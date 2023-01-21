ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brawley, CA

Brawley, January 21 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
 4 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Brawley.

The Castle Park High School soccer team will have a game with Brawley Union High School on January 21, 2023, 14:30:00.

Castle Park High School
Brawley Union High School
January 21, 2023
14:30:00
Freshman Girls Soccer

The Calexico High School soccer team will have a game with Brawley Union High School on January 20, 2023, 18:00:00.

Calexico High School
Brawley Union High School
January 20, 2023
18:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

