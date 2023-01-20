Read full article on original website
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Hess tops Wall St profit estimates, signals dividend increase
Jan 25 (Reuters) - U.S. oil and gas producer Hess Corp (HES.N) on Wednesday beat Wall Street estimates for fourth-quarter profit on better-than-expected production in Guyana, allowing it to consider a dividend increase this quarter.
Bitcoin Analyst Suspects an Ongoing Manipulation in Price
© Reuters Bitcoin Analyst Suspects an Ongoing Manipulation in Price. Bitcoin analyst compares current market situation with pre-Terra crash period. Trader_J says Bitcoin market is being pumped using BUSD stablecoin. The analyst describes the situation to be scary, as prices may drop sharply. Acclaimed Bitcoin analyst Trader_J on Twitter...
Sweden to upgrade Berzelius supercomputer with Nvidia AI systems
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden will upgrade its Berzelius supercomputer using Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA)'s latest artificial intelligence (AI) systems to aid in understanding various diseases such as cancer and make it among the world's fastest AI supercomputers. The system has also developed large language models capable of drafting a speech or answering...
IBM cuts 3,900 jobs, misses annual cash target
(Reuters) - IBM (NYSE:IBM) Corp on Wednesday announced 3,900 layoffs as part of some asset divestments and missed its annual cash target, dampening cheer around beating revenue expectations in the fourth quarter. Chief Financial Officer James Kavanaugh told Reuters that the company was still "committed to hiring for client-facing research...
First-Ever 1200 Acre Nuclear-Powered Data Centre To Host BTC Mining
© Reuters. First-Ever 1200 Acre Nuclear-Powered Data Centre To Host BTC Mining. Cumulus Data has finished constructing the first nuclear-powered data center in Susquehanna. The campus will power Bitcoin mining and cloud computing services. The data center supports strong zero-carbon ESG client benefits in addition to scalability, flexibility, and...
Cathie Wood: Ark dumps 500K GBTC shares, adds Coinbase stock as Bitcoin recovers 40%
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest offloaded a chunk of its Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) shares since November's Bitcoin (BTC) price lows, the latest data shows. Ark Invest added 450,272 GBTC shares worth $4.5 million to its ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) in November 2022. At the time, GBTC was trading in the $7.46-$9.48 range versus $12.25 in January 2023.
Musk tweets proxy voting firms have 'far too much power'
(Reuters) -Billionaire Elon Musk said in a tweet that advisers that make recommendations to shareholders on how to cast their votes at company meetings had too much power because of their influence on passive investment funds. Musk's comments add to a long-running debate over whether such advisers have too much...
Biden administration officials tout EVs at DC auto show
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Two senior Biden administration officials got behind the wheel of new electric vehicles (EV) Wednesday at the Washington, D.C. auto show to urge Americans to consider buying a zero-emission model. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and White House climate adviser Ali Zaidi took spins in a Ford F-150...
S&P 500 off lows as Microsoft cuts losses, but Alphabet weighs
Investing.com -- The S&P 500 moved off lows Wednesday, as investors weighed up a slump in Alphabet against a rebound in Microsoft despite the latter's mixed quarterly results and underwhelming outlook on growth ahead. The S&P 500 fell 0.3%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1%, or 35 points, and...
Powerball numbers for Wednesday, Jan. 23 as jackpot grows to $526 million
After months of rollovers, did anyone win the $526 million Powerball lottery jackpot? The jackpot, which has grown since November, stands at more than half $1 billion, with a cash option of $284 million. ...
Bankrupt Brazilian retailer Americanas owes about $8 billion, court finds
SAO PAULO (Reuters) -Brazilian retailer Americanas SA owes a variety of creditors around $8 billion, a Rio de Janeiro court said on Wednesday, providing the most detailed picture yet of the exposure of banks and other groups to the company's bankruptcy. Americanas, backed by the billionaire trio that founded investment...
Oil closes flat as refinery outages counter 16-month high in crude stocks
Investing.com -- Oil prices closed flat on Wednesday as unplanned refinery outages faced off with crude stockpiles at 16-month highs. New York-traded West Texas Intermediate, or WTI, crude for March settled up 2 cents, or 0.02%, at $80.15 per barrel after a session high of $81.22 and low of $79.45.
U.S. oil refining margins hit 3-month high as plant outages rise
(Reuters) - U.S. oil refining margins on Tuesday hit a three-month high and are likely headed higher, analysts said, as unplanned refinery outages weigh on already-tight fuel supplies. The outages have pushed up gasoline prices in Texas and Oklahoma this year ahead of what is expected to be a heavier...
PlanB Reveals Bitcoin Prediction for 2023-2025
© Reuters. PlanB Reveals Bitcoin Prediction for 2023-2025. PlanB has revealed his 2023-2025 prediction for Bitcoin. The Twitter personality predicts that a bull market is imminent. Bitcoin is currently trading at $23,078.76, a 1.61% increase. The creator of the Stock-to-Flow model, popularly known by his pseudonym PlanB, has taken...
All Eyes on Tesla as Earnings Season Kicks Into High Gear
Investors' attention will be primarily focused on tech earnings for the next couple of weeks. Of course, Tesla's is one of them, with the company due to report today after the U.S. session. If earnings beat forecasts and the company gives positive guidance, the EV giant should easily retrieve the...
Google says U.S. Justice Department complaint is 'without merit'
(Reuters) - Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Inc's Google said on Wednesday it believes the complaint from the U.S. Department of Justice accusing the company of abusing its dominance in digital advertising is "without merit". The company also added it will "defend itself vigorously". The government on Tuesday said Google should be forced...
Philip Morris International has 'compelling' risk/reward - Goldman Sachs
© Reuters Philip Morris International (PM) has 'compelling' risk/reward - Goldman Sachs. Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) was lifted to Buy from Neutral with a $120 price target at Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, with analysts stating the firm sees a compelling risk-reward for the stock. In addition, the firm expects...
