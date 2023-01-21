West Monroe, January 22 High School ⚽ Game Notice

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in West Monroe.

The Pineville High School soccer team will have a game with West Monroe High School on January 21, 2023, 17:15:00.

Pineville High School
West Monroe High School
January 21, 2023
17:15:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer

The Ouachita Parish High School soccer team will have a game with West Monroe High School on January 21, 2023, 16:00:00.

Ouachita Parish High School
West Monroe High School
January 21, 2023
16:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

KNOE TV8

Community reactions to downtown Monroe plans

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Monroe hosted a community engagement meeting to get feedback on their strategic master plan for Downtown Monroe. They outlined a one-year, five-year, and ten-year plan for the city to help revitalize downtown. The one-year plan puts an emphasis on activating a river market...
MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Ruston High celebrates ’22 football season with banquet

The Ruston High Bearcats officially concluded the 2022 season with a banquet to honor the 12-2 season, State-Runner Up, District 2-5A Championship team with hundreds of supports in attendance. “I think this was very well representative of our togetherness as a team and football program,” Ruston head coach Jerrod Baugh...
RUSTON, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Mother allegedly discovers narcotics in daughter’s purse while looking for food stamp card; calls authorities

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, January 22, 2023, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were called to a residence on Kenny Lane in West Monroe, La. Upon arrival, the caller advised deputies that she found methamphetamine and glass pipes while searching in her daughter’s […]
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Union Parish Sheriff’s Office requesting assistance finding man wanted for outstanding felony warrants

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s office is currently searching for Rocky Allen Nekeema Smith. Smith is a 41-year-old White male, who stands at six feet and two inches and weighs 205 pounds. He is frequently seen around the Farmerville and West Monroe areas. […]
UNION PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Deputies: Ouachita Parish traffic stop lands man in jail for possessing over 110 pounds of narcotics

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On January 22, 2023, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office observed a 2019 Honda Passport striking the white line of the roadway as they conducted a traffic stop on the Millhaven exit. Deputies went on to stop the Honda Passport on Interstate […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Will Sutton: Buc-ee's in Ruston is going to be wild

Growing up I was part of a Stuckey’s family. When the eight of us traveled, we packed our drinks, sandwiches and snacks. Sometimes we would stop at a Stuckey’s. Loved those pecan log rolls and the shakes were scrumptious. Those were good times. There were more than 350...
RUSTON, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Lincoln Prep pulls request to LPSB

Thursday night’s special-called Lincoln Parish School Board meeting likely set a record. In a meeting that had only one item on the agenda that was amended to remove that item, the LPSB met for only 3:12 before the meeting adjourned at the Lincoln Parish Schools Central Office meeting room.
LINCOLN PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

NELA Music Trail unveils newest marker at Monroe Civic Center

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Monroe recognized many artists who performed at the Monroe Civic Center over the last several decades on Saturday. The celebration began inside the Jack Howard Theatre and proceeded outside in front of the center on Jan. 21, 2023. Supporters and former concert attendees...
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Feed Your Soul: A place where quality is never compromised

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Off Highway 165, just past the turn to ULM, sits The Fieldhouse Bar and Grill. “Well, I think the natural attraction is to people in general that I felt there was a serious need for this style of restaurant in 2009. Here near ULM, on 165,” said owner Joey Trappey.
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Richland Parish deputies investigate shooting on school property.

RICHLAND PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Mangham police department have arrested two suspects after shots were fired on school property.  Based on the evidence, officials say they believe these two suspects met up at the Mengham Junior High School property to purchase a gun before everything went down The […]
MANGHAM, LA
