An NYSE glitch affected caused a market mayhem resulting in Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo shares crashing over 10%
The exchange explained that the glitch, which affected over 250 stocks, resulted in the NYSE not conducting "opening auctions" for affected stocks.
U.S. Treasury activates another maneuver to avoid breaching debt limit
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen activated another extraordinary cash management measure on Tuesday to avoid breaching the federal debt limit, suspending daily reinvestments in a large government retirement fund that holds Treasury debt, the department said. In a letter notifying Congress of the move to access the...
Gold retreats as traders lock in profit before U.S. data
(Reuters) - Gold prices fell on Wednesday, retreating further from a near nine-month peak hit in the previous session, as some investors booked profit ahead of U.S. economic data that could steer the Federal Reserve's policy tightening path. Spot gold slipped 0.3% to $1,931.04 per ounce by 0730 GMT, after...
Adani Group shares tumble as short seller Hindenburg alleges fraud
Investing.com -- Shares of the seven publicly listed firms under the Adani Group tumbled on Wednesday after short seller Hindenburg Research said it had taken positions against the firms, alleging that the company had likely engaged in fraud, and that it was significantly overvalued. Adani Enterprises Ltd (NS:ADEL), Adani Total...
Fed Unlikely to Relent on Its Messaging Despite Falling Inflationary Indicators
With the exceptions of an ugly day/afternoon here and there, the tenor of the market appears to have improved so far in calendar year 2023. And with both the "Santa Claus/Year-End" and the "First Five Days" indicators positive, investors can't be blamed for looking on the bright side these days.
Gold prices eye 9-month high as markets mull over U.S. recession
Investing.com -- Gold prices rose slightly on Monday, trading close to a nine-month high as markets awaited more U.S. data this week to gauge whether the world’s largest economy was facing a potential recession in 2023. Trading volumes in metal markets were also relatively smaller at the beginning of...
Hot insider trading: Questions raised on Elon Musk’s Tesla sales
Investing.com -- Here are some of the biggest insider trading stories from the past week, as first reported on InvestingPro. On Friday, the Wall Street Journal raised questions about whether Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk had crucial information about slowing sales when he recently unloaded tens of millions of company shares.
Japan cuts economic view as exports to Asia weaken
TOKYO, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Japan cut its view on the overall economy for the first time in 11 months in January, as China's COVID-19 infections and a slowdown in global demand for tech and semiconductors hurt exports, especially to Asia.
Rate hopes hit dollar, Elliott targets Salesforce, oil bets - what's moving markets
Investing.com -- The dollar fell to its lowest in nine months on rising expectations that the Federal Reserve will revert to mini-rate hikes at its next meeting. Hedge fund Elliott has built a big stake in Salesforce but says it wants to work with existing management. Rival hedge fund Citadel made a record-breaking profit last year. Synchrony is up premarket after an earnings beat but the rest of the calendar is pretty thin. Germany signals it's willing to let others deliver the Leopard 2 main battle tank to Ukraine as aid, but still isn't ready to do so itself. And crude oil makes a solid start to the week as speculative momentum builds and new sanctions on Russian diesel exports loom. Here's what you need to know in financial markets on Monday, January 23.
U.S. oil refining margins hit 3-month high as plant outages rise
(Reuters) - U.S. oil refining margins on Tuesday hit a three-month high and are likely headed higher, analysts said, as unplanned refinery outages weigh on already-tight fuel supplies. The outages have pushed up gasoline prices in Texas and Oklahoma this year ahead of what is expected to be a heavier...
S&P 500: What Happens if We Enter a Full-Blown Recession?
Since the beginning of the year, the stock market has surprised many investors with a significant recovery. Yet, investors remain wary of a pullback in equities, fearing a fake rebound and a possible recession. Stocks have generally done well during times of high unemployment. Indexes around the world have rebounded...
Sri Lanka central bank holds rates as it awaits crucial IMF deal
COLOMBO (Reuters) -Sri Lanka's central bank held interest rates steady for a third straight meeting on Wednesday, as widely expected, saying the prevailing tight monetary stance is crucial to taming still-high inflation and restoring economic stability. The island nation of 22 million people, which is trying to clinch a $2.9...
Tesla Q4 preview by Morgan Stanley: margins, prices, guidance, demand
© Reuters. Tesla (TSLA) Q4 preview by Morgan Stanley: margins, prices, guidance, demand. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is set to release its fourth quarter report tomorrow, January 25th, 2023, after the market closes. Analysts expect the EV giant to post EPS of $1.13 on revenue of $24.03 billion. Raw numbers aside,...
U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.31%
Investing.com – U.S. stocks were mixed after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the Telecoms, Utilities and Industrials sectors led shares higher while losses in the Healthcare, Technology and Oil & Gas sectors led shares lower. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.31%,...
Today's most important upgrades
Wayfair (NYSE:W) shares jumped more than 26% intra-day today after analysts at JPMorgan and BofA double-upgraded the stock following last week's announcement that it has updated its cost efficiency plan, which includes cutting a further 1,750 employees, or 10% of its workforce. Shares had already risen 20% to a four-month...
Musk tweets proxy voting firms have 'far too much power'
(Reuters) -Billionaire Elon Musk said in a tweet that advisers that make recommendations to shareholders on how to cast their votes at company meetings had too much power because of their influence on passive investment funds. Musk's comments add to a long-running debate over whether such advisers have too much...
Crypto Exchange Bitzlato Laundered $1 Billion Linked to Criminal Activities, Europol Says
Crypto Exchange Bitzlato Laundered $1 Billion Linked to Criminal Activities, Europol Says. Europol said that around 46% of the $2.3 billion that Bitzlato received was linked to criminal entities sanctioned by the U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) and activities like ransomware, money laundering, cyber scams, and child abuse.
Uber Freight laying off 150, about 3% of workforce
(Reuters) - Uber Freight said Tuesday it will lay off roughly 150 employees, or about 3% of its workforce, as economic uncertainty hammers demand for shipping services. The division of rideshare company Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) said the layoffs will be limited to its digital brokerage operations that match shippers with truckers seeking to haul cargo.
Analyst Calls Bitcoin Surge a “Bull Trap”, Predicts Further Drop
© Reuters. Analyst Calls Bitcoin Surge a “Bull Trap”, Predicts Further Drop. Cryptocurrency analyst says the bears are in the denial stage and the market is being manipulated. He predicts that Bitcoin price will drop further into the panic stage. Other opinions suggest that the market is...
Japan warns of dire finances as BOJ struggles to contain yields
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's finances are becoming increasingly precarious, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki warned on Monday, just as markets test whether the central bank can keep interest rates ultra-low, allowing the government to service its debt. The government has been helped by near-zero bond yields, but bond investors have recently...
