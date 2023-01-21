Athens, January 21 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 6 high school 🏀 games in Athens.
The Walnut Grove High School basketball team will have a game with Cedar Shoals High School on January 20, 2023, 17:30:00.
The Cedar Shoals High School basketball team will have a game with Clarke Central High School on January 21, 2023, 11:00:00.
The Walnut Grove High School basketball team will have a game with Cedar Shoals High School on January 20, 2023, 18:00:01.
The Cedar Shoals High School basketball team will have a game with Clarke Central High School on January 21, 2023, 12:30:00.
