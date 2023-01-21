Read full article on original website
freedomseeds
4d ago
this is not good, it may sound good. but this is just Hobbs spreading the illegal democratic vote through the country. once these illegals are shipped out they will never be found again. ship them back to their country. not deeper into ours.
23
JZ1776USA
4d ago
she better be shipping them back to their respective countries. They didn't come here legally and through the proper channels. That's should be automatic disqualification.
12
Ballester Molina
3d ago
A free ride to anywhere you want except where you came from? Once that news comes out in papers AZ will be the go to destination for illegal immigration. How is that fair to folks who came here legally and had to fight thru the tedious & expensive process? 🤔
5
AZFamily
Proposed Arizona bill supports psychedelic mushroom research
Keeping plants and pipes safe during a freeze warning in Phoenix. We are in store for a very frigid night, with a freeze warning issued for the Valley, and wrapping your plants and pipes could save you a lot of trouble. Phoenix Oath Keeper conviction for role in capitol riot.
AZFamily
Arizona lawmakers consider bill to eliminate rent tax
State Senator Steve Kaiser (R-Phoenix) is looking to ease the financial pain many renters are facing. He introduced SB 1184, which would eliminate the rent tax. Arizona men to perform sign language at the Super Bowl. Updated: 59 minutes ago. |. Mesa native and oscar-winning actor Troy Kotsur will perform...
AZFamily
Maricopa County officials counting individuals experiencing homelessness in Valley areas
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona is officially outpacing other states for the national average of individuals experiencing homelessness. Maricopa County officials are working together to get an accurate count and snapshot community by community to see the bigger picture. This count is, in part, to understand how best communities can serve the unhoused and what’s being done to address the problems that community is facing. One immediate way you can help is to volunteer with the Homeless Youth Connection here.
AZFamily
Arizona lawmakers consider eliminating rent tax, critics warn it could impact city services
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Jose and Kayla Amaya are like a lot of Arizonans, struggling to pay their bills and pay the rent. “When rent goes up, it is very hard to pay the bills because it leaves less money for groceries, for gas, and other bills we have to pay for,” said Kayla. The average 2-bedroom apartment in Phoenix costs $1,615 a month, according to Rent.com. That’s up from $1,522 a month back in October.
Kari Lake Mocked as 'Save Arizona' Rally Poster Draws Nicolas Cage Comparisons
Kari Lake lost the Arizona gubernatorial election to Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs, who was sworn into office on January 2.
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs will continue to bus border-crossers to other states
(The Center Square)- Arizona Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs will continue to transport migrants out of state, but her office plans to take a slightly different approach than the Ducey administration. "It's something that provides support to those local communities," Hobbs said at a news conference on Friday. However, the governor said that her approach would focus less on sending migrants to locations like Washington D.C., as charter flights to other...
Arizona Capitol Times
Arizona’s alfalfa is essential, water crisis solution that leads to food supply issue is no fix
Concerns over the Colorado River have led the everyday Arizonan to think about water in ways they haven’t before. As a result, much has been made as of late about growing “thirsty crops” in Arizona’s desert climate. It doesn’t take long to find an opinion or editorial about how farming alfalfa is the embodiment of everything that is wrong with the water system in Arizona.
icytales.com
Can You Grow Food in Arizona? 12 Amazing Vegetables That You Can Grow There
Most of us believe that we can’t grow crops in Arizona. But is it so? Can you grow food in Arizona? The answer lies in this content. Arizona is a large region in the southwest region of the country. Of the 50 states, it is the 14th largest populated and 6th largest. Phoenix is the nation’s capital and largest city. Arizona is surrounded by the states of Nevada to the northwestern, California to the west, as well as the Mexican nations of Sonora & California to the southwest and south. It also shares the Four Corners region alongside Utah to the north, Colorado to the north, & New Mexico to the east.
azbigmedia.com
Will Hollywood be heading east to Metro Phoenix?
Tinseltown is about 400 miles west of Phoenix, but a new law will have Hollywood producers looking east to film their next blockbuster hit. Arizona legislators created a tax credit for the television and film industry to incentivize production in the Grand Canyon State. The Arizona Motion Picture Production Program...
This Is Arizona's Most Popular Breakfast Spot
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular breakfast spots in each state.
arizonasuntimes.com
Kari Lake’s Team Announces ‘More Evidence to Come’ after Arizona Gov. Hobbs Requests Case Dismissal
Arizona GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake’s team announced Monday that there’s more evidence to come regarding her election lawsuit soon after Democrat Gov. Katie Hobbs requested the case be thrown out. “Yesterday @katiehobbs filed to get our lawsuit thrown out,” the Kari Lake War Room tweeted. “Today, records...
yumadailynews.com
How 2022 Gun Sales in Arizona Compare to the Rest of the Country
ARIZONA - Gun sales, as approximated by background checks, surged in 2020 to 39,695,315 just as the COVID-19 pandemic began. They have declined each year since, to 38,876,673 in 2021 and to 31,596,646 in 2022. Still, these numbers remain higher than pre-pandemic levels. The FBI's National Instant Criminal Background Check...
theprescotttimes.com
Enough fentanyl pills flowed through Arizona last year to kill all of the state’s 7 million-plus residents.
Ed from Sheriff Rhodes- As a new governor leading Arizona, Katie Hobbs faces an important question in the infancy of her governorship: What will she do to help stanch the flow of drugs and people crossing illegally at our southern border? Unfortunately with the release of her first budget proposal, the governor has taken a dangerous step backward in that fight.
azbigmedia.com
Arizona ranks No. 1 for setting thermostats to warmest temperature
Cold temperatures and higher energy bills have many Americans taking a second look at their thermostats this year. Out of all 50 states, Arizona ranked No. 1 for setting their thermostats to the warmest temperature during the winter, settling for a balmy 72.3°, with the national average being 70.2°.
AZFamily
1st child death from flu this year reported in Maricopa County
Drug overdoses increased in Arizona jails in the past five years, leaders say. Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone said he plans to purchase scanning machines to detect any possible drugs coming into jails. Arizona doctors weigh in on new childhood obesity guidance. Updated: Jan. 9, 2023 at 9:40 PM MST.
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona State Rep. David Cook Seeks Financial Aid to Get I-10 Widening Project Underway
Arizona State Representative David Cook (R-Globe) announced Thursday that he is seeking federal aid in financing a project to widen Interstate 10 (I-10) between Chandler and Casa Grande. “The state of Arizona has invested a total of $630 million into this project to date. The Mega grant is the missing...
AZFamily
Arizona ranked #20 for best states for retirement, report says
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Retirement means a whole host of financial decisions you’ll have to make at some point in both your personal life and career. Besides asking yourself when is the best time to retire, you’ll want to consider where to retire too. To help you out, WalletHub released its report on the 2023 Best States to Retire report on Monday.
AZFamily
Expect super-sized prices across metro Phoenix ahead of the Big Game
Team Coverage: Wintery conditions north of Phoenix; slick roads on I-17 Arizona's Family provided team coverage with crews out in the elements as slick roads caused a morning headache on I-17 toward Flagstaff. How to protect your water pipes from freezing amid Phoenix-area temperature drop. Updated: 5 hours ago. |
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Arizona
Arizona is well-known for being one of the hottest places in the United States. A huge portion of the state is hot, sandy desert only suitable for the hardiest animals, but this climate isn’t impervious to lower temperatures. In fact, there are portions of Arizona that can get downright cold! Today, we are going to discover the coldest temperature ever recorded in Arizona, plus learn a bit about the weather in the state overall. Let’s get started.
fox10phoenix.com
Another round of snowfall in Arizona's high country
Some places in Arizona are looking like a winter wonderland! Check out the beautiful landscapes from FOX 10 viewers in Flagstaff, Sedona, Camp Verde, Payson, Prescott, Lakeside, Cordes Lakes, and Page.
