Dixon, January 21 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Dixon.
The Union County High School basketball team will have a game with Webster County High School on January 20, 2023, 17:30:00.
Union County High School
Webster County High School
January 20, 2023
17:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
The Christian County High School basketball team will have a game with Webster County High School on January 21, 2023, 08:15:00.
Christian County High School
Webster County High School
January 21, 2023
08:15:00
Freshman Boys Basketball
The University Heights Academy basketball team will have a game with Webster County High School on January 21, 2023, 09:30:00.
University Heights Academy
Webster County High School
January 21, 2023
09:30:00
Freshman Boys Basketball
