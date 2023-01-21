Shoreline, January 21 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Shoreline.
The Mountlake Terrace High School basketball team will have a game with Shorewood High School on January 20, 2023, 17:40:00.
Mountlake Terrace High School
Shorewood High School
January 20, 2023
17:40:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball
The Arlington High School basketball team will have a game with Shorecrest High School on January 20, 2023, 19:15:00.
Arlington High School
Shorecrest High School
January 20, 2023
19:15:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
The Mountlake Terrace High School basketball team will have a game with Shorewood High School on January 20, 2023, 19:15:00.
Mountlake Terrace High School
Shorewood High School
January 20, 2023
19:15:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
Comments / 0