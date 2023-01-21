West Monroe, January 22 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in West Monroe.
The Pineville High School soccer team will have a game with West Monroe High School on January 21, 2023, 17:15:00.
Pineville High School
West Monroe High School
January 21, 2023
17:15:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer
The Ouachita Parish High School soccer team will have a game with West Monroe High School on January 21, 2023, 16:00:00.
Ouachita Parish High School
West Monroe High School
January 21, 2023
16:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer
