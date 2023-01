OJAI, CA (January 19, 2023) The City of Ojai has selected Chief Trina Newman as its new chief of police. Chief Newman will begin her assignment on January 22, 2023, and the City will welcome her at the upcoming City Council meeting on January 24, 2023. Chief Newman will replace Chief Jose Rivera, who served as Ojai’s chief of police since January 2020. Chief Rivera has received a promotion and will now serve as an assistant sheriff of operations under the newly elected Ventura County Sheriff James Fryhoff.

OJAI, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO