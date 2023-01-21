ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountlake Terrace, WA

Shoreline, January 21 High School 🏀 Game Notice

There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Shoreline.

The Mountlake Terrace High School basketball team will have a game with Shorewood High School on January 20, 2023, 17:40:00.

Mountlake Terrace High School
Shorewood High School
January 20, 2023
17:40:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The Arlington High School basketball team will have a game with Shorecrest High School on January 20, 2023, 19:15:00.

Arlington High School
Shorecrest High School
January 20, 2023
19:15:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Mountlake Terrace High School basketball team will have a game with Shorewood High School on January 20, 2023, 19:15:00.

Mountlake Terrace High School
Shorewood High School
January 20, 2023
19:15:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

