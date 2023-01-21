ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Athens, January 21 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 4 days ago

There are 6 high school 🏀 games in Athens.

The Walnut Grove High School basketball team will have a game with Cedar Shoals High School on January 20, 2023, 17:30:00.

Walnut Grove High School
Cedar Shoals High School
January 20, 2023
17:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Walnut Grove High School basketball team will have a game with Cedar Shoals High School on January 20, 2023, 17:30:00.

Walnut Grove High School
Cedar Shoals High School
January 20, 2023
17:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Cedar Shoals High School basketball team will have a game with Clarke Central High School on January 21, 2023, 11:00:00.

Cedar Shoals High School
Clarke Central High School
January 21, 2023
11:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Cedar Shoals High School basketball team will have a game with Clarke Central High School on January 21, 2023, 11:00:00.

Cedar Shoals High School
Clarke Central High School
January 21, 2023
11:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Walnut Grove High School basketball team will have a game with Cedar Shoals High School on January 20, 2023, 18:00:01.

Walnut Grove High School
Cedar Shoals High School
January 20, 2023
18:00:01
Freshman Boys Basketball

The Cedar Shoals High School basketball team will have a game with Clarke Central High School on January 21, 2023, 12:30:00.

Cedar Shoals High School
Clarke Central High School
January 21, 2023
12:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTKR

Celebration of life held for UGA football player

Family, friends and University of Georgia teammates gathered in Athens on Saturday to celebrate the life of Devin Willock. Willock was killed last Sunday in a car crash with football staffer Chandler LeCroy just hours after celebrating the football team's back-to-back championships. "It affects the whole community," said Will Davis,...
ATHENS, GA
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Suzan Hyatt named Georgia Principal of the Year finalist

JACKSON — Henderson Middle School Principal Dr. Suzan Hyatt has been chosen as a finalist for the Georgia Principal of the Year by the Georgia Association of Secondary School Principals. Hyatt is among the top five finalists, one of which will be named Georgia’s Principal of the Year in...
JACKSON, GA
sicemdawgs.com

Bulldog trio to be inducted into Georgia Sports Hall of Fame

ATHENS, Ga. – Three former Georgia Bulldogs — one student-athlete and two coaches — highlight the Class of 2023 that will be inducted into the State of Georgia Sports Hall of Fame next month in Macon. Bulldog All-America tennis standout Al Parker, former football coach Mark Richt...
ATHENS, GA
Monroe Local News

Like Father Like Son – the Coach Kemp name to continue in local athletics

SOCIAL CIRCLE, GA (Jan. 23, 2023) If you talk about Coach Kemp in local sporting circles, it’s unlikely anybody will not know exactly who you’re talking about – Timothy Kemp, head track coach and Check & Connect Mentor at Social Circle High School. But now, when you speak about Coach Kemp in Walton County, you could be referring to a whole new generation. His son, Demek Kemp, has just been announced as assistant track coach at the Social Circle Athletic Department.
SOCIAL CIRCLE, GA
Red and Black

Hilsman Middle School principal resigns

Cappy Douglass, principal of Hilsman Middle School on Gaines School Road, resigned on Monday, according to a letter sent by Douglass. In the letter, Douglass said she accepted a position closer to her home. Douglass highlighted many improvements in the school from the work of various leadership teams with designated...
Alabama Now

Alabama native, Georgia football player arrested on felony charges, police say

A wide receiver who recently transferred to national champion Georgia from Mississippi State was arrested Monday on felony and misdemeanor charges. Rodarius “Rara” Thomas was booked at around 4 a.m. on a felony charge of false imprisonment and a misdemeanor count of family violence battery, according to Clarke County jail records. He spent more than eight hours in jail before being released on $1,850 bond shortly after noon.
GEORGIA STATE
Red and Black

Video reveals Willock, McClendon left Athens club minutes before fatal accident

Surveillance video obtained by the Atlanta-Journal Constitution shows Devin Willock, Warren McClendon and other University of Georgia football players leaving Toppers International Showbar at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 15. The group was shown leaving the club about 15 minutes before the car crash that resulted in the death of...
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Jacob Hood, former Georgia OL, announces B1G transfer destination

Jacob Hood has found his new home. The former Georgia offensive lineman is heading to the Big Ten. Hood announced his commitment to Nebraska on social media Monday. As a recruit, Hood was a blue-chip offensive tackle prospect in the class of 2022. He was rated 4-stars, the No. 14 Tennessee product, No. 36 offensive tackle and No. 426 prospect overall on the 247Sports Composite.
ATHENS, GA
Yardbarker

Georgia Bulldogs: Stetson Bennett wins the Manning Award

The Georgia Bulldogs are no strangers to hardware. The reigning back-to-back National Champions have collected enough trophies over the last two seasons to fill entire trophy cases at most universities. Stetson Bennett is the latest Bulldog to add to that, as it was announced today that he is the recipient of the Manning Award, which is the only quarterback award to take postseason performance into consideration.
ATHENS, GA
chambleeblueandgold.com

Remembering Chamblee Student Laila Harris

In the late fall of 2022, Chamblee student Laila Harris (‘25) passed away unexpectedly. Teachers and students remember her presence in and out of the classroom, reminiscing on moments they shared with her. Ms. Kimberly Nesbitt, her World Literature teacher, remembers Harris’s personality vividly. “She was a ball...
CHAMBLEE, GA
accesswdun.com

New Publix Super Market coming to Gainesville in 2024

A new Publix Super Markets-anchored shopping center will be coming near the downtown Gainesville area. Atlanta-based real estate investment and development firm Branch Properties announced Monday that it acquired the Limestone Marketplace land. This upcoming shopping center will be located at the intersection of Limestone Parkway and New Holland Way and is slated to be completed by mid-2024.
GAINESVILLE, GA
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
8K+
Followers
12K+
Post
752K+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy