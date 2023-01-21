ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Isabella, CA

Lake Isabella, January 21 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 4 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Lake Isabella.

The Mammoth High School basketball team will have a game with Kern Valley High School on January 20, 2023, 17:30:00.

Mammoth High School
Kern Valley High School
January 20, 2023
17:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Mammoth High School basketball team will have a game with Kern Valley High School on January 20, 2023, 19:00:00.

Mammoth High School
Kern Valley High School
January 20, 2023
19:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Man killed in Bakersfield police-involved crash, identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) –The Kern County coroner’s office identified a man killed in a Bakersfield Police Department-involved crash on South Vineland Road Thursday. According to the coroner’s office, Mario Lares, 31, of Bakersfield was the driver of the vehicle. Lares was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened around 2:23 a.m. Thursday. According to […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Person dies in collision with train

A person died Thursday after being involved in a collision with a commuter train near Shafter, the Kern County Fire Department reported Saturday. It happened at 4:45 p.m. at Central Valley Highway at Madera Avenue. Firefighters found the deceased person in a vehicle with major damage.
SHAFTER, CA
KGET

Photos show massive boulders on Hwy 178 after latest rockslide

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Boulders came crashing down on Highway 178 at around 9 a.m. Wednesday near Power Station 1. The California Highway Patrol says the highway is fully closed as a result of the rockslide. Photos posted by Caltrans show just how massive the boulders are. Caltrans arrived at the scene less than an […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Condemned inmates moved to CCI Tehachapi, Wasco prisons

A pilot program to house inmates with death sentences at prisons throughout the state — including some in Kern County — will become permanent if regulations proposed by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation are approved. Prior to the beginning of the pilot program in January 2020,...
TEHACHAPI, CA
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
8K+
Followers
12K+
Post
752K+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy