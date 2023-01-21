Read full article on original website
Elko man arrested for allegedly stealing car from dealership
Police in Elko say they've arrested a man accused of stealing an off-road vehicle from a dealership and leading police on a short chase. On January 23, 2023 at approximately 1:40 am, Elko Police Department Officers were dispatched to a local motorsports dealership for a report of a theft in progress.
Nevada State Fire Marshal Arrests Arson Suspect in Wells
A man from Wells was arrested and charged with multiple counts of Arson after an investigation by the Nevada State Fire Marshal. On January 17, 2023, the Nevada State Fire Marshal was requested by the Wells Volunteer Fire Department to investigate a residential fire that occurred in Wells in the area of Shoshone Avenue.
Search For Shooting Suspect In Elko
Elko Police are looking for a driver that fired a gun into another car, hitting two people. Police in Elko are investigating after two people arrived at an area hospital with gunshot wounds Thursday night.
Elko County Sheriff’s rescue man stuck in his home from deep snow
ELKO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Elko County Sheriff’s Office had to intervene after a man was trapped in his home due to the deep snow. On Thursday, the department, along with a member of the Search and Rescue team, was called out to the Montello area of the city for the rescue.
