ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Albuquerque, January 21 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 4 days ago

There are 9 high school 🏀 games in Albuquerque.

The East Mountain High School basketball team will have a game with Sandia Preparatory School on January 20, 2023, 17:30:00.

East Mountain High School
Sandia Preparatory School
January 20, 2023
17:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Albuquerque Academy basketball team will have a game with Hope Christian High School on January 20, 2023, 18:00:00.

Albuquerque Academy
Hope Christian High School
January 20, 2023
18:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Grants High School basketball team will have a game with St. Pius X High School on January 20, 2023, 18:00:00.

Grants High School
St. Pius X High School
January 20, 2023
18:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Grants High School basketball team will have a game with St. Pius X High School on January 20, 2023, 18:00:00.

Grants High School
St. Pius X High School
January 20, 2023
18:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Hope Christian High School basketball team will have a game with Legacy Academy on January 21, 2023, 12:00:00.

Hope Christian High School
Legacy Academy
January 21, 2023
12:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The East Mountain High School basketball team will have a game with Sandia Preparatory School on January 20, 2023, 17:30:00.

East Mountain High School
Sandia Preparatory School
January 20, 2023
17:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Hope Christian High School basketball team will have a game with Albuquerque Academy on January 21, 2023, 14:00:00.

Hope Christian High School
Albuquerque Academy
January 21, 2023
14:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Hope Christian High School basketball team will have a game with Albuquerque Academy on January 21, 2023, 14:00:00.

Hope Christian High School
Albuquerque Academy
January 21, 2023
14:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Cottonwood Classical Prep basketball team will have a game with Legacy Academy on January 21, 2023, 14:00:00.

Cottonwood Classical Prep
Legacy Academy
January 21, 2023
14:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

Three New Mexico schools receive federal grant money

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Bernalillo County Community School Partnership was given a five-year $491,000 grant from the United States Department of Education. The money from the grant will go towards helping school growth in Bernalillo County. “The ABC Community School Partnership will use this grant to work collaboratively with three APS Title I schools […]
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
golobos.com

Lobos Travel to Nevada for Matchup of Mountain West Second-Place Teams

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M – The New Mexico men’s basketball team will play one of the other teams in a four-way tie for second place in the Mountain West standings on Monday night when it visits Nevada. Game time in Reno is 7 p.m. MT (6 p.m. PT) and the game will air on CBS Sports Network and the Lobo Radio Network.
RENO, NV
rrobserver.com

RR Home Improvement Show comes off three-year hiatus

The Rio Rancho Home Improvement Marketplace Show returns Feb. 4-5 at the Rio Rancho Events Center. “Each year, we search for the best of the best in home improvement. This year’s event features New Mexico’s finest home improvement experts and a super lineup of exciting new exhibitors,” said David Griffin, president of New Mexico Business.
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe’s Regal theater set to close

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Regal Cinemas is closing down 39 more movie theaters nationwide, including the Santa Fe location. Four months ago, the company filed for bankruptcy after a devastating couple of years due to the pandemic. No word on when the Regal Santa Fe 14 will close but a court filing says the nationwide […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe food bank hosts ‘Souper Bowl’ event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Food Depot is welcoming the return of its Souper Bowl benefit event this Saturday at the Santa Fe Convention Center. The benefit raises money to support hunger relief for nine counties and bring awareness to the issue of food insecurity. It is an opportunity for 19 restaurants to compete and bring […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Snow moves into central, eastern New Mexico tonight

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A strong winter storm continues to bring strong winds into the Albuquerque metro. Heavy snow will develop overnight for central and eastern parts of the state. Strong winds have been ongoing in the Albuquerque metro since early Monday morning. Gusting up to 64 mph late...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

RRPS is seeking teacher residents

Rio Rancho Public School is holding to meetings to give information as the district seeks teacher residents. The first meeting is Jan. 31 with another meeting set for Feb. 8. Both meetings will be held at RRPS and on Zoom from 5-6:30 p.m. The teacher residency program is designed to...
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

Hero’s Path Palliative Care seeks volunteers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Hero’s Path Palliative Care is a local nonprofit that provides support for families with children that have serious illnesses. They offer nature-based enrichment education programs and psychosocial support services. Their mission is to also help bring better resources to support families and help alleviate some of the stress.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Deadly pedestrian crash, Solomon Pena, Overnight snow, Solar panel proposal, Warming centers

Tuesday’s Top Stories Tuesday’s Five Facts [1] APD investigating fatal pedestrian crash involving AFR vehicle – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian and an Albuquerque Fire Rescue vehicle. Police say around 2 a.m. Tuesday, AFR units were responding to a structure fire with their lights and sirens on when […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

BCSO: Structure fire in southwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office deputies are assisting with a structure fire in the area of 5000 5th St SW Monday morning. According to a BCSO tweet, they are also assisting with damaged power lines in the area of 5th St. between Eastview Ave and Valley High St. People in the area can expect traffic delays and power outages.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Windy, cold, and snowy as storm arrives

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A backdoor cold front pushed across the state early this morning, bringing some very windy conditions to the central part of the state. The Albuquerque metro has already seen 60 mph gusts, with a high wind warning in effect until midnight. The Santa Fe area has a Wind Advisory in effect until 8 PM. Not only is a backdoor cold front impacting the state today, but another low-pressure system.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

What Solomon Peña’s case says about New Mexico politics

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Solomon Peña’s arrest in the case of shootings at the homes of elected leaders brought a national focus on New Mexico about the state of American politics. Albuquerque Police have accused Peña of hiring men to shoot at the Albuquerque homes of two county commissioners and two state politicians following the November election. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Rio Rancho resident takes on County Community Services Director position

Sandoval County appointed Jayme Espinoza as its director of community services on Tuesday, Jan. 24. “We are fortunate to have Jayme Espinoza lead this expansive effort as her extensive career in health care provides both expertise and experience to further develop and implement our programming,” County Manager Wayne Johnson said.
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

Heavy snow moves into parts of New Mexico tonight

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A strong winter storm is bringing heavy snow overnight for central and eastern parts of New Mexico. Dangerous driving conditions will be possible in these parts of the state through Tuesday morning. Strong winds are slowly dying down in the Albuquerque metro tonight. Gusts up...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Winter storm causes wind damage in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Strong winds are blowing through the metro on Monday as a winter storm made its way through the state. Some damage has been reported with the strong winds in Albuquerque. KOAT viewers have sent us photos of a tree that fell in the high winds early...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Health Alert issued for Albuquerque due to blowing dust

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque-Bernalillo County air quality program is issuing a health alert due to blowing dust Monday. The health alert is effective from Monday, January 23 from 9 a.m. until 12 a.m. on Tuesday, January 24. Bernalillo County residents with respiratory conditions are encouraged to limit outdoor activity.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
8K+
Followers
12K+
Post
752K+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy