin McCarthy's election as the speaker of...
ALABAMA STATE
investing.com

6 Monster Stock Market Predictions for a Somewhat Slow Week

This week won’t have Fed speakers as they enter the blackout period ahead of their February 1 rate announcement. That will leave us with a somewhat slow week, with economic data and bond auctions as the main headlines. The big data points will be fourth quarter GDP, PCE, and...
investing.com

Rate hopes hit dollar, Elliott targets Salesforce, oil bets - what's moving markets

Investing.com -- The dollar fell to its lowest in nine months on rising expectations that the Federal Reserve will revert to mini-rate hikes at its next meeting. Hedge fund Elliott has built a big stake in Salesforce but says it wants to work with existing management. Rival hedge fund Citadel made a record-breaking profit last year. Synchrony is up premarket after an earnings beat but the rest of the calendar is pretty thin. Germany signals it's willing to let others deliver the Leopard 2 main battle tank to Ukraine as aid, but still isn't ready to do so itself. And crude oil makes a solid start to the week as speculative momentum builds and new sanctions on Russian diesel exports loom. Here's what you need to know in financial markets on Monday, January 23.
investing.com

Take Five: Staring at the ceiling

(Reuters) -The world's largest economy hitting its debt limit is fraying confidence, just as some of the biggest names in the U.S. corporate landscape get ready to report results. Global business activity data will provide the latest insight into how protracted a slowdown could prove, Britain's FTSE flirts with record...
WASHINGTON STATE
investing.com

Stock market today: Dow climbs as earnings season set to ramp up

Investing.com -- The Dow closed higher Monday, as big tech and chip stocks were in favor ahead of a busy week during which mega-cap tech including Microsoft and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) kick off earnings for tech. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.8%, or 254 points, the S&P 500 rose 1.2%,...
investing.com

Wayfair double-upgraded, 'running a leaner meaner house' argue analysts

© Reuters. Wayfair (W) double-upgraded, 'running a leaner meaner house' argues analyst. Wayfair (NYSE:W) shares have jumped over 11% premarket Monday after analysts at JPMorgan and BofA upgraded the stock following last week's announcement that it has updated its cost efficiency plan, which includes cutting a further 1,750 employees.
investing.com

Rally in stocks on borrowed time as economic pain looms

Investing.com -- The broader market has staged a 15% rebound since its October slump, but as FOMO fever gathers steam, some on Wall Street warn against chasing the rally as too much optimism is baked into stocks. “With some of the equity market moves looking extreme, markets pricing in excessive...
investing.com

S&P 500 rallies as tech shines ahead of busy earnings week

Investing.com -- The S&P 500 jumped Monday, as investors continued to pile into tech stocks ahead of a busy week of earnings. The S&P 500 rose 1.1%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.7%, or 240 points, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 1.9%. Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) led the run-up...
investing.com

Exclusive-Brazil launches first anti-deforestation raids under Lula bid to protect Amazon

URUARA, Brazil (Reuters) -Brazilian environmental agents cut through the rainforest with machetes on Thursday in search of criminals in the first anti-deforestation raids under President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who has pledged to end surging destruction inherited from his predecessor, Jair Bolsonaro. Reuters exclusively accompanied raids led by environmental...
investing.com

Oil steady amid China holiday, as “no news is good news”

Investing.com -- It’s China holiday week and for oil, that means the rest of the world trading blind-folded with the optimism that when the veil is lowered, crude prices will remain higher. New York-traded West Texas Intermediate, or WTI, crude for March settled at $81.62, down just 2 cents,...
investing.com

ECB set to raise rates by 50 bp in Feb and March, Knot says

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -The European Central Bank (ECB) is set to raise interest rates by 50 basis points in both February and March and will continue to raise rates in the months after, ECB governing council member Klaas Knot said in an interview with Dutch broadcaster WNL on Sunday. "Expect us...
investing.com

Lula floats shared 'trading currency' during Argentina trip

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) -Brazil and Argentina are in early talks to establish a shared unit of value for bilateral trade to reduce reliance on the U.S. dollar, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Monday, though the move is not aimed at replacing existing currencies. In Buenos Aires...

Comments / 0

Community Policy