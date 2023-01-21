Albuquerque, January 21 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 9 high school 🏀 games in Albuquerque.
The East Mountain High School basketball team will have a game with Sandia Preparatory School on January 20, 2023, 17:30:00.
The Albuquerque Academy basketball team will have a game with Hope Christian High School on January 20, 2023, 18:00:00.
The Grants High School basketball team will have a game with St. Pius X High School on January 20, 2023, 18:00:00.
The Hope Christian High School basketball team will have a game with Legacy Academy on January 21, 2023, 12:00:00.
The Hope Christian High School basketball team will have a game with Albuquerque Academy on January 21, 2023, 14:00:00.
The Cottonwood Classical Prep basketball team will have a game with Legacy Academy on January 21, 2023, 14:00:00.
