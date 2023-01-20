Read full article on original website
Elon Musk says France's President Macron is doing the 'difficult, but right thing' by raising the country's retirement age
President Macron's plan to raise France's retirement age has been met with widespread protests. But Elon Musk says it's the right decision.
Ethereum’s Price May Post 10X Gains in the Next Bull Run
© Reuters Ethereum’s Price May Post 10X Gains in the Next Bull Run. Altcoin Daily tweeted a video that highlights ETH as a crypto to watch. The number of smart contracts on the ETH blockchain jumped 293% in 2022. Altcoin Daily believes that sign-in with Ethereum will be...
Growth Expectations for China at a 17-Year High: How to Play the Trend
This past weekend marked the start of the year of the Water Rabbit, based on the Chinese lunar calendar. The combination of the rabbit and yin water “bodes well for a calmer 2023 compared to last year’s tumultuous experience,” writes CLSA in its annual Feng Shui Index.
Fed Unlikely to Relent on its Messaging Despite Falling Inflationary Indicators
With the exceptions of an ugly day/afternoon here and there, the tenor of the market appears to have improved so far in calendar year 2023. And with both the "Santa Claus/Year-End" and the "First Five Days" indicators positive, investors can't be blamed for looking on the bright side these days.
India may peg nominal GDP growth at about 11% in 2023/24 budget- sources
(Reuters) - India is likely to peg its nominal gross domestic product (GDP) growth at around 11% in the annual budget next week, marking a slowdown from its estimate for the current fiscal year due to the prospect of weak exports, two government officials said. Nominal GDP growth — which...
California accounted for 40% of U.S. zero-emission vehicle sales in 2022
(Reuters) -About 19% of all cars sold in California last year were zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs), accounting for 40% of all ZEV sales including hybrid vehicles in the United States, data showed. United States President Joe Biden has called for 50% of all new vehicle sales by 2030 to be EVs...
1 Stock to Buy, 1 Stock to Dump This Week: Visa, Intel
Microsoft + Tesla earnings, Q4 GDP data, PCE inflation in focus. Visa stock is a buy amid strong profit, sales growth. Intel shares set to underperform amid weak results, sluggish outlook. Stocks on Wall Street rose on Friday, but the major averages ended the week mostly lower after the latest...
The 5 Cryptocurrencies To Keep An Eye On Over The Weekend
© Reuters The 5 Cryptocurrencies To Keep An Eye On Over The Weekend. The crypto market has been able to somewhat recover after this week’s market selloff. XRP is currently trading hands at $0.4092 after a 5.35% increase in price. Both AVAX and DOGE saw price increases of...
MetroCity earnings missed by $0.08, revenue fell short of estimates
Investing.com - MetroCity (NASDAQ: MCBS) reported fourth quarter EPS of $0.52, $0.08 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.60. Revenue for the quarter came in at $30.74M versus the consensus estimate of $33.95M. MetroCity's stock price closed at $20.87. It is down -4.96% in the last 3 months and down...
'P.R. job' or antidote to 'groupthink'? Bank of Canada to offer policy-meeting minutes
OTTAWA (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada will offer minutes from its policy-setting meeting this week for the first time in its history, a move some analysts say will help restore credibility lost last year amid soaring inflation and encourage out-of-the-box thinking. Annual inflation shot to 8.1% in June, the...
Crypto Researcher: Does Recent Price Action Suggest Bull Market?
Crypto Researcher: Does Recent Price Action Suggest Bull Market?. IntoTheBlock published a blog to determine if the current crypto landscape is a “bull market” or “bull trap.”. Network fees have increased due to the increase in Bitcoin’s price since November. The blog suggests that while the...
Defense firms set to post higher sales, McCarthy's election clouds outlook
(Reuters) - Defense companies are expected to post higher fourth-quarter sales, according to analysts, bolstered by easing supply chain bottlenecks and increased defense outlays as the Pentagon and its allies step up spending to aid Ukraine in its conflict against Russia. However, Republican Kevin McCarthy's election as the speaker of...
Analyst Calls Bitcoin Surge a “Bull Trap”, Predicts Further Drop
© Reuters. Analyst Calls Bitcoin Surge a “Bull Trap”, Predicts Further Drop. Cryptocurrency analyst says the bears are in the denial stage and the market is being manipulated. He predicts that Bitcoin price will drop further into the panic stage. Other opinions suggest that the market is...
Stock market today: Dow climbs as earnings season set to ramp up
Investing.com -- The Dow closed higher Monday, as big tech and chip stocks were in favor ahead of a busy week during which mega-cap tech including Microsoft and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) kick off earnings for tech. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.8%, or 254 points, the S&P 500 rose 1.2%,...
Crypto Community Pokes Fund at Skeptic Jim Cramer as BTC Crosses $22k
Crypto Community Pokes Fund at Skeptic Jim Cramer as BTC Crosses $22k. Binance CEO mocks Jim Cramer as Bitcoin crosses the $20k price point. When BTC hit $17k, Cramer told investors it was an excellent exit opportunity. The global crypto market cap is on track to cross the $1 trillion...
Take Five: Staring at the ceiling
(Reuters) -The world's largest economy hitting its debt limit is fraying confidence, just as some of the biggest names in the U.S. corporate landscape get ready to report results. Global business activity data will provide the latest insight into how protracted a slowdown could prove, Britain's FTSE flirts with record...
Natural gas sinks below $3 support before rebounding
Investing.com -- The ‘warm winter’ story appears to have taken its ultimate toll — at least for now — on natural gas, sending the heating fuel’s prices on the New York Mercantile Exchange to below the key $3 support on Monday before they rebounded. The...
S&P 500 rallies as tech shines ahead of busy earnings week
Investing.com -- The S&P 500 jumped Monday, as investors continued to pile into tech stocks ahead of a busy week of earnings. The S&P 500 rose 1.1%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.7%, or 240 points, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 1.9%. Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) led the run-up...
It's 'now or never' to stop Japan's shrinking population, PM says
(Reuters) -Japanese Prime minister Fumio Kishida pledged on Monday to take urgent steps to tackle the country's declining birth rate, saying it was "now or never" for one of the world's oldest societies. Japan has in recent years been trying to encourage its people to have more children with promises...
Peru's annual inflation to soar over 8.8% as blockades hit food prices -minister
LIMA (Reuters) - Inflation in Peru will likely end January at a rate between 8.8% and 8.9% on an annual basis, the country's minister of economy said on Monday, as protests and road blockades push up food prices. "The greatest impact of the protests is being generated in the issue...
