Chief Harry Masse advised WMOK on Tuesday morning that a female pedestrian struck by a jeep near the US45 / I24 interchange on Monday evening has succumbed to injuries. Around 7:30 on Monday evening a call came in to dispatch regarding a pedestrian that had been struck by a Jeep. This took place near the US 45 / I-24 interchange in Metropolis. The injuries to the pedestrian were severe.

METROPOLIS, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO