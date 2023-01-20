Read full article on original website
Growth Expectations for China at a 17-Year High: How to Play the Trend
This past weekend marked the start of the year of the Water Rabbit, based on the Chinese lunar calendar. The combination of the rabbit and yin water “bodes well for a calmer 2023 compared to last year’s tumultuous experience,” writes CLSA in its annual Feng Shui Index.
Creditors Take Issue With Genesis’ Sloppy Bankruptcy Filing
Creditors Take Issue With Genesis’ Sloppy Bankruptcy Filing. Two of Genesis’ creditors have taken issue with the crypto lender’s “sloppy” bankruptcy filing. Mirana and Cumberland have accused the crypto lender of including inaccurate and misleading information in the filing. Genesis had shown in its filing...
Is Virgin Galactic Stock Preparing for Lift-Off?
Virgin Galactic will resume commercial space flights in the second quarter of 2023. The company has also undergone management reorganization. Ground tests are scheduled to start soon. Meanwhile, Shares have a 23.37% short interest. Commercial space flight company Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE:SPCE) stock has rallied over 30% in the new...
'P.R. job' or antidote to 'groupthink'? Bank of Canada to offer policy-meeting minutes
OTTAWA (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada will offer minutes from its policy-setting meeting this week for the first time in its history, a move some analysts say will help restore credibility lost last year amid soaring inflation and encourage out-of-the-box thinking. Annual inflation shot to 8.1% in June, the...
1 Stock to Buy, 1 Stock to Dump This Week: Visa, Intel
Microsoft + Tesla earnings, Q4 GDP data, PCE inflation in focus. Visa stock is a buy amid strong profit, sales growth. Intel shares set to underperform amid weak results, sluggish outlook. Stocks on Wall Street rose on Friday, but the major averages ended the week mostly lower after the latest...
Binance’s Signature Bank Bans Crypto Trading Transfers Under $100,000
Binance’s Signature Bank Bans Crypto Trading Transfers Under $100,000. The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, has announced that some users would no longer be able to use SWIFT bank transfers for crypto transactions under $100,000 due to issues with one of its partner banks. Minimum SWIFT Transfer on...
Gold prices eye 9-month high as markets mull over U.S. recession
Investing.com -- Gold prices rose slightly on Monday, trading close to a nine-month high as markets awaited more U.S. data this week to gauge whether the world’s largest economy was facing a potential recession in 2023. Trading volumes in metal markets were also relatively smaller at the beginning of...
Defense firms set to post higher sales, McCarthy's election clouds outlook
(Reuters) - Defense companies are expected to post higher fourth-quarter sales, according to analysts, bolstered by easing supply chain bottlenecks and increased defense outlays as the Pentagon and its allies step up spending to aid Ukraine in its conflict against Russia. However, Republican Kevin McCarthy's election as the speaker of...
6 Monster Stock Market Predictions for a Somewhat Slow Week
This week won’t have Fed speakers as they enter the blackout period ahead of their February 1 rate announcement. That will leave us with a somewhat slow week, with economic data and bond auctions as the main headlines. The big data points will be fourth quarter GDP, PCE, and...
Rate hopes hit dollar, Elliott targets Salesforce, oil bets - what's moving markets
Investing.com -- The dollar fell to its lowest in nine months on rising expectations that the Federal Reserve will revert to mini-rate hikes at its next meeting. Hedge fund Elliott has built a big stake in Salesforce but says it wants to work with existing management. Rival hedge fund Citadel made a record-breaking profit last year. Synchrony is up premarket after an earnings beat but the rest of the calendar is pretty thin. Germany signals it's willing to let others deliver the Leopard 2 main battle tank to Ukraine as aid, but still isn't ready to do so itself. And crude oil makes a solid start to the week as speculative momentum builds and new sanctions on Russian diesel exports loom. Here's what you need to know in financial markets on Monday, January 23.
Peru's annual inflation to soar over 8.8% as blockades hit food prices -minister
LIMA (Reuters) - Inflation in Peru will likely end January at a rate between 8.8% and 8.9% on an annual basis, the country's minister of economy said on Monday, as protests and road blockades push up food prices. "The greatest impact of the protests is being generated in the issue...
Take Five: Staring at the ceiling
(Reuters) -The world's largest economy hitting its debt limit is fraying confidence, just as some of the biggest names in the U.S. corporate landscape get ready to report results. Global business activity data will provide the latest insight into how protracted a slowdown could prove, Britain's FTSE flirts with record...
Stock market today: Dow climbs as earnings season set to ramp up
Investing.com -- The Dow closed higher Monday, as big tech and chip stocks were in favor ahead of a busy week during which mega-cap tech including Microsoft and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) kick off earnings for tech. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.8%, or 254 points, the S&P 500 rose 1.2%,...
Wayfair double-upgraded, 'running a leaner meaner house' argue analysts
© Reuters. Wayfair (W) double-upgraded, 'running a leaner meaner house' argues analyst. Wayfair (NYSE:W) shares have jumped over 11% premarket Monday after analysts at JPMorgan and BofA upgraded the stock following last week's announcement that it has updated its cost efficiency plan, which includes cutting a further 1,750 employees.
Rally in stocks on borrowed time as economic pain looms
Investing.com -- The broader market has staged a 15% rebound since its October slump, but as FOMO fever gathers steam, some on Wall Street warn against chasing the rally as too much optimism is baked into stocks. “With some of the equity market moves looking extreme, markets pricing in excessive...
S&P 500 rallies as tech shines ahead of busy earnings week
Investing.com -- The S&P 500 jumped Monday, as investors continued to pile into tech stocks ahead of a busy week of earnings. The S&P 500 rose 1.1%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.7%, or 240 points, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 1.9%. Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) led the run-up...
Exclusive-Brazil launches first anti-deforestation raids under Lula bid to protect Amazon
URUARA, Brazil (Reuters) -Brazilian environmental agents cut through the rainforest with machetes on Thursday in search of criminals in the first anti-deforestation raids under President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who has pledged to end surging destruction inherited from his predecessor, Jair Bolsonaro. Reuters exclusively accompanied raids led by environmental...
Oil steady amid China holiday, as “no news is good news”
Investing.com -- It’s China holiday week and for oil, that means the rest of the world trading blind-folded with the optimism that when the veil is lowered, crude prices will remain higher. New York-traded West Texas Intermediate, or WTI, crude for March settled at $81.62, down just 2 cents,...
ECB set to raise rates by 50 bp in Feb and March, Knot says
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -The European Central Bank (ECB) is set to raise interest rates by 50 basis points in both February and March and will continue to raise rates in the months after, ECB governing council member Klaas Knot said in an interview with Dutch broadcaster WNL on Sunday. "Expect us...
Lula floats shared 'trading currency' during Argentina trip
BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) -Brazil and Argentina are in early talks to establish a shared unit of value for bilateral trade to reduce reliance on the U.S. dollar, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Monday, though the move is not aimed at replacing existing currencies. In Buenos Aires...
