Chula Vista, January 21 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 4 high school ⚽ games in Chula Vista.
The Torrey Pines High School soccer team will have a game with Eastlake High School on January 21, 2023, 09:30:00.
Torrey Pines High School
Eastlake High School
January 21, 2023
09:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer
The Cathedral Catholic High School soccer team will have a game with Mater Dei Catholic High School on January 21, 2023, 14:00:00.
Cathedral Catholic High School
Mater Dei Catholic High School
January 21, 2023
14:00:00
Freshman Girls Soccer
The Cathedral Catholic High School soccer team will have a game with Mater Dei Catholic High School on January 21, 2023, 12:30:00.
Cathedral Catholic High School
Mater Dei Catholic High School
January 21, 2023
12:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer
The Del Norte High School - San Diego soccer team will have a game with Mater Dei Catholic High School on January 21, 2023, 13:00:00.
Del Norte High School - San Diego
Mater Dei Catholic High School
January 21, 2023
13:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer
