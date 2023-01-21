ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton, LA

Benton, January 21 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 4 days ago

The Airline High School basketball team will have a game with Benton High School on January 20, 2023, 17:30:00.

Airline High School
Benton High School
January 20, 2023
17:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

magnoliareporter.com

Part of Dorcheat Road in Webster Parish will close for six months

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that beginning 8 a.m. Monday, January 30, part of Dorcheat Road in Webster Parish will be closed. The affected segment on what is officially designated as Louisiana 3008 goes over Caney Creek, located between Topeka Trail and Methodist Camp Road. This...
WEBSTER PARISH, LA
KSLA

Gunfire outside Wingstop in Bossier City

Art from the show can be seen and purchased until Jan. 28. The goal is to raise $2,500 for the charter bus and breakfast for the students. Alexander will return to court for sentencing on March 14. Bossier student art show taking place at Bossier Arts Council. Updated: 2 hours...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
gotodestinations.com

Egg-cellent: Best Breakfast in Shreveport – 2023

If you’re looking for the best breakfast in Shreveport, you’re in luck! From cozy diners to classic southern cafes, Shreveport has it all. Whether you’re looking for a hearty southern breakfast to start your day, a light and fresh meal, or something a little more creative, you’ll find it in Shreveport’s bustling breakfast scene.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Bullets fly along busy Bossier City street

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Gunfire erupted on one of Bossier City’s busiest streets at one of the busiest times of day. It happened Tuesday, Jan. 24 about 4:45 p.m. in the 2000 block of Airline Drive. Authorities said two people got into an altercation in Wingstop. One...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

SporTran lays out which bus routes are being eliminated, changed in Bossier City

SHREVEPORT/BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — People who ride the bus in Bossier City will learn about the public transit service’s proposed new schedule Tuesday. A public meeting will be held at 3 p.m. in the Bossier City Council chambers, 620 Benton Road in Bossier City. The session has been called to discuss the finalization of SporTran’s new service plan for Bossier City.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTBS

Police: Child accidentally shot by sibling playing with gun

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a 9-year-old girl injured. It happened just after 5 p.m. Sunday in the 6400 block of Faust Drive. Police say the girl was shot at least once and was hit in the arm and stomach. Police say...
SHREVEPORT, LA
HipHopDX.com

Hurricane Chris Catches Early Break In Shooting Trial Thanks To Forensics Expert

Hurricane Chris has caught a break in his upcoming shooting trail, after the judge permitted a forensics expert to testify on the rapper’s behalf. In June 2020, the “A Bay Bay” rapper (real name Chris Dooley) was arrested after fatally shooting a man who allegedly tried to steal his car (which turned out to be stolen) outside of a convenience store in Shreveport, Louisiana.
SHREVEPORT, LA
easttexasradio.com

Five Adults And Three Children Shot In Shreveport

KSLA-TV A shooting in a Shreveport residence Sunday afternoon ended with five adults and three children taken to the hospital. Four are in critical condition. Those include a three-year-old boy shot in his chest and a woman shot in the eye. Two other adults also are in critical condition. Also...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Eagle 106.3

Snow or White Sand? Arkansas’ Hidden Gem Minutes From Texarkana

Arkansas is nationally recognized as being the Natural State but for years it was known as the Wonder State for its abundance of lakes, mountains, bluffs, caverns, and yes. If you grew up in Southwest Arkansas then you probably know all about the white cliffs in Little River County but if you are not from this area it is certainly worth the drive to White Cliffs Recreation Area to see what looks like snow or white sand in this hilly terrain.
ARKANSAS STATE
ktalnews.com

Councilwoman Taylor asks public to turn in the Sugar Lane shooter(s)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Three children and five adults are recovering from gunshot wounds this evening after needless violence injured eight people in the 1600 block of Sugar Lane on Sunday afternoon. “Around 1400, which is 2:00 our time, we received calls about a shooting,” said Chief Wayne Smith...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

2 vigils being held for victims of mass shooting in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - In the wake of a mass shooting in Shreveport that left multiple juveniles hurt, a couple of prayer vigils are being held in support of the victims. Terrence Winn’s organization, PIPE (Priority Intention Practical Exchange), is hosting a prayer vigil Thursday, Jan. 26 at 4:30 p.m. at Quik Pack Grocery (formerly Tumanella) on the corner of David Raines and MLK Drive. Winn spent more than 30 years in Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola and was released in 2020. Since then, he has been working to make Shreveport a better place.
SHREVEPORT, LA
q973radio.com

The Bossier City Mardi Gras Night Market is Can’t-Miss

The Bossier City Mardi Gras Night Market is Saturday, February 4th, and will take place well into the night. It will kick-off at 3:00 PM and wrap up at 8:00 PM. The Krewes of Centaur, Highland, and Barkus and Meoux will be on hand with floats and throws. Over 175+ Vendors and Food Trucks to shop from with over 100,000+ Twinkling Lights in an open air, outdoor environment.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
