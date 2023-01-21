ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dixon, KY

Dixon, January 21 High School 🏀 Game Notice

There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Dixon.

The Union County High School basketball team will have a game with Webster County High School on January 20, 2023, 17:30:00.

Union County High School
Webster County High School
January 20, 2023
17:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Christian County High School basketball team will have a game with Webster County High School on January 21, 2023, 08:15:00.

Christian County High School
Webster County High School
January 21, 2023
08:15:00
Freshman Boys Basketball

The University Heights Academy basketball team will have a game with Webster County High School on January 21, 2023, 09:30:00.

University Heights Academy
Webster County High School
January 21, 2023
09:30:00
Freshman Boys Basketball

