Ashland, OR

Ashland, January 21 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
 4 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Ashland.

The North Eugene High School basketball team will have a game with Ashland High School on January 20, 2023, 17:30:00.

North Eugene High School
Ashland High School
January 20, 2023
17:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The North Eugene High School basketball team will have a game with Ashland High School on January 20, 2023, 19:00:00.

North Eugene High School
Ashland High School
January 20, 2023
19:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

Comments / 0

