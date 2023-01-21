Athens, January 21 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Georgia Bulldogs are no strangers to hardware. The reigning back-to-back National Champions have collected enough trophies over the last two seasons to fill entire trophy cases at most universities. Stetson Bennett is the latest Bulldog to add to that, as it was announced today that he is the recipient of the Manning Award, which is the only quarterback award to take postseason performance into consideration.

ATHENS, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO